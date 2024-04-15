Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Has Announced A Dividend Of $0.72

The board of Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) has announced that it will pay a dividend of $0.72 per share on the 12th of June. This means that the annual payment will be 1.4% of the current stock price, which is in line with the average for the industry.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings Doesn't Earn Enough To Cover Its Payments

We like a dividend to be consistent over the long term, so checking whether it is sustainable is important. Based on the last payment, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings was quite comfortably earning enough to cover the dividend. This means that a large portion of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

EPS is forecast to rise very quickly over the next 12 months. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we could see the payout ratio reach 241%, which is on the unsustainable side.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings Is Still Building Its Track Record

The company has maintained a consistent dividend for a few years now, but we would like to see a longer track record before relying on it. The last annual payment of $2.88 was flat on the annual payment from2 years ago. Modest dividend growth is good to see, especially with the payments being relatively stable. However, the payment history is relatively short and we wouldn't want to rely on this dividend too much.

Dividend Growth Potential Is Shaky

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. Unfortunately things aren't as good as they seem. Earnings per share has been sinking by 12% over the last five years. This steep decline can indicate that the business is going through a tough time, which could constrain its ability to pay a larger dividend each year in the future. On the bright side, earnings are predicted to gain some ground over the next year, but until this turns into a pattern we wouldn't be feeling too comfortable.

In Summary

Overall, we don't think this company makes a great dividend stock, even though the dividend wasn't cut this year. The payments haven't been particularly stable and we don't see huge growth potential, but with the dividend well covered by cash flows it could prove to be reliable over the short term. We don't think Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings is a great stock to add to your portfolio if income is your focus.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. For example, we've picked out 4 warning signs for Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. Is Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

