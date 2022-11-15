Label-free Detection (LFD) Market to grow by USD 362.6 Mn; Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to exhibit significant demand - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The " Label-free Detection (LFD) Market by End-user, Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 " report has been added to Technavio's offering. The report expects the market size to grow by USD 362.6 million, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.79% during the forecast period. The report provides an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Technavio offers in-depth market insights that assist global businesses to obtain growth opportunities. Download a Free PDF Sample Report

To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. The rise in drug discovery programs will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The report also covers the following areas:

End-user

Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies are the prime end-users in the market. Pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies develop drug molecules for a wide array of therapeutic applications. The pharmacology study of the drug molecules is an integral part of the drug discovery process, and it is performed to understand the molecular mechanism of action of the drug molecules in the biological fluids. LFD technique is widely used by pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies to analyze and determine the drug action during the drug discovery process, prior to the manufacturing of drugs. Thus, increasing drug discoveries will drive the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

Product

By product, the market will observe the maximum growth in the biochemical assay segment during the forecast period. Biochemical assays are one of the conventional methods used for LFD. The adoption rate of biochemical assays is high due to their cost-effectiveness, high competition, and higher efficacy. In addition, there has been continuous development in the field of oncology. Thus, the growing R&D in oncology will drive the growth of the biochemical assays segment.

The global LFD market is competitive and is dominated by the presence of major vendors that mainly focus on R&D activities for developing advanced and high-quality products. Prominent vendors are trying to establish a strong customer base by marketing and distributing their products globally to remain competitive and garner significant market revenue. They mainly compete in terms of quality and reliability. The market in focus witnesses high competition due to the presence of various global and regional vendors. Technavio identifies the following as the key vendors in the market.

Agilent Technologies Inc.: The company offers a label-free detection system namely Seahorse XF Analyzers.

Bio Rad Laboratories Inc.: The company offers a label-free detection system namely ProteOn XPR36 protein interaction array system.

Corning Inc.: The company offers a label-free detection system namely Corning Epic Label Free detection system.

Danaher Corp.: The company offers a label-free detection system through its subsidiary Cytiva Life Science.

HORIBA Ltd.: The company offers a label-free detection system namely Biacore 8K.

Related Reports:

The spatial genomics and transcriptomics market share is expected to increase to USD 401.47 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 9.06%. The surge in the adoption of spatial genomics and transcriptomics in drug discovery and development is notably driving the spatial genomics and transcriptomics market growth, although factors such as lack of skilled workforce to handle may impede the market growth.

The direct-to-consumer genetic testing market share is expected to increase by USD 1.26 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 13.36%. One of the key factors driving the direct-to-consumer genetic testing market growth is the growing adoption of direct-to-consumer genetic testing for early disease diagnosis.

Label-free Detection (LFD) Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.79% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 362.6 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.06 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 40% Key consumer countries US, Germany, UK, France, and China Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Affinite Instruments, Agilent Technologies Inc., AMETEK Inc., Attana AB, Bio Rad Laboratories Inc., BioNavis Ltd., BiOptix Analytical LLC, Bruker Corp., Corning Inc., Danaher Corp., HORIBA Ltd., OLS OMNI Life Science GmbH and Co. KG, PerkinElmer Inc., Sartorius AG, Spectris Plc, SYMCEL, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Waters Corp., Wyatt Technology Corp., and General Electric Co. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

