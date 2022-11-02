Laboratory Consumables Primary Packaging Market to grow by USD 1.53 Bn, Market Segmentation by Product and Geography - Impacts

NEW YORK, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The laboratory consumables primary packaging market size is set to grow by USD 1.53 billion between 2021 and 2026 at a CAGR of 5.3%. 43% of the market growth originates from APAC with a Y-O-Y growth of 3.74%.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Laboratory Consumables Primary Packaging Market 2022-2026

Laboratory Consumables Primary Packaging Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis and Scope

Some of the major vendors of the laboratory consumables primary packaging market include Becton Dickinson and Co., Bellco Glass Inc., Berlin Packaging LLC, Borosil Ltd., BRAND GmbH and Co. KG, Chemglass Inc., Citotest Labware Manufacturing Co.Ltd., CoorsTek Inc., Corning Inc., DELTA LAB SL, DWK Life Sciences GmbH, Eppendorf AG, Gerresheimer AG, Gilson Co. Inc., Mettler Toledo International Inc., Poulten and Graf GmbH, Savillex Corp., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., VITLAB GmbH, and XRF Scientific Ltd.

To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the laboratory consumables primary packaging market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Becton Dickinson and Co.: The company offers vacutainer blood collection tubes which are designed for research use applications.

Bellco Glass Inc. : The company offers a griffin beaker heavy wall of 100 mili liter size designed to be used in chemical laboratories for heating and cooling purposes.

BRAND GmbH and Co. KG : The company, through this segment, the company develops, manufactures, and distributes high-quality and innovative laboratory equipment, vacuum pumps, and systems.

CoorsTek Inc.: The company offers ceramic tubes and rods which are designed for surgical devices and protection tube applications.

Corning Inc.: The company offers falcon pipet controllers which are designed to use in chemical laboratories to handle different liquids with a range of volumes and viscosities.

Laboratory Consumables Primary Packaging Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Product

Geography

The report also covers the following areas:

The laboratory consumables primary packaging market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate. The increasing R&D activities in the healthcare industry will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the Environmental concerns associated with improper disposal of plastic labware will hamper the market growth.

Laboratory Consumables Primary Packaging Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist laboratory consumables' primary packaging market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the laboratory consumables primary packaging market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the laboratory consumables primary packaging market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of laboratory consumables primary packaging market vendors

Laboratory Consumables Primary Packaging Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.3% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 1.53 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.74 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 43% Key consumer countries US, China, India, Japan, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Becton Dickinson and Co., Bellco Glass Inc., Berlin Packaging LLC, Borosil Ltd., BRAND GmbH and Co. KG, Chemglass Inc., Citotest Labware Manufacturing Co.Ltd., CoorsTek Inc., Corning Inc., DELTALAB SL, DWK Life Sciences GmbH, Eppendorf AG, Gerresheimer AG, Gilson Co. Inc., Mettler Toledo International Inc., Poulten and Graf GmbH, Savillex Corp., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., VITLAB GmbH, and XRF Scientific Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Product

5.3 Tubes - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Petri dishes - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Beakers - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Flasks - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.7 Other products - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.8 Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Becton Dickinson and Co.

10.4 Bellco Glass Inc.

10.5 CoorsTek Inc.

10.6 Corning Inc.

10.7 DWK Life Sciences GmbH

10.8 Eppendorf AG

10.9 Mettler Toledo International Inc.

10.10 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

10.11 VITLAB GmbH

10.12 XRF Scientific Ltd.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

