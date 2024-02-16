Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Is Paying Out A Dividend Of $0.72

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) will pay a dividend of $0.72 on the 13th of March. This means the dividend yield will be fairly typical at 1.3%.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings Is Paying Out More Than It Is Earning

We like a dividend to be consistent over the long term, so checking whether it is sustainable is important. Before making this announcement, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings was easily earning enough to cover the dividend. As a result, a large proportion of what it earned was being reinvested back into the business.

The next 12 months is set to see EPS grow by 47.1%. If the dividend continues on its recent course, the company could be paying out several times what it earns in the next 12 months, which could start applying pressure to the balance sheet.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings Doesn't Have A Long Payment History

The dividend has been pretty stable looking back, but the company hasn't been paying one for very long. This makes it tough to judge how it would fare through a full economic cycle. The last annual payment of $2.88 was flat on the annual payment from2 years ago. We like that the dividend hasn't been shrinking. However we're conscious that the company hasn't got an overly long track record of dividend payments yet, which makes us wary of relying on its dividend income.

Dividend Growth May Be Hard To Come By

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. Unfortunately things aren't as good as they seem. In the last five years, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings' earnings per share has shrunk at approximately 6.1% per annum. If the company is making less over time, it naturally follows that it will also have to pay out less in dividends. It's not all bad news though, as the earnings are predicted to rise over the next 12 months - we would just be a bit cautious until this can turn into a longer term trend.

Our Thoughts On Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings' Dividend

In summary, while it's good to see that the dividend hasn't been cut, we are a bit cautious about Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings' payments, as there could be some issues with sustaining them into the future. The company is generating plenty of cash, which could maintain the dividend for a while, but the track record hasn't been great. This company is not in the top tier of income providing stocks.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 3 warning signs for Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

