Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings' (NYSE:LH) Stock Has Fared Decently: Is the Market Following Strong Financials?

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings' (NYSE:LH) stock up by 8.8% over the past three months. Given that the market rewards strong financials in the long-term, we wonder if that is the case in this instance. Specifically, we decided to study Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings' ROE in this article.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings is:

11% = US$861m ÷ US$7.9b (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. Another way to think of that is that for every $1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn $0.11 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings' Earnings Growth And 11% ROE

To begin with, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings seems to have a respectable ROE. Further, the company's ROE is similar to the industry average of 11%. This probably goes some way in explaining Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings' moderate 10% growth over the past five years amongst other factors.

We then compared Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings' net income growth with the industry and we're pleased to see that the company's growth figure is higher when compared with the industry which has a growth rate of 7.7% in the same 5-year period.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. What is LH worth today? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether LH is currently mispriced by the market.

Is Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings has a low three-year median payout ratio of 15%, meaning that the company retains the remaining 85% of its profits. This suggests that the management is reinvesting most of the profits to grow the business.

While Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings has seen growth in its earnings, it only recently started to pay a dividend. It is most likely that the company decided to impress new and existing shareholders with a dividend. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company over the next three years is expected to be approximately 16%. Still, forecasts suggest that Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings' future ROE will rise to 15% even though the the company's payout ratio is not expected to change by much.

Summary

Overall, we are quite pleased with Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings' performance. In particular, it's great to see that the company is investing heavily into its business and along with a high rate of return, that has resulted in a sizeable growth in its earnings. The latest industry analyst forecasts show that the company is expected to maintain its current growth rate. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

