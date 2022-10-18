Laboratory Chemicals Market to grow by USD 4.67 Mn by 2026, Increase in R&D investments in the pharmaceutical industry to boost market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The laboratory chemicals market size is expected to increase by USD 4.67 million from 2021 to 2026, registering a CAGR of 4.75%, according to the latest research report from Technavio.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Laboratory Chemicals Market 2022-2026

The report on the laboratory chemicals market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by an increase in R&D investments in the pharmaceutical industry.

The laboratory chemicals market analysis includes end-user, geography, and geography landscape. This study identifies the use of green chemicals, industrial application to witness higher potential growth, and increasing investments in R&D activities as one of the prime reasons driving the laboratory chemicals market growth during the next few years. Request Free Sample Report.

Laboratory Chemicals Market Dynamics

One of the factors fueling the growth of the laboratory chemicals market is the rise in R&D expenditures in the pharmaceutical sector. The pharmaceutical sector is more focused on making sure R&D reaches its intended audience. A bigger effort is being made to concentrate on establishing efficacy in addressing patient needs while simultaneously safeguarding the underprivileged population. As a result, there will be a greater need for diverse chemicals for developing, testing, and manufacturing new pharmaceutical goods, as well as for developing new vaccines. Therefore, an increase in R&D spending in the pharmaceutical sector may be a key factor in the market's growth during the course of the forecast period.

Another market trend for laboratory chemicals that is accelerating market expansion is the usage of green chemicals. Green chemicals are being used more frequently by the pharmaceutical industry in biomedical applications. The development of medical gadgets employing eco-friendly chemicals is the focus of vendors. These medical equipment are strong and environmentally friendly. However, one of the main obstacles to the expansion of the laboratory chemicals industry is the strict rules for their use. Buy Sample Report.

Story continues

Laboratory Chemicals Market Segmentation

End-user (industrial, healthcare, education, and government) and

Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

The industrial segment's laboratory chemicals market share will expand significantly. Due to the rising use of chemicals in numerous industrial processes, including carboxylation, ion-exchange reactions, cryogenic reactions, and nitration, the industrial segment will have the largest share of the worldwide laboratory chemicals market during the forecast period. Additionally, it is predicted that throughout the forecast period, demand for laboratory chemicals will rise due to growth in the industrial sector.

Laboratory Chemicals Market Vendors

The market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Apollo Scientific Ltd.

Avantor Inc.

Avonchem Ltd.

Beckman Coulter Inc.

Becton Dickinson and Co.

Bio Techne Corp.

DASIT Group SPA

FUJIFILM Holdings Corp.

GE Healthcare Inc.

AppliChem GmbH

Lonza Group Ltd.

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Download Free Sample Report.

Related Reports:

Street Furniture Market by Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The report extensively covers street furniture market segmentation by distribution channel (offline and online) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

Wooden Furniture Market Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region and Segment Forecast 2022-2026: The report extensively covers wooden furniture market segmentation by application (home and office) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Laboratory Chemicals Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.75% Market growth 2022-2026 $4.67 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.67 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 37% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Apollo Scientific Ltd., Avantor Inc., Avonchem Ltd., Beckman Coulter Inc., Becton Dickinson and Co., Bio Techne Corp., DASIT Group SPA, FUJIFILM Holdings Corp., GE Healthcare Inc., AppliChem GmbH, Lonza Group Ltd., Merck KGaA, Meridian Bioscience Inc., Mitsubishi Chemical Corp., Morphisto GmbH, PerkinElmer Inc., Reagecon Diagnostics Ltd., Shimadzu Corp., Sisco Research Laboratories Pvt. Ltd., and Takara Holdings Inc Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by End-user

5.3 Industrial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Education - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Government - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.7 Market opportunity by End-user

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 AppliChem GmbH

10.4 Avantor Inc.

10.5 Beckman Coulter Inc.

10.6 Becton Dickinson and Co.

10.7 GE Healthcare Inc.

10.8 Merck KGaA

10.9 Meridian Bioscience Inc.

10.10 Mitsubishi Chemical Corp.

10.11 Morphisto GmbH

10.12 PerkinElmer Inc.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Laboratory Chemicals Market 2022-2026

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/laboratory-chemicals-market-to-grow-by-usd-4-67-mn-by-2026--increase-in-rd-investments-in-the-pharmaceutical-industry-to-boost-market-growth---technavio-301651598.html

SOURCE Technavio