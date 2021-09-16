U.S. markets open in 4 hours 38 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,480.75
    -1.00 (-0.02%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,817.00
    -2.00 (-0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,490.00
    -14.00 (-0.09%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,227.10
    -2.70 (-0.12%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.40
    -0.21 (-0.29%)
     

  • Gold

    1,785.40
    -9.40 (-0.52%)
     

  • Silver

    23.58
    -0.22 (-0.93%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1779
    -0.0047 (-0.40%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3040
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    18.38
    -1.08 (-5.55%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3817
    -0.0018 (-0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.3630
    +0.0030 (+0.00%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    48,184.72
    +1,000.53 (+2.12%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,239.67
    +42.45 (+3.55%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,049.19
    +32.70 (+0.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,323.34
    -188.37 (-0.62%)
     

Labodét Releases a Luxury Leather MagSafe Compatible Collection for iPhone 13 Series

·2 min read

PARIS, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Labodét, a French accessories brand of luxury tech gadgets, releases its collection of exotic leather cases for iPhone 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max. The collection is available at labodet.com with complimentary worldwide shipping.

Phone 13 Pro Max Strap Case in Himalayan crocodile by Labod&#xe9;t
Phone 13 Pro Max Strap Case in Himalayan crocodile by Labodét

MagSafe cases by Labodét are crafted exclusively in Paris, France, from premium-quality exotic leathers, including matte and shiny alligator, ostrich, python, Himalayan and Porosus crocodile, and Italian calf leathers. The leathers are hand-selected from sustainable manufacturers and available in an exceptionally wide colorway. Labodét allows building a truly personalized iPhone case and choose from 7 types of leather, 3 bezel colors, 6 case designs, stackable accessories, and 45 colors.

Constantly evolving technologically and implementing new ideas, Labodét adds several major design upgrades to its iPhone 13 cases.

The cases are MagSafe compatible and work seamlessly with original, Labodét, and third-party MagSafe chargers and accessories. It is now easy to mix and match various MagSafe accessories to create a personalized iPhone look.

The camera bezel is an engineering beauty designed to protect the camera and crafted from 316 stainless steel. There are three available colors, pure steel, 18k gold plating, black PVD coating.

The cases are lined with Italian Alcantara®, a cutting-edge material, elegant and soft to the touch.

The iPhone 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max case collection is available to order at www.labodet.com. Each case is individually crafted to ensure perfect quality.

Download press images

Labodét is a brand of luxury leather accessories for tech gadgets based in Paris, France.

Labodét combines traditional leather-making techniques and expertise with innovative engineering to create modern-day luxury accessories. The range of products includes iPhone, AirPods, iPad, Macbook cases, Apple Watch straps, small leather goods.

Labodét chooses high-quality natural leathers of alligator, crocodile, ostrich, python, and calf sourced exclusively from sustainably operating manufacturers.

The products are available at www.labodet.com with complimentary worldwide shipping.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/labodet-releases-a-luxury-leather-magsafe-compatible-collection-for-iphone-13-series-301378302.html

SOURCE Labodet, LLC

Recommended Stories

  • Apple's iPhone 13 Event: Everything you need to know

    Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley recaps yesterday's Apple event and summarizes his thoughts on the new products.&nbsp;

  • Goldman Sachs on Apple: Delta variant will make iPhone sales 'challenging'

    The Delta variant isn't making it easy for the team at Goldman Sachs to cover Apple.

  • Amazon Loss of Executive to Microsoft Sets Up Potential Clash

    (Bloomberg) -- Microsoft Corp. said it has hired a former Amazon.com Inc. cloud executive to run its cybersecurity operations, potentially setting in motion a legal battle between the two tech giants.Charlie Bell, who long reported to former Amazon Web Services chief Andy Jassy and oversaw the engineering teams working on AWS’s main software services, will become an executive vice president reporting to Microsoft Chief Executive Officer Satya Nadella. “Cybersecurity is one of the most challengin

  • Ethereum, Litecoin, and Ripple’s XRP – Daily Tech Analysis – September 15th, 2021

    Following Tuesday’s recovery, revisiting Tuesday’s would be key to supporting further gains on the day ahead.

  • Apple iPhone 13, Carrier Promotions Seen Driving Consumers To 5G

    Apple's iPhone 13 unveiling underwhelmed investors, but the new handsets should be enough to keep the momentum going for the 5G upgrade cycle.

  • 2 Reasons to Bet on a Turnaround at Intel

    Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) has been consistently taking market share away from Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) in the x86 central processing unit (CPU) market recently. AMD's x86 CPU share hit a 14-year high in the second quarter of 2021, thanks to the company's manufacturing technology advantage. This has helped the company offer robust computing performance at aggressive prices, forcing Intel to resort to price cuts in order to attract customers.

  • Cybersecurity Stocks To Buy And Watch: Demand Grows For Next-Gen Security

    The best cybersecurity stocks to own is changing amid a shift to remote work and cloud security. Now ransomware attacks are impacting budgets.

  • E-Ink Screens Could Rekindle Photography’s Romance of the Print

    Confession: I really hate staring at screens. I think that the Fujifilm X Pro 3 and the Leica M10D are two of the most brilliant cameras of our time. They help keep us focused on what's important. The E-Ink screen on the X Pro 3 also uses super low amounts of energy. With that said, I think it's time that we make photography romantic again. I've written about this a number of times. And as the world progresses, the photography world has become better and better. But I think that E-Ink screens ar

  • Apple’s iPhone 13 Doesn’t Appear to Be Satellite Compatible. Why Globalstar Stock Tumbled.

    Reports that the new iPhone had chips for connecting to satellites helped push shares of Globalstar higher. Now it's tumbling.

  • Apple is relying on the iPhone 13’s new cameras to power record sales

    Apple's latest iPhones have significantly upgraded cameras, and Apple is banking on that to propel major sales.

  • Digital Yuan Goes Head to Head With Alipay, WeChat in Beijing

    (Bloomberg) -- Swipe your bracelet, watch or even a walking stick, and you can pay for your goods with digital yuan. These are just some of the quirky gadgets that China’s central bank, lenders and technology giants are showcasing to Beijing residents ahead of a broader rollout of the e-currency when the city hosts the Winter Olympics in February. The wearable devices, embedded with a digital yuan chip, can be tapped against a scanner, transferring the currency from an e-wallet without needing a

  • Here are all the most exciting new iPhone 13 features Apple announced

    Apple fans, the wait is finally over. After more than a year of leaks and rumors, Apple on Tuesday unveiled its new iPhone 13 lineup of smartphones. The iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max are all now a matter of record. The Apple Watch Series 7 and AirPods … The post Here are all the most exciting new iPhone 13 features Apple announced appeared first on BGR.

  • Cisco projects growth of 5% to 7% over next four fiscal years as software sales continue to climb

    The network-equipment maker, which historically has gleaned most of its revenue from hardware such as expensive switches and routers that buttress computer networks, also predicted sales from subscriptions will account for half of Cisco’s revenue by fiscal 2025.

  • The best iPhone 13 cases you can already get from Amazon

    Today marks the announcement by Apple of the iPhone 13. It’s one of the buzziest events of the year, as fans are clamoring for a new phone. While we’ve been keeping tabs on the iPhone 13 for a while, but today, we’ll finally know everything that this will offer. You’re expected to be able have … The post The best iPhone 13 cases you can already get from Amazon appeared first on BGR.

  • Microsoft will now let you kill your passwords for good

    Microsoft will now let you skip using a password in favor of more convenient app or text logins.

  • Romeo Power Partners With Dynexus Technology For Advanced Battery Sensors

    Romeo Power Inc (NYSE: RMO) is partnering with Dynexus Technology to introduce advanced battery sensing and diagnostics for battery-electric commercial vehicles. The collaboration will integrate Dynexus' battery performance and health sensors into Romeo Power's battery ecosystem. The technology developed by Dynexus will initially be used for incoming cell quality control and end-of-line verification, module and pack diagnostics, and prognostics, enabling chances to reduce the total cost of owner

  • Former AWS veteran Charlie Bell to head cybersecurity ops at Microsoft

    Bell, who will start as an executive vice president, indicated in a LinkedIn post that his role will include dealing with digital fraud, ransomware attacks and with public exposure of private data. Bell's appointment comes at a time when Microsoft has been hit hard in terms of cybersecurity shortcomings.

  • HomePod mini update lets it become your default Apple TV speaker

    An impending HomePod mini update will turn it into a speaker for your Apple TV, although lossless and spatial audio will have to wait.

  • Apple Watch will now detect biking workouts, falls from bike when riding

    Apple Watch users who ride bikes will get a handful of new features designed just for them. Announced during today's Apple iPhone press event, the company says that Apple Watch will now begin to detect when users begin a bike ride to remind you to start a workout. While Apple Watch can already detect a fall on Series 4 or later devices, allowing users to contact emergency services if needed, Apple says that it will now add fall detection to cycling.

  • Here’s everything Apple announced at its iPhone 13 event

    We take a look back at everything Apple announced at its iPhone 13 launch event on Tuesday.