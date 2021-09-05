Labor Day Discounts On Mattresses Bigger Than Black Friday Say, Experts

Mattresses are available at a better discount from all the best brands on Labor Day compared to Black Friday, suggests an industry report.

NEW YORK CITY, USA, Sept. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Labor Day mattress sales aren't touted as the biggest since most people hold back their larger purchases until Black Friday. However, according to experts, people in the market for a mattress shouldn’t hold off beyond Labor Day. Industry research by eachnight suggests that Black Friday mattress deals don’t offer the steep discounts that many brands provide during Labor Day, especially where mattresses are concerned.



Buying a mattress can be expensive and often a tricky process. While all brands tout using the latest technology and best materials, with thousands of positive customer reviews, shelling out hundreds (or even thousands) of dollars still has people stopping to think. Many hold off on a purchase until a major discount is offered.



However, instead of waiting until Black Friday, it is better to buy on Labor Day. That’s when major brands like Amerisleep are offering up to a 30% discount storewide and Zoma Sleep is offering a $150 discount plus up to $540 in free bedding with every mattress.



Readers can find out more about the best mattress sales on Labor Day 2021 by visiting eachnight’s official website at https://eachnight.com/mattress-sales/labor-day-mattress-sale/



“Labor Day is the biggest sales weekend before the upcoming winter shopping season. Anyone who is in the market for a mattress should act fast on Labor Day because savvy buyers tend to snap them up as soon as the discounts are announced. Also, if you want to buy a mattress, the discounts are sometimes better than what you’ll find on Black Friday,” said a representative for eachnight.



About eachnight



eachnight is a website that’s dedicated to tracking the mattress industry trends and discounts. It has, over the years, become the go-to source for all things mattress-related. Whether it is discounts, the latest products, or “The Best Mattress” lists, eachnight covers it all.

Story continues

For more information, please visit https://eachnight.com







CONTACT: Name: Jasmin Lee Email: jasmin.l@eachnight.com Organization: eachnight Address: 7901 4TH ST N, STE 300, ST. PETERSBURG, FL 33702



