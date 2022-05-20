Labels Market Size to Record 4.27% CAGR by 2026 | 54% of growth will originate from APAC | Technavio

NEW YORK, May 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest report on labels market has been added to Technavio's catalog. The report predicts the market to witness a potential growth difference of 14.58 billion m2 from 2021 to 2026. The labels market report also projects the market to record a CAGR of 4.27% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Labels Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Market Vendor Insights

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

3M Co., Adhesive Products Inc., Amcor Plc, Avery Dennison Corp., Berry Global Group Inc., CCL Industries Corp., Cenveo Worldwide Ltd., CPC Montreuil, Darley Ltd., G3 Enterprises Inc., Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG, HERMA GmbH, Inland Label and Marketing Services LLC, Intertape Polymer Group Inc., Jet Label, Jindal Films Europe SARL, LINTEC Corp., Mondi plc, Multi Color Corp., Nova Label Co. Inc., Pdc International Corp., SATO America, and WestRock Co. are among some of the major market participants.

Labels Market Segmentation Highlights

Type

Geography

Labels Market Scope

Technavio categorizes the global labels market as a part of the global metal and glass containers market. Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The labels market report covers the following areas:

Labels Market Takeaways

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist labels market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the labels market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the labels market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of labels market, vendors

Labels Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.27% Market growth 2022-2026 14.58 bn m2 Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.7 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 54% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled 3M Co., Adhesive Products Inc., Amcor Plc, Avery Dennison Corp., Berry Global Group Inc., CCL Industries Corp., Cenveo Worldwide Ltd., CPC Montreuil, Darley Ltd., G3 Enterprises Inc., Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG, HERMA GmbH, Inland Label and Marketing Services LLC, Intertape Polymer Group Inc., Jet Label, Jindal Films Europe SARL, LINTEC Corp., Mondi plc, Multi Color Corp., Nova Label Co. Inc., Pdc International Corp., SATO America, and WestRock Co. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Type

5.3 Pressure-sensitive labels - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Glue-applied labels - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Sleeve labels - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 In-mold labels - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.7 Market opportunity by Type

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 3M Co.

10.4 Amcor Plc

10.5 Avery Dennison Corp.

10.6 Berry Global Group Inc.

10.7 CCL Industries Corp.

10.8 Cenveo Worldwide Ltd.

10.9 Intertape Polymer Group Inc.

10.10 LINTEC Corp.

10.11 Multi Color Corp.

10.12 WestRock Co.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

