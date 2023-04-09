Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Has Affirmed Its Dividend Of $0.72

The board of Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) has announced that it will pay a dividend of $0.72 per share on the 8th of June. Based on this payment, the dividend yield will be 1.2%, which is fairly typical for the industry.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings' Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

While it is always good to see a solid dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is feasible. However, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings' earnings easily cover the dividend. This means that most of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 26.4% over the next year. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 16% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings Doesn't Have A Long Payment History

It's not possible for us to make a backward looking judgement just based on a short payment history. This doesn't mean that the company can't pay a good dividend, but just that we want to wait until it can prove itself.

The Dividend's Growth Prospects Are Limited

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. However, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings has only grown its earnings per share at 3.8% per annum over the past five years. If Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings is struggling to find viable investments, it always has the option to increase its payout ratio to pay more to shareholders.

Our Thoughts On Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings' Dividend

Overall, we think Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings is a solid choice as a dividend stock, even though the dividend wasn't raised this year. The dividend has been at reasonable levels historically, but that hasn't translated into a consistent payment. Taking all of this into consideration, the dividend looks viable moving forward, but investors should be mindful that the company has pushed the boundaries of sustainability in the past and may do so again.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. As an example, we've identified 3 warning signs for Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings that you should be aware of before investing. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

