Laboratory Consumables Primary Packaging Market to grow by USD 1.53 Bn, Market Segmentation by Product and Geography - Impacts

·15 min read

NEW YORK, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The laboratory consumables primary packaging market size is set to grow by USD 1.53 billion between 2021 and 2026 at a CAGR of 5.3%. 43% of the market growth originates from APAC with a Y-O-Y growth of 3.74%.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Laboratory Consumables Primary Packaging Market 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Laboratory Consumables Primary Packaging Market 2022-2026

Laboratory Consumables Primary Packaging Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis and Scope

Some of the major vendors of the laboratory consumables primary packaging market include Becton Dickinson and Co., Bellco Glass Inc., Berlin Packaging LLC, Borosil Ltd., BRAND GmbH and Co. KG, Chemglass Inc., Citotest Labware Manufacturing Co.Ltd., CoorsTek Inc., Corning Inc., DELTA LAB SL, DWK Life Sciences GmbH, Eppendorf AG, Gerresheimer AG, Gilson Co. Inc., Mettler Toledo International Inc., Poulten and Graf GmbH, Savillex Corp., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., VITLAB GmbH, and XRF Scientific Ltd.

To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the laboratory consumables primary packaging market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

  • Becton Dickinson and Co.: The company offers vacutainer blood collection tubes which are designed for research use applications.

  • Bellco Glass Inc.: The company offers a griffin beaker heavy wall of 100 mili liter size designed to be used in chemical laboratories for heating and cooling purposes.

  • BRAND GmbH and Co. KG: The company, through this segment, the company develops, manufactures, and distributes high-quality and innovative laboratory equipment, vacuum pumps, and systems.

  • CoorsTek Inc.: The company offers ceramic tubes and rods which are designed for surgical devices and protection tube applications.

  • Corning Inc.: The company offers falcon pipet controllers which are designed to use in chemical laboratories to handle different liquids with a range of volumes and viscosities.

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Download Free Sample Report.

Laboratory Consumables Primary Packaging Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

  • Product

  • Geography

To know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years, Buy Sample Report.

The report also covers the following areas:

The laboratory consumables primary packaging market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate. The increasing R&D activities in the healthcare industry will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the Environmental concerns associated with improper disposal of plastic labware will hamper the market growth.

Laboratory Consumables Primary Packaging Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist laboratory consumables' primary packaging market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the laboratory consumables primary packaging market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the laboratory consumables primary packaging market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of laboratory consumables primary packaging market vendors

Laboratory Consumables Primary Packaging Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.3%

Market growth 2022-2026

$ 1.53 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

3.74

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

APAC at 43%

Key consumer countries

US, China, India, Japan, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

Becton Dickinson and Co., Bellco Glass Inc., Berlin Packaging LLC, Borosil Ltd., BRAND GmbH and Co. KG, Chemglass Inc., Citotest Labware Manufacturing Co.Ltd., CoorsTek Inc., Corning Inc., DELTALAB SL, DWK Life Sciences GmbH, Eppendorf AG, Gerresheimer AG, Gilson Co. Inc., Mettler Toledo International Inc., Poulten and Graf GmbH, Savillex Corp., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., VITLAB GmbH, and XRF Scientific Ltd.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Product

  • 5.3 Tubes - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Petri dishes - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Beakers - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Flasks - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.7 Other products - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.8 Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Becton Dickinson and Co.

  • 10.4 Bellco Glass Inc.

  • 10.5 CoorsTek Inc.

  • 10.6 Corning Inc.

  • 10.7 DWK Life Sciences GmbH

  • 10.8 Eppendorf AG

  • 10.9 Mettler Toledo International Inc.

  • 10.10 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

  • 10.11 VITLAB GmbH

  • 10.12 XRF Scientific Ltd.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

