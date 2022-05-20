Labels Market Size to Record 4.27% CAGR by 2026 | 54% of growth will originate from APAC | Technavio
NEW YORK, May 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest report on labels market has been added to Technavio's catalog. The report predicts the market to witness a potential growth difference of 14.58 billion m2 from 2021 to 2026. The labels market report also projects the market to record a CAGR of 4.27% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Market Vendor Insights
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
3M Co., Adhesive Products Inc., Amcor Plc, Avery Dennison Corp., Berry Global Group Inc., CCL Industries Corp., Cenveo Worldwide Ltd., CPC Montreuil, Darley Ltd., G3 Enterprises Inc., Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG, HERMA GmbH, Inland Label and Marketing Services LLC, Intertape Polymer Group Inc., Jet Label, Jindal Films Europe SARL, LINTEC Corp., Mondi plc, Multi Color Corp., Nova Label Co. Inc., Pdc International Corp., SATO America, and WestRock Co. are among some of the major market participants.
Labels Market Segmentation Highlights
Type
Geography
Labels Market Scope
Technavio categorizes the global labels market as a part of the global metal and glass containers market. Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The labels market report covers the following areas:
Labels Market Takeaways
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
Detailed information on factors that will assist labels market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the labels market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the labels market
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of labels market, vendors
Labels Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.27%
Market growth 2022-2026
14.58 bn m2
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
3.7
Regional analysis
APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America
Performing market contribution
APAC at 54%
Key consumer countries
US, Canada, China, Germany, and France
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
3M Co., Adhesive Products Inc., Amcor Plc, Avery Dennison Corp., Berry Global Group Inc., CCL Industries Corp., Cenveo Worldwide Ltd., CPC Montreuil, Darley Ltd., G3 Enterprises Inc., Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG, HERMA GmbH, Inland Label and Marketing Services LLC, Intertape Polymer Group Inc., Jet Label, Jindal Films Europe SARL, LINTEC Corp., Mondi plc, Multi Color Corp., Nova Label Co. Inc., Pdc International Corp., SATO America, and WestRock Co.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents:
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2021
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
4 Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five forces summary
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
5 Market Segmentation by Type
5.1 Market segments
5.2 Comparison by Type
5.3 Pressure-sensitive labels - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.4 Glue-applied labels - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.5 Sleeve labels - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.6 In-mold labels - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.7 Market opportunity by Type
6 Customer Landscape
6.1 Customer landscape overview
7 Geographic Landscape
7.1 Geographic segmentation
7.2 Geographic comparison
7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.11 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.13 Market opportunity by geography
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
8.1 Market drivers
8.2 Market challenges
8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
9.1 Overview
9.2 Vendor landscape
9.3 Landscape disruption
9.4 Industry risks
10 Vendor Analysis
10.1 Vendors covered
10.2 Market positioning of vendors
10.3 3M Co.
10.4 Amcor Plc
10.5 Avery Dennison Corp.
10.6 Berry Global Group Inc.
10.7 CCL Industries Corp.
10.8 Cenveo Worldwide Ltd.
10.9 Intertape Polymer Group Inc.
10.10 LINTEC Corp.
10.11 Multi Color Corp.
10.12 WestRock Co.
11 Appendix
11.1 Scope of the report
11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
11.4 Research methodology
11.5 List of abbreviations
