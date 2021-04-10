U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,128.80
    +31.63 (+0.77%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,800.60
    +297.03 (+0.89%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,900.19
    +70.88 (+0.51%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,243.47
    +0.88 (+0.04%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    59.34
    -0.26 (-0.44%)
     

  • Gold

    1,744.10
    -14.10 (-0.80%)
     

  • Silver

    25.33
    -0.26 (-1.02%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1905
    -0.0016 (-0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6660
    +0.0340 (+2.08%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3706
    -0.0029 (-0.21%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.6500
    +0.3860 (+0.35%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    60,868.35
    +2,977.60 (+5.14%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,235.89
    +8.34 (+0.68%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,915.75
    -26.47 (-0.38%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,768.06
    +59.08 (+0.20%)
     

Label Market In North America to Grow by USD 4.58 billion during 2021-2025 | Technavio

·4 min read

Shape strategic responses through the phases of industry recovery

3M Co., Avery Dennison Corp., and CCL Industries Inc. will emerge as major label market in North America participants during 2021-2025

NEW YORK, April 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Label Market in North America by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Label Market in North America by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The label market in North America is expected to grow by USD 4.58 billion during 2021-2025, according to Technavio. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the label market in North America in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.

Enterprises will go through the Response, Recovery, and Renew phases.
Download a FREE Sample Report

The label market in North America will witness a positive impact during the forecast period, owing to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth is likely to increase in 2021 as compared to 2020.

With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renewal phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis towards the Next Normal.

This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:

  • Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.

  • Build resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines.

  • Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.

Download the Post-Pandemic Business Planning Structure

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

  • Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

  • Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

  • Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

  • Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Major Three Label Market In North America Participants:
3M Co.
3M Co. offers a wide variety of labels such as 3M Adhesive Laminates Label Materials, 3M Press Printable Label Materials, 3M Digital Print Label Materials, 3M Overlaminate Label Materials and others.

Avery Dennison Corp.
Avery Dennison Corp. specializes in the design and manufacture of a wide variety of labeling and functional materials. These include pressure-sensitive materials for labels and graphic applications; tapes and other bonding solutions for industrial, medical, and retail applications; tags, labels, and embellishments for apparel; and radio frequency identification (RFID) solutions serving retail apparel and other markets.

CCL Industries Inc.
CCL Industries Inc. offers a wide variety of labels such as pressure sensitive labels, expanded content labels, wash-off labels, and others.

If you purchase a report that is updated in the next 60 days, we will send you the new edition and data extract FREE! Get a report snapshot here to get a detailed market share analysis of market participants during COVID-19 lockdown:
More Details: https://www.technavio.com/report/label-market-in-north-america-industry-analysis

Related Report on Industrials Industries:
Automated Material Handling Equipment Market in North America- The automated material handling equipment (AMHE) market size in North America is segmented by product (conveyor system, AS/RS, robotics system, and AGV), end-user (automotive, e-commerce and 3PL, food and beverage, retail, and others), geography (US and rest of North America), and key vendors.
Download a FREE Sample Report

Global Plastic Pallets Market- The plastic pallets market is segmented by material (HDPE and PP), geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America), and key vendors.
Download a FREE Sample Report

Label Market In North America 2021-2025: Segmentation
Label market in North America is segmented as below:

  • Type

  • Geography

The label market in North America is driven by the increase in demand from end-user industries. In addition, an increase in demand for colored labeling is expected to trigger the label market in North America toward witnessing a CAGR of about 2% during the forecast period.

Get more insights about the global trends impacting the future of the label market in North America, Request Free Sample @
https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR70449

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendors covered

  • Vendor classification

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Competitive scenario

  • Global Markets: Wall Street rises along with Treasury yields as inflation heats up

    The S&P 500 and the Dow posted modest gains on Friday, but the Nasdaq was lower, with interest-rate sensitive stocks losing ground as Treasury yields edged higher. "The reopening trade is still very much alive," said Oliver Pursche, senior vice president at Wealthspire Advisors in New York.

  • Rattled Archegos Stocks Investable Again After $194 Billion Blow

    (Bloomberg) -- The stocks that were hammered as collateral damage in the liquidation of Archegos Capital Management are seeing a silver lining from their slump: they’re becoming investable again.Companies including U.S. media conglomerates ViacomCBS Inc. and Discovery Inc., as well as apparel retailer Farfetch Ltd. saw a total of about $194 billion in market value erased as banks from New York to Zurich to Tokyo unwound leveraged equity bets by Archegos.At first, the forced selling in such a specific group of shares raised fears of potential undisclosed issues with the stocks, fueling even more losses. With that scenario now discarded, and with the dust from the Archegos blowup settling, analysts are saying investors should look at some of these names again.“Usually these dislocations where you get forced selling for non-fundamental reasons work out to be very good buying opportunities,” said Greg Taylor, chief investment officer at Toronto-based Purpose Investments. “The counter to that is having to figure out how much of the runup was due to the buying that shouldn’t have been there either. So you have balance that both out.”Read more: Block-Trade Bevy Wipes $35 Billion Off Stock Values in a DayTake ViacomCBS for example.Until late in March, the company was among the top performing stocks in the benchmark S&P 500 Index, alongside Discovery, boosted in part by optimism over its streaming strategy but also thanks to a massive play by Bill Hwang’s Archegos. The fund at one point amassed $10 billion worth of ViacomCBS shares and colossal positions in a few other companies.Read more: Bill Hwang Was a $20 Billion Whale, Then Lost It All in Two DaysSince Archegos’ blowup and after a 52% drop in ViacomCBS’s stock over the course of a week -- which in turn brought its valuation down by over 50% from a peak on March 22 -- at least six research firms have raised their ratings on the company, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.At Wolfe Research, analyst John Janedis said in a note that ViacomCBS shares are now a buy opportunity as the media company’s valuation appeared attractive after its selloff. He also pointed to its streaming business as a potential tailwind.A similar view is also behind Deustche Bank analyst Bryan Kraft‘s decision this week to raise Discovery’s 12-month forecast to $60 from $35. The company’s improved growth outlook warrants a higher valuation, he noted. Farfetch also got a “buy” recommendation from JPMorgan analyst Doug Anmuth on Thursday, who said the stock delivers a “compelling buying opportunity.”No BargainsWhile the stocks caught at the center of the Archegos crisis are definitely hurting, they aren’t exactly cheap. Their average price-to-earnings ratio -- a measure which indicates how expensive a company is -- is in line with the 10-year median, which signals how high valuations had gotten before the selloff. Aside from ViacomCBS, Discovery and Farfetch, Chinese companies like GSX Techedu Inc., Tencent Music Entertainment Group, Baidu Inc., VipShop Holdings Ltd. and IQiyi Inc. were also caught in the crosshairs of Archegos.Determining whether the selloff has turned a once-overvalued stock into a good buy will require some digging, said Barry Schwartz, chief investment officer at Baskin Wealth Management.“If you’ve studied the company and you understand the business and you see this price drop as overdone, then take that opportunity to buy their shares,” Schwartz said by phone. “If you haven’t done your homework and you’re thinking this is another GameStop situation, you’re going to be the sucker at the table.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • ECB Steps Up Warnings to EU Not to Delay Joint Recovery Stimulus

    (Bloomberg) -- European Central Bank policy makers stepped up their pressure on the region’s governments to get on with their joint fiscal stimulus, using stronger language to warn of economic chaos for the region if politicians move too slow.Bank of Italy Governor Ignazio Visco called the European Union recovery fund “crucial” in an interview with Bloomberg TV, and Executive Board member Isabel Schnabel said separately that a long delay would be a “disaster.”ECB Vice President Luis De Guindos said it is “crucial that there not be unnecessary delays.” Bank of Greece Governor Yannis Stournaras told Bloomberg TV that he “absolutely” agrees with Schnabel and delays would mean there might not be a recovery this year.The burst of comments suggest escalating concerns, two weeks after Germany’s top court temporarily blocked that nation’s ratification of the 750 billion-euro ($892 billion) fund’s bond issue. All goverments must sign off on that step before the fund can start.The slow timeline for approving spending plans only by the end of this month and starting to disburse funds around the middle of the year is already posing a risk. As the U.S. powers ahead with its own $1.9 trillion stimulus, global bond yields are being pushed higher.The ECB has been forced to accelerate its emergency stimulus to prevent euro-area borrowing costs rising too quickly while the bloc remains bogged down in extended coronavirus restrictions because of a botched vaccine rollout.Read more: Italy’s Draghi Rushing Plans to Borrow Up to $48 Billion MoreStournaras pushed back against suggestions from his Dutch colleague Klaas Knot this week that the ECB could consider paring back its emergency bond-buying in the third-quarter, saying that’s too soon.Both he and Visco said they would rather let stimulus run too long than risk ending it too early.“We see the light at the end of the tunnel but we have to find a way to accelerate the exit from the tunnel,” Visco said, adding that ramping up vaccinations is also “crucial.”The German legal challenge would be an economic disaster for Europe if the disbursement of the funds were to be delayed indefinitely,” Schnabel said in an interview published in German magazine Der Spiegel on Friday. “If that were the case, Europe would have to think about alternative solutions, but that could take some time.”A political group filed an emergency case at the end of March claiming that the EU shouldn’t be allowed to issue the joint debt. In response, the Federal Constitutional Court said it needed to assess whether a preliminary order would be needed -- while that step isn’t uncommon and can usually be done quickly, it has raised concerns that the EU’s cumbersome setup will undermine the recovery.Schnabel, who is responsible for market operations at the ECB, warned that with equity and real-estate prices relatively high, “the risks of a correction are increasing, especially if the economic recovery falls short of expectations.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Goldman Channels Cathie Wood Playbook in Active Thematic ETF Bid

    (Bloomberg) -- One of Wall Street’s most storied names is joining the mania for actively managed thematic ETFs sparked by Cathie Wood.Goldman Sachs Group Inc. plans to create the Future Consumer Equity exchange-traded fund, the bank said in a filing Thursday. It will focus on technology companies and firms that embrace the “lifestyle and values” of younger consumers such as sustainable living, health and wellness.While this isn’t Goldman’s first foray into thematic investing, it does appear to be its first actively managed equity ETF. Theme-based products are a booming corner of the $6.1 trillion U.S. industry, with Wood’s Ark Investment Management inspiring copycat ETFs that eschew traditional sectors in favor of futuristic trends like space travel and robotics.“Given the success of Ark in the past year, many asset managers are seeking to tap into growing investor demand for actively managed equity ETFs using in-house expertise,” said Todd Rosenbluth, director of ETF research for CFRA Research.Even as retail traders look to be cooling toward the stock market, a recent survey shows that 80% of global ETF investors plan on increasing their exposure to thematic products this year.Goldman’s proposed fund, which doesn’t have an expense ratio yet, will invest in companies that cater to the “evolving priorities and spending habits of younger consumers,” according to the filing. The prospectus warns that the ETF may invest more of its cash in fewer companies than a traditional diversified fund might.The U.S. bank has struggled to hit on a winning thematic product in the past. In November, it combined five such ETFs that had failed to gain much traction into the Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity fund (ticker GINN), which has $457 million in assets.Meanwhile, the theme of next-generation consumers is fairly well-established. Global X’s Millennial Consumer fund (MILN) has gathered $177 million in assets since its 2016 launch, for example.Still, the New York-based bank has notched some ETF victories. The ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity fund (GSLC) -- a smart beta product that undercut the competition with its 9 basis point fee -- holds $12.6 billion.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Housing-Bubble Fear Spurs Canada to Weigh Tighter Mortgage Rules

    (Bloomberg) -- Canada’s bank regulator is proposing tighter mortgage qualification rules to make it more difficult for home buyers to secure financing, a move aimed at cooling the nation’s booming real-estate market.The Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions said it will setup a new benchmark interest rate used to determine whether people can qualify for uninsured mortgages. Home buyers will have to show they can afford a minimum rate of 5.25%. The current threshold, based on posted rates of Canada’s six largest lenders, is 4.79%.“Sound residential mortgage underwriting is always important for the safety and stability of financial institutions,” Jeremy Rudin, head of the Ottawa-based agency, said in a statement. “Today it is more important than ever.”The move comes amid a surge in housing prices that’s raising concern among policy makers and economists. Cheap mortgages and new remote-working conditions have spurred a frenzy of demand for more spacious homes, with house hunters bidding up prices across the country.The Canadian Real Estate Association calculates prices are up 17% nationally over the past 12 months. Twelve major markets -- or about one quarter of the total -- have posted price gains of more than 30%.Royal Bank of Canada Chief Executive Officer Dave McKay lauded the regulator’s move.“I’m encouraged that that is an implementable, short-term policy that does withdraw some borrowers who are stretching themselves too much with low rates into too large of a house,” McKay said on BNN Bloomberg television.The tighter qualification restrictions will reduce the buying power of households by about 4.5%, according to estimates by Derek Holt, an economist at Bank of Nova Scotia.OSFI said housing market conditions “have the potential to put lenders at increased financial risk,” forcing regulators to take “proactive action.” The regulator said it will revisit the calibration of the qualifying rate at least once a year to ensure it remains appropriate. The plan is to implement the changes on June 1, after consultations.In the meantime, it’s watching how banks handle the increased mortgage demand. “We are looking for heightened vigilance from lenders on collateral management, income verification, and debt servicing,” Rudin said at a news conference. “We will also be monitoring for institutions extending amortization periods and increasing debt servicing limits.”The move impacts the uninsured mortgage space that is overseen by OSFI. The federal government is in charge of mortgage qualification for insured mortgages. There was no indication in the statement that the government planned to follow the move, and requests for comment from the finance department weren’t immediately returned.One unintended consequence could be to temporarily accelerate the market as buyers rush in before the changes are implemented.“We may well see an even hotter spring housing market as a consequence to OSFI’s move,” Holt said by email. “We’ll get more pulled-forward demand.”Paul Taylor, head of Mortgage Professionals Canada, an industry group, said he’s skeptical the move will make much of a difference given high levels of investors entering the market who won’t be impacted.“Even with these measures in place I don’t think you’re going to see the housing market really calm down,” Taylor said.(Updates with Rudin comment in 10th paragraph. An earlier version was corrected to show the changes apply to uninsured mortgages.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • AUD/USD and NZD/USD Fundamental Daily Forecast – Lower Treasury Yields Could Spark Upside Breakout

    A preliminary read of the ANZ Bank’s monthly survey for April showed headline confidence becoming more pessimistic.

  • BHP, Vale Samarco JV files for Brazil bankruptcy protection

    Samarco Mineracao SA, a joint venture between Brazilian miner Vale SA and BHP Group Ltd, has filed for bankruptcy protection to prevent creditors' claims from affecting its operations, Vale said in a Friday securities filing. The collapse of a dam at the Samarco mine complex in 2015 killed 19 people and severely polluted the Doce River with mining waste, one of Brazil's worst environmental disasters. "The (judicial reorganization) filing is necessary to prevent legal actions already underway ... from affecting Samarco's ability to produce, ship, receive for its exportations and to fund the normal course of its activities," the company said.

  • Mubadala Discusses GlobalFoundries IPO at $20 Billion Value

    (Bloomberg) -- Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala Investment Co. has started preparations for a U.S. initial public offering of chipmaker GlobalFoundries, people with knowledge of the matter said.The sovereign wealth fund has been having initial discussions with potential advisers about a listing of GlobalFoundries that could value the business at about $20 billion, according to the people. It hasn’t yet selected underwriters, the people said, asking not to be identified because the information is private.Technology companies have already raised $20 billion in U.S. IPOs this year, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Deliberations are at an early stage, and details of the potential deal could change, the people said. Representatives for Mubadala and GlobalFoundries declined to comment.GlobalFoundries Chief Executive Officer Thomas Caulfield, in a Bloomberg Television interview this week, said the company always reviews strategic alternatives, and the timetable for an IPO “has always been sometime in 2022.”The IPO market has been booming since last year, with firms from South Korean e-commerce operator Coupang Inc. to food-delivery service DoorDash Inc. jumping on their debuts. The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index has gained 70% over the past 12 months, outpacing the 47% gain in the S&P 500 Index.Contract ChipmakersGlobalFoundries is one of the largest contract chip manufacturers, competing with market leader Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. The company was created when Mubadala bought Advanced Micro Devices Inc.’s manufacturing facilities in 2009 and later combined them with Singapore’s Chartered Semiconductor Manufacturing Ltd.With factories in Europe and the U.S., GlobalFoundries is in a unique position as the industry gets sucked into the trade war and tension between China and the U.S. Most of the rest of foundry manufacturing of chips takes place on Taiwan or in South Korea, and U.S. and European politicians are increasingly pushing chipmakers to build more capacity outside of Asia.As the world economy begins to recover from the coronavirus pandemic, GlobalFoundries has seen a surge in demand for the tiny electronic components it manufactures for other companies.Surprise SurgeWorking and studying from home and reluctance to use public transport sparked a rally in demand for computers and cars, spurring an increase in demand that caught some in the chip industry by surprise.Caulfield and his peers contend the current spike isn’t a one-time event. The increasing use of artificial intelligence and other forms of computing in new areas will spur a multi-year expansion of industry sales, Caulfield has said.Mubadala manages about $232 billion of assets, with stakes in businesses ranging from private equity firm Silver Lake to Indian conglomerate Reliance Industries Ltd.’s retail unit. It was among a few sovereign investors that last year seized on opportunities from a dislocation in markets caused by the coronavirus pandemic.The fund is now overhauling its structure and deploying capital to double in size to nearly half a trillion dollars in the next decade, a plan that will vault it into the top ranks of the world’s sovereign wealth funds. Abu Dhabi is the capital of the United Arab Emirates, home to almost 6% of the world’s oil reserves. It’s looking to Mubadala to harness energy revenue and power broader development at a time when public finances are under strain from lower crude prices.(Updates with GlobalFoundries niche in eighth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Analysis: Investors keep faith in U.S. value stocks as tech roars back

    A rebound in growth and technology stocks has investors gauging whether a months-long rally in the shares of banks, energy companies and other economically sensitive names is running on empty or simply refueling. The Russell 1000 value index started 2021 with its biggest quarterly outperformance relative to its growth counterpart in 20 years, as investors poured money into the shares of battered companies they thought would benefit most from a vaccine-generated reopening of the U.S. economy. The script has flipped since mid-March, with the Russell growth index gaining over 6% compared to a rise of just over 2% for value.

  • Oil Posts Worst Week in Three With Demand Recovery in Focus

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil posted its worst week in three amid concerns that rising global coronavirus cases are slowing the economic recovery.West Texas Intermediate futures ended the week down 3.5%, the biggest weekly loss since mid-March. With the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies planning to start raising output, markets are now focused on whether the demand recovery will be enough to absorb growing supplies.While consumption is climbing in India and the U.S., rising virus cases and the possibility of stricter travel limits in Europe are muddying the forecast and putting pressure on crude. Oil plunged Monday after the U.K. said it may delay global travel beyond May 17.“The Covid situation has really not had a strong recovery in Europe and across many emerging markets, and that’s really weighed down the demand outlook for oil,” said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda Corp.A stronger dollar also weighed on oil Friday, reducing the appeal of commodities priced in the currency. A higher-than-expected rise in U.S. March producer prices stoked inflation concerns.“If we get some hotter inflation readings, that could send Treasury yields higher again,” negatively impacting oil, according to Moya.Saudi Arabia said it remains confident that OPEC+ made the right decision to increase production over the next three months, and there are signs of better days ahead for demand that could soak up the additional barrels.India’s oil-products demand in March rose to the strongest since late 2019, while Germany reiterated support for a short, strict lockdown in the country. In the U.S., traffic is roaring back in some cities, an indication of stronger demand this summer.Making the calculation even more complex are ongoing talks between Iran and world powers to resuscitate a 2015 nuclear deal, which would set the stage for the Persian Gulf to increase supply. Negotiations are set to continue next week, though no direct contacts between Iranian and U.S. envoys have yet been made.Crude in New York has around $60 a barrel since mid-March, with market volatility slumping to the lowest in a month. Prices haven’t broken out of a $5 trading range over recent weeks, and have oscillated in smaller and smaller bands with each passing day -- creating a technical pattern some see as indicative of a breakout higher.“We’re toward the lower end of the range on concerns over the global economic recovery,” said Gary Cunningham, director at Stamford, Connecticut-based Tradition Energy. “Until we start to see some jet fuel demand come back, Asian demand pick up and European countries ease restrictions,” prices may not surge much higher in the near term.(A previous version of the story corrected size and scope of India oil-products consumption in third paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Gold Gains After Dovish Fed Minutes Lift Equities, Weaken Dollar

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold rose as the dollar weakened after dovish rhetoric from the Federal Reserve, which gave no indication a tightening of monetary policy was imminent.Risk sentiment was broadly improved after minutes from the Fed’s March meeting showed officials were united on the need to see more progress on the recovery before scaling back their massive bond-buying program. European equities and U.S. stock futures rose on Thursday, while the dollar edged lower, supporting gold.Traders will look for further comments from Fed Chair Jerome Powell, who is due to take part in a panel about the global economy on Thursday. His persistently accommodative stance on monetary policy has helped cool a rise in Treasury yields that harmed non-interest bearing gold.“Gold has tracked long-dated real Treasury yields in recent months,” analysts at Capital Economics wrote in a note. “We think that long-dated real yields will rise a bit further, putting the gold price under more pressure.”Bullion has dropped about 8% this year amid optimism over the global recovery and as rising bond yields damped the appeal of the precious metal. Holdings in exchange-traded funds, one of the main pillars behind gold prices hitting a record in 2020, continue to decline, signaling waning investor interest.Spot gold gained 0.8% to $1,750.75 an ounce by 12:35 p.m. in London, after dropping 0.3% on Wednesday. Silver and platinum advanced, while palladium was little changed. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index slipped 0.2%, reversing Wednesday’s gain.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Chinese Assets Appeal Eroded by Dollar Strength, U.S. Rates

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese assets are losing their shine after an impressive start to the year, overshadowed by a stronger dollar, higher U.S. Treasury yields and a domestic campaign to cut financial risk.The nation’s benchmark stock index remains 13% below a 13-year high in early February, following a brutal selloff that wiped out more than $1.3 trillion in market value. The yuan just suffered its worst month in a year in March, erasing all its 2021 gains against the greenback. Chinese sovereign bonds, a sanctuary during the recent global rout, saw foreign investors lower their holdings last month for the first time in more than two years.The sharp reversal of fortunes came as confidence grew in a strong U.S. economic recovery that is reclaiming the allure of dollar assets around the world. The latest underperformance of Chinese markets also resulted from Beijing’s decision to resume a battle on debt that was interrupted by the trade war with Washington and the pandemic.Concerns about inflation and tighter monetary conditions mean appetite for Chinese shares will likely remain subdued, while the country’s government debt market faces the test of a supply glut later this year, investors and analysts say. The yuan could weaken further as the dollar extends its global resurgence.“China’s bull run is being tested,” said Adrian Zuercher, head of global asset allocation of UBS Chief Investment Office. “Volatility will stay elevated in the near term.”Subdued TradingAfter delivering a world-beating rally earlier in the year, Chinese shares have reversed course since February, when it became increasingly clear that policymakers were shifting their priority to taming asset bubbles and reducing financial leverage.The world’s second-largest stock market is $838 billion smaller than at its February peak and trading interest has been waning. Daily average turnover on China’s two stock exchanges was 670 billion yuan ($102 billion) so far this month, the lowest since May, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.UBS’ Zuercher said he expects rising Treasury yields to be a major source of near-term volatility in China’s equity market, as it will continue to exert pressure on valuations of the country’s growth stocks and trigger rotation.Echoing the view, Herald van Der Linde, HSBC Holdings Plc’s head of Asia Pacific equity strategy, said there remains downside risk to Asian equities in the near term and “China is no exception”.Domestically, a central bank unwilling to keep funding conditions too loose, a contrast to its peers in other major economies, has also disappointed stock investors. Apart from its deleveraging campaign, signs of inflationary pressures, as shown in March’s consensus-beating 4.4% jump in China’s producer prices, could prompt Beijing to further dial back its pandemic-induced economic stimulus.“We believe monetary policy might be tightened,” Hanfeng Wang, a strategist at China International Capital Corp., wrote in a note this week, adding that investors should pay attention to policy signals from the next meeting of the Politburo, the Communist Party’s top decision-making body.Bonds PressuredWhile Chinese government bonds outpaced their competitors in the first quarter as their haven status helped them stand out as a bulwark amid the global slump, they are facing a host of challenges in the coming months.In addition to a longer-than-expected phase-in period for the inclusion in FTSE Russell’s World Government Bond Index, a surge in bond supply from local governments and a narrowing China-U.S. yield gap also threaten to reduce the appeal of Chinese debt.Now at 3.21%, yields on China’s benchmark 10-year sovereign notes are expected to rise to 3.5% by the end of this quarter, according to Becky Liu, head of China macro strategy at Standard Chartered Plc.As China’s yield premium over Treasurys thinned, global investors last month trimmed their holdings of Chinese government debt for the first time since February 2019, a trend that is expected to continue for some time. The yield gap fell to 144.8 basis points on March 31, the narrowest since Feb. 24, 2020 when it was 144.2 basis points.Weaker YuanThe dollar’s renewed strength, the tighter yield gap, as well as Beijing’s latest move to boost capital outflows also have prompted analysts, including ING’s, to lower their forecasts on the Chinese currency.After rising nearly 7% against the dollar last year and reaping further gains earlier this year, the yuan suffered its worst selloff in a year last month, arresting a steady advance since May.Read: Yuan Erases Year’s Gains Against Dollar as PBOC Steps Aside“It’s about how views on the U.S. dollar have changed rapidly,” said Zhou Hao, an economist from Commerzbank AG. “People believe the U.S. economy will recover strongly in the next two years and that’s what stocks and bonds have been pricing in.”Zhou said he expects the yuan to weaken to 6.83 per dollar by the end of this year, from around 6.56 Friday.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Gold Price Futures (GC) Technical Analysis – Sustained Move Under $1746.90 Targets $1718.40 – $1711.90

    The direction of the June Comex gold market on Friday is likely to be determined by trader reaction to the 50% level at $1746.90.

  • Eerie Equity Calm Puts Wall Street on High Alert for Next Spark

    (Bloomberg) -- The quietest week in stocks so far in 2021 has Wall Street wondering what will break the calm.Equity trading volume plunged as the S&P 500 marched to an all-time high, with the five-day average across U.S. exchanges dropping to 9.5 billion shares traded -- the lowest since October, according to Bloomberg data. Friday was particularly placid, with just 8.7 billion shares moving, the lowest daily total since Christmas Eve.The lull felt especially abrupt after 13 months of frenzied trading brought the fastest bear market ever and a furious rally not equaled in 90 years. Stuck-at-home traders turned online brokerages into casinos, while vaccine approvals in November sparked more euphoria, spurring investors into stocks they’d shunned for months. Since then, more than $575 billion has poured into the market, exceeding total inflows for the prior 12 years combined, according to Bank of America data.That all changed in April, and theories abound as to what’s behind it. The retail mania has cooled as economic restrictions eased. Stimulus bets got settled. A brief bout of selling sparked higher yields was becalmed by a chorus of Federal Reserve officials. Economic data is starting to help justify valuations. There are just fewer major issues left to drive massive market bets. No matter, say money managers, the tranquility won’t last.“We were going 100 miles an hour and now we’re back within the speed limit,” Arthur Hogan, chief market strategist at National Securities, said by phone. “We’re going to see a resurgence of volumes and volatility because this year is going to be like no other year that people have ever seen in terms of economic growth, earnings growth, inflation, a brand-new framework for the Federal Reserve.”After a 1.4% rally Monday, the S&P 500 ground out three more records to end the week as trading volumes slowed to pre-pandemic averages. The index notched a third straight weekly gain, and the Cboe Volatility Index slipped to its lowest level in 14 months. Fading bets on Fed hikes spurred the biggest weekly drop in 5-year Treasury yields since June.Traders whipsawed by the pandemic tumult are unmoved by the calm and point to signs that more turbulence is to come. Take the VIX. At 17, it’s stubbornly elevated compared to its average of 14.9 in the seven years through 2019. Bets that the summer will bring more market chaos have pushed the spread between the VIX and implied 30-day volatility four months from now to the widest level in almost nine years.Bond markets show similar expectations for fireworks -- short interest in the $14 billion iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond exchange-traded fund as a percentage of shares outstanding rose to the highest level since 2017 this week, IHS Markit Ltd. data show, even as the ETF rallied.Meanwhile, Wall Street prognosticators think the advance that pushed S&P 500 to dot-com-era valuations is likely exhausted for the year. At an all-time high of 4,128.80, the index closed Friday ahead of the average year-end target of 4,099 from strategists tracked by Bloomberg.Skeptics have cited everything from rising yields to stretched valuation and potential tax hikes as reason for caution. Tobias Levkovich, chief U.S. equity strategist at Citigroup Inc. whose 2021 target sat at 3,800, expects the Fed to start rolling back monetary stimulus later this year and earnings guidance to weaken, posing headwinds for stocks and stoking volatility.“Sentiment is in very worrisome territory as is valuation, yet money flows continue to push indices higher,” Levkovich wrote in a note earlier this week. “Huge fiscal stimulus and supportive central banks have created the notion of there being no need to be risk averse,” he added. “Indeed, all developments are perceived as positive news. Yet, such one-sided views are not usually a good starting point.”Kim Forrest of Bokeh Capital Partners is feeling more optimistic. She expects the kickoff of what’s expected to be the best earnings season since 2018 to breathe life back into the stocks, with big lenders including JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Citigroup Inc. set to report next week. First-quarter profits from S&P 500 firms probably expanded 24%, led by carmakers, banks and retailers, data compiled by Bloomberg Intelligence show.“Unless there’s some other craziness going, like Covid, earnings always drive the market,” said Forrest, the firm’s chief investment officer. “We are heading into earnings season and the bar has been set really low, and I think the first quarter has been pretty good, so that’s encouraging.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • GBP/JPY Price Forecast – British Pound Turns It Around Against Lowly Yen

    The British pound has rallied during the trading session on Friday against the lowly Japanese yen to recover yet again.

  • U.K.’s Longest-Maturity Bond Offer Has Buyers Waiting to Pounce

    (Bloomberg) -- U.K. bond investors eager for the government to sell more of its longest-dated debt appear to have gotten their way.A bond auction on Tuesday will include a 1 billion-pound ($1.37 billion) offering of gilts maturing in 2071 with more scheduled for sale in June. Minutes of a conference call with the Debt Management Office last month revealed investors asked for more of the bonds because there isn’t enough to go around. It also cited dealers reporting strong demand for the longest-dated gilts.The success of Britain’s vaccination roll-out and plans to gradually reopen the economy have pressured gilts, lifting 50-year yields to their highest since 2019 last month. That’s now unleashing appetite among money managers to pile back in looking for income-bearing assets to match liabilities .The same dealers have also been reluctant to sell their inventory of long-maturity debt this year back to the Bank of England as part of its quantitative easing program in another sign of anticipated demand. This suggests they don’t want to be caught short of any bonds should investors want to buy from them.Also pushing the strong demand theme, oversubscription rates for bonds maturing in 50 years have been the highest on record since the end of last year.“With the U.K. market having most aggressively priced the re-opening story in Europe, even a mild re-assessment of the re-opening and vaccination story, should see gilts recapture some lost ground,” said Megan Muhic, a strategist at RBC Europe Limited.Next WeekEuro area bond issuance from Germany, Italy and the Netherlands is expected to total 12 billion euros next week according to Commerzbank AG; Danske Bank A/S flags that Ireland could sell a new 20-year bond through banks; Italy, Finland and Portugal pay redemptions of about 29 billion euros and coupons of over 2 billion eurosIn the U.K., the Debt Management Office will sell 1 billion pounds of its longest conventional gilt which matures in 2071 and 600 million pounds of a 30-year inflation-linked bond; the Bank of England will buy back 4.4 billion pounds of debt in three operationsData for the coming week in the euro area and Germany is thin and mostly backward-looking, with the exception of the ZEW survey numbers for April on TuesdayU.K. data is also slim with February GDP due on TuesdayECB policy maker speeches are scheduled from Isabel Schnabel, Fabio Panetta and Luis de Guindos all on Wednesday before a self-imposed quiet period kicks in ahead of the following week’s monetary policy decisionBOE policy maker Silvana Tenreyro speaks on Monday followed by Jonathan Haskel on Wednesday and Jonathan Cunliffe on FridayDBRS Ltd. reviews France on FridayFor more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Latin American Central Banks Staring Down Spike in Energy Costs

    (Bloomberg) -- Latin America’s central bankers are contending with a surge in energy prices as they seek to keep stimulus flowing into economies that have been hobbled by raging coronavirus outbreaks.Monthly inflation in both Mexico and Chile sped up in March, pressured by sharply higher fuel rates, according to government data published on Thursday. Rising energy costs also likely led Brazil’s consumer prices to the highest in more than four years last month, according to estimates by economists.The price spike comes at an inopportune time for regional policy makers, who are leading efforts to drive rebounds in growth. In the past year, Brazil, Mexico, Chile and Peru have cut interest rates to record or multiyear lows, signaling that the monetary stimulus will stay on for long.Still, oil and food prices have increased amid stronger global demand for commodities, also raising prospects that higher costs could spread to other parts of the economy and complicating the job of the central banks.What Bloomberg Economics Says“Higher energy prices during the month are in line with the increase in global oil prices earlier this year. Central banks care about the potential effect that energy prices can have on broader inflation and inflation expectations. In Chile, where inflation is in line with target and expectations are stable, the central bank is not as worried. In Mexico, where inflation and expectations are under some pressure, the central bank has less flexibility.”--Felipe Hernandez, Latin American economist--Click here for full noteTo be sure, the significant year-on-year gains in energy prices throughout the region are partly explained by base effects. Global markets were roiled last year at the start of the pandemic, sending prices of goods such as oil plunging.As they recently recovered, consumer prices accelerated, leading policy makers from Chile and Mexico to warn of an inflation peak during the upcoming months before slowing down toward the end of the year.Data-DependentYet the temporary effects are significant enough to force some policy makers to change course. Brazil has already given in to inflationary pressure, with the central bank delivering the biggest rate increase in a decade last month despite record virus cases and deaths. Central bank President Roberto Campos Neto has signaled another increase of the same size is on tap in May, a view that’s been priced in interest rate futures.Inflation in Latin America’s largest economy is expected to have reached 6.2% in March, the highest since December 2016, according to the median estimate of analysts in a Bloomberg survey ahead of Friday’s release.Mexico’s central bank, known as Banxico, last month held the key rate unchanged at its lowest in almost five years after delivering an aggressive easing cycle since August 2019. Governor Alejandro Diaz de Leon said in an interview following the decision that officials will take a data-dependent approach to future policy decisions.Read more: Mexico Central Bank to Stay Data-Dependent, Governor SaysWhile economists surveyed in the latest Citibanamex poll expect Banxico to keep rates on hold until 2022, markets are pricing between one and two 25 basis-point hikes this year and over 140 basis points in hikes over the next two years.In Chile, energy prices jumped 1.7% in March while gasoline surged by 3.2%, well above headline inflation of 0.4%. Unlike Brazil and Mexico, annual inflation for now remained below the country’s 3% target, giving policy makers some added breathing room.Read More: Chile Consumer Prices Rise Less Than Forecast as Food Costs DropCentral bank president Mario Marcel said last week that annual inflation will accelerate in the near-term on rising energy costs before easing back to target by December. At the same time, it will take the rest of the year before the economic recovery from the pandemic takes hold.“I don’t see the central bank changing its view on monetary policy in the short term,” said Rodrigo Aravena, chief economist at Banco de Chile, who expects annual inflation of 3.4% in December. “The pandemic is continuing, and there’s still much uncertainty on the horizon.”(Re-casts story with regional focus)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Price of Gold Fundamental Daily Forecast – Higher as Speculators Increase Bets on Inflation Jump

    Gold could be garnering some support from Wednesday’s Fed minutes that reinforced expectations that interest rates would remain low for some time.

  • EUR/USD Daily Forecast – Euro Continues To Gain Ground Against U.S. Dollar

    EUR/USD is trying to get above the nearest resistance level at 1.1880.

  • BOJ Wants to Set ‘Common Rules’ on CBDCs With Major Central Banks: Report

    The BoJ says a set of common rules would lay the groundwork for efficient cross-border payments.