U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,655.27
    +60.65 (+1.32%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,135.94
    +236.60 (+0.68%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,782.83
    +291.18 (+1.88%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,241.98
    -3.96 (-0.18%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.84
    +1.69 (+2.48%)
     

  • Gold

    1,786.70
    -1.40 (-0.08%)
     

  • Silver

    22.87
    -0.24 (-1.03%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1296
    -0.0024 (-0.21%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5300
    +0.0480 (+3.24%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3314
    -0.0025 (-0.19%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.5330
    +0.2230 (+0.20%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    58,247.47
    +2,397.88 (+4.29%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,461.05
    +32.12 (+2.25%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,109.95
    +65.92 (+0.94%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,283.92
    -467.70 (-1.63%)
     

Labor board authorizes new Amazon union vote

Brian Heater
·2 min read

The director of the National Labor Relation Board’s 10th region has authorized a new union election for workers at Amazon’s Bessemer, Alabama fulfillment center. An NLRB representative has confirmed the decision with TechCrunch, which would see the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union getting a second chance to unionize workers at the site, following its defeat back in April.

The victory was a lopsided one for the mega-retailer, though the RWDSU immediately called shenanigans in what was expected to be a major test for unionizing efforts for blue collar tech workers. At the time, the union accused Amazon of “gaslighting” employees through “egregious and blatantly illegal action.”

Amazon naturally denied the accusations, stating, “It’s easy to predict the union will say that Amazon won this election because we intimidated employees, but that’s not true. Our employees heard far more anti-Amazon messages from the union, policymakers, and media outlets than they heard from us.”

RWDSU head Stuart Appelbaum said in a statement today that the new ruling serves as vindication for those earlier claims, “Today’s decision confirms what we were saying all along – that Amazon’s intimidation and interference prevented workers from having a fair say in whether they wanted a union in their workplace – and as the Regional Director has indicated, that is both unacceptable and illegal. Amazon workers deserve to have a voice at work, which can only come from a union.”

A date for a new election has yet to be determined. It will, however, no doubt become another national flashpoint for unionization efforts that have only grown in momentum during the pandemic and subsequent economic slowdowns.

Amazon expressed displeasure at today's ruling. Spokesperson Kelly Nantel noted in a statement,

Our employees have always had the choice of whether or not to join a union, and they overwhelmingly chose not to join the RWDSU earlier this year. It’s disappointing that the NLRB has now decided that those votes shouldn’t count. As a company, we don’t think unions are the best answer for our employees. Every day we empower people to find ways to improve their jobs, and when they do that we want to make those changes—quickly. That type of continuous improvement is harder to do quickly and nimbly with unions in the middle. The benefits of direct relationships between managers and employees can’t be overstated—these relationships allow every employee’s voice to be heard, not just the voices of a select few. While we’ve made great progress in important areas like pay and safety, we know there are plenty of things that we can keep doing better, both in our fulfillment centers and in our corporate offices, and that's our focus—to work directly with our employees to keep getting better every day.

Recommended Stories

  • Amazon Warehouse Workers in Alabama Will Get a Second Union Election

    (Bloomberg) -- A U.S. federal labor official has ordered a new union election at an Amazon.com Inc. warehouse in Alabama. Most Read from BloombergChina Cash Flowed Through Congo Bank to Former President’s Cronies‘Pension Poachers’ Are Targeting America’s Elderly VeteransReliving the New York Subway Map DebateAfter losing the first election in April, the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union appealed the outcome to the National Labor Relations Board, alleging that Amazon had intimidated wo

  • Amazon Alabama facility ordered to re-run union election - U.S. labor board

    A regional director for the U.S. National Labor Relations Board has issued a decision ordering a re-run of a union election at an Amazon.com Inc facility in Alabama, a spokeswoman for the NLRB said on Monday. Workers at the warehouse in Bessemer, Alabama, rejected forming a union by a more than 2-to-1 margin in April. “Today’s decision confirms what we were saying all along – that Amazon’s intimidation and interference prevented workers from having a fair say in whether they wanted a union in their workplace," Stuart Appelbaum, president of the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union (RWDSU), said in a statement.

  • Deluge to take a pause in B.C. before next atmospheric river arrives

    B.C. will see soaking rains wind down Sunday afternoon and evening, but there won't be a chance to catch much of a breather as the next atmospheric river is teeing up for arrival Tuesday morning.

  • U.S. lawmakers ask FAA to detail Boeing 737 MAX oversight

    (Reuters) -Three U.S. House Democrats on Monday asked the head of the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to provide more details of the agency's oversight of Boeing's 737 MAX and questioned whether the planemaker had been held fully accountable. The lawmakers, including House Transportation and Infrastructure chairman Peter DeFazio, asked FAA Administrator Steve Dickson in a letter Monday what the agency had done, if anything to hold Boeing employees responsible for various transgressions. The letter said these included Boeing's apparent violation of its approved 737 MAX type design, as well as evidence of an internal plan to downplay the significance of a key safety system called MCAS tied to both fatal crashes.

  • Elias: Smash-and-grab bandit provide opportunity, peril for Newson

    Gov Gavin Newsom's handling of the high-profile organized break-ins at retail stores is politically fraught.

  • Fruit galore: Thai monkey festival returns

    Welcome to Thailand’s annual Monkey FestivalLOCATION: Lopburi, ThailandThousands of monkeys feasted on fruit and vegetablesLocals spent over $3,000 on the feast to thank the monkeysfor drawing tourists to Lopburi, known as ‘Monkey Province’(SOUNDBITE) (Thai) MONKEY BUFFET ORGANISER, YONGYUTH KITWATANANUSONT, SAYING:"Today is the 33rd time that we held this event. This year, under the theme of 'Wheelchair Monkey Party' where we will donate 100 wheelchairs to people in need. I would say the event is very successful, many Thais and tourists are visiting."(SOUNDBITE) (English) TOURIST, AYOUB BOUKHARI, SAYING:"We came here yesterday. We get to see this and it was quite unexpected and the monkeys are quite silly. I'm really happy to get to see this and now I'm thinking about going to the next festival."

  • Holmes downplays claims Theranos technology used by U.S. military

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (Reuters) -Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes testified on Monday that she believed the blood-testing startup could eventually develop technology for the battlefield but dismissed accusations she had touted its use by the U.S. military. Holmes, 37, has pleaded not guilty to nine wire fraud counts and two conspiracy counts. Prosecutors have alleged that one of the ways Holmes misled investors was by leading them to believe Theranos devices were being used by the U.S. military in the field.

  • Missing toddler Emma Sweet found dead three miles downstream of her father's pickup truck

    Two-year-old Emma Sweet was found three miles downstream from where her father had been found by duck hunters on Friday.

  • Elizabeth Holmes cross-examination: 'The devil will be in the details'

    Elizabeth Holmes’ high-stakes decision to testify in her own defense could reach its most risk intense phase Monday as prosecutors’ inevitable cross-examination draws nearer.

  • Brazil burns boats in crackdown on wildcat Amazon gold miners

    Brazilian authorities burned more than 60 river-dredging boats in a crackdown on wildcat miners drawn to a major Amazon tributary by rumors of a gold find, the government and Greenpeace said Sunday.

  • 'Flash mob' thieves target U.S. retail stores on Black Friday

    Police in Los Angeles and cities elsewhere across the country spent much of their holiday weekend patrols looking for suspects in a spate of "flash mob" robberies on Friday, part of a surging U.S. crime trend in which groups of thieves swarm a store, ransack the shelves and flee. At least two such robberies were reported on Saturday by the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) and the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. In one incident, a group of eight men entered a Home Depot outlet at a shopping mall in Lakewood, south of downtown Los Angeles, walked directly to the tool aisle and snatched a bunch of hammers, sledgehammers and crowbars valued at about $400 before making their getaway, the sheriff's office said.

  • Texas Dad Accidentally Kills 11-Year-Old Daughter on Hunting Trip, Authorities Say

    Pascal Pochard-Casabianca/AFP via Getty ImagesAn 11-year-old girl in Texas is dead after her dad accidentally shot her during a Thanksgiving weekend hunting excursion, authorities said.Daisy Grace Lynn George was joining her father, Travis George, in their truck after a day of hunting in Hallsville, Texas, and was inadvertently shot as her dad—who had “been hunting most of his life”—tried to drop the hammer on his high-powered rifle, which he thought was unloaded, Harrison County Sheriff Brandon

  • Embattled Kansas lawmaker arrested for second time in month

    A 21-year-old embattled Kansas lawmaker was arrested on suspicion of drunken driving — his second arrest in less than a month — and is facing fresh calls for his resignation or removal from office. A Kansas trooper arrested Aaron Coleman around 1 a.m. Saturday on Interstate 70 near Lawrence, the Kansas Highway Patrol said. Coleman was taken to the Douglas County Jail, where he bonded out hours later.

  • onsemi Employees Make an International Impact During Global Virtual Volunteerism Week

    Written by Cassandra Savel, associate analyst, corporate social responsibility

  • America is looking down the barrel of population collapse

    The American economy is bitterly hostile to families. Is it any surprise fertility is falling?

  • New details on Chris Cuomo's role advising brother Andrew

    Transcripts released Monday shed new light on CNN anchor Chris Cuomo's behind-the-scenes role advising his brother, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, in the face of sexual harassment allegations that forced him from office. Chris Cuomo told investigators he spoke regularly with his brother, exchanged text messages with his top advisers and was looped in on emails in February in March as they formulated a response to allegations from multiple women. Chris Cuomo’s role as his brother’s unofficial adviser was previously known.

  • Off-duty Milwaukee police officer who swung at photographers during police brutality protest goes on trial this week

    The trial for a Milwaukee police officer accused of assaulting two photographers while off-duty during a police brutality protest begins this week.

  • How the theft of 44 firearms from an L.A. gun store exploded into an LAPD scandal

    According to an investigation by The Times, the theft of 44 guns from an L.A. gun store has spurred a cascade of allegations against LAPD officers and a roiling department scandal.

  • Man convicted of Great Falls street fight murder gets 75 years

    A judge on Monday sentenced a man who killed another man with a hatchet during a 2018 street fight in Great Falls to 75 years in prison.

  • How to get your Giving Tuesday donations to those who need them most

    Not into the Black Friday retail frenzy? Read on.