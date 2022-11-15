U.S. markets closed

Label-free Detection (LFD) Market to grow by USD 362.6 Mn; Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to exhibit significant demand - Technavio

·16 min read

NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Label-free Detection (LFD) Market by End-user, Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. The report expects the market size to grow by USD 362.6 million, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.79% during the forecast period. The report provides an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Technavio offers in-depth market insights that assist global businesses to obtain growth opportunities. Download a Free PDF Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Label-free Detection (LFD) Market 2022-2026

Label-free Detection (LFD) Market 2022-2026: Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. The rise in drug discovery programs will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The report also covers the following areas:

Label-free Detection (LFD) Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

  • End-user

Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies are the prime end-users in the market. Pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies develop drug molecules for a wide array of therapeutic applications. The pharmacology study of the drug molecules is an integral part of the drug discovery process, and it is performed to understand the molecular mechanism of action of the drug molecules in the biological fluids. LFD technique is widely used by pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies to analyze and determine the drug action during the drug discovery process, prior to the manufacturing of drugs. Thus, increasing drug discoveries will drive the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

  • Product

By product, the market will observe the maximum growth in the biochemical assay segment during the forecast period. Biochemical assays are one of the conventional methods used for LFD. The adoption rate of biochemical assays is high due to their cost-effectiveness, high competition, and higher efficacy. In addition, there has been continuous development in the field of oncology. Thus, the growing R&D in oncology will drive the growth of the biochemical assays segment.

Learn more about the growth contribution of other segments in the market. Download a Free Sample Report Now

Label-free Detection (LFD) Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

The global LFD market is competitive and is dominated by the presence of major vendors that mainly focus on R&D activities for developing advanced and high-quality products. Prominent vendors are trying to establish a strong customer base by marketing and distributing their products globally to remain competitive and garner significant market revenue. They mainly compete in terms of quality and reliability. The market in focus witnesses high competition due to the presence of various global and regional vendors. Technavio identifies the following as the key vendors in the market.

  • Agilent Technologies Inc.: The company offers a label-free detection system namely Seahorse XF Analyzers.

  • Bio Rad Laboratories Inc.: The company offers a label-free detection system namely ProteOn XPR36 protein interaction array system.

  • Corning Inc.: The company offers a label-free detection system namely Corning Epic Label Free detection system.

  • Danaher Corp.: The company offers a label-free detection system through its subsidiary Cytiva Life Science.

  • HORIBA Ltd.: The company offers a label-free detection system namely Biacore 8K.

  • Affinite Instruments:

  • AMETEK Inc.

  • Attana AB

  • BioNavis Ltd.

  • Gain access to more vendor profiles available with Technavio. Buy Now!

Technavio's library includes over 17,000+ reports covering more than 2,000 emerging technologies. Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" at just USD 5,000 and get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights

Label-free Detection (LFD) Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist label-free detection (LFD) market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the label-free detection (LFD) market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the label-free detection (LFD) market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of label-free detection (LFD) market vendors

Related Reports:

  • The spatial genomics and transcriptomics market share is expected to increase to USD 401.47 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 9.06%. The surge in the adoption of spatial genomics and transcriptomics in drug discovery and development is notably driving the spatial genomics and transcriptomics market growth, although factors such as lack of skilled workforce to handle may impede the market growth.

  • The direct-to-consumer genetic testing market share is expected to increase by USD 1.26 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 13.36%. One of the key factors driving the direct-to-consumer genetic testing market growth is the growing adoption of direct-to-consumer genetic testing for early disease diagnosis.

Label-free Detection (LFD) Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.79%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 362.6 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

7.06

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)

Performing market contribution

North America at 40%

Key consumer countries

US, Germany, UK, France, and China

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Affinite Instruments, Agilent Technologies Inc., AMETEK Inc., Attana AB, Bio Rad Laboratories Inc., BioNavis Ltd., BiOptix Analytical LLC, Bruker Corp., Corning Inc., Danaher Corp., HORIBA Ltd., OLS OMNI Life Science GmbH and Co. KG, PerkinElmer Inc., Sartorius AG, Spectris Plc, SYMCEL, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Waters Corp., Wyatt Technology Corp., and General Electric Co.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 5.3 Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Contract research organizations (CROs) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Academic and research institutes - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Market opportunity by End-user

6 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Product

  • 6.3 Biochemical assays - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.4 Cell-based assays - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.5 Market opportunity by Product

7 Customer Landscape

  • 7.1 Customer landscape overview

8 Geographic Landscape

  • 8.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 8.2 Geographic comparison

  • 8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.11 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.12 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 9.1 Market drivers

  • 9.2 Market challenges

  • 9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

  • 10.1 Overview

  • 10.2 Vendor landscape

  • 10.3 Landscape disruption

  • 10.4 Industry risks

11 Vendor Analysis

  • 11.1 Vendors covered

  • 11.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 11.3 Agilent Technologies Inc.

  • 11.4 Bio Rad Laboratories Inc.

  • 11.5 Corning Inc.

  • 11.6 Danaher Corp.

  • 11.7 General Electric Co.

  • 11.8 HORIBA Ltd.

  • 11.9 PerkinElmer Inc.

  • 11.10 Sartorius AG

  • 11.11 Spectris Plc

  • 11.12 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

12 Appendix

  • 12.1 Scope of the report

  • 12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 12.4 Research methodology

  • 12.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Label-free Detection (LFD) Market 2022-2026
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/label-free-detection-lfd-market-to-grow-by-usd-362-6-mn-pharmaceutical-and-biotechnology-companies-to-exhibit-significant-demand---technavio-301676934.html

SOURCE Technavio

