Labels Market Size to Increase by 12.89 Bn m2 | Driven by Growing Demand from Organized Retail Sector | Technavio

·4 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio's latest offering, Labels Market report provides a detailed analysis on the competitive scenario and the market growth across various regions.

Attractive Opportunities in Labels Market by Label Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The labels market size is set to grow by 12.89 billion m2 between 2021 and 2025, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.00% over the forecast period.

Market Dynamics

Factors such as growing demand from the organized retail sector and the rise in demand for colored labeling will be crucial in driving the growth of the market. But the increase in prices of raw materials will restrict the market growth.

The increase in demand for sleeve labels will have a positive impact on the growth of vendors. On the other hand, high initial investments are expected to reduce the growth potential in the market.

Company Profiles

The labels market report provides complete insights on key vendors including 3M Co., Amcor Plc, Avery Dennison Corp., Berry Global Group Inc., CCL Industries Corp., Intertape Polymer Group Inc., LINTEC Corp., Multi Color Corp., and WestRock Co.

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario provided in the labels market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Market Segmentation

  • By Label Type, the market is classified into pressure-sensitive labels, glue-applied labels, sleeve labels, and in-mold labels. The market growth in the pressure-sensitive labels segments will be significant during the forecast period.

  • By Geography, the market is analyzed across APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America. APAC will have the largest share of the market.

Related Reports:

Global Linerless Labels Market - Global linerless labels market is segmented by end-user (food and beverages, retail, personal care, pharmaceuticals, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).
Global Printing Market for Packaging Industry - Global printing market for packaging industry is segmented by technology (flexography printing, rotogravure printing, digital printing, and other printing) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA).
Labels Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.00%

Market growth 2021-2025

12.89 bn m2

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

3.03

Regional analysis

APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America

Performing market contribution

APAC at 53%

Key consumer countries

China, US, Germany, France, and Canada

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

3M Co., Amcor Plc, Avery Dennison Corp., Berry Global Group Inc., CCL Industries Corp., Intertape Polymer Group Inc., LINTEC Corp., Multi Color Corp., and WestRock Co.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/labels-market-size-to-increase-by-12-89-bn-m2--driven-by-growing-demand-from-organized-retail-sector--technavio-301397460.html

SOURCE Technavio

