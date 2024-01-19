Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Has Affirmed Its Dividend Of $0.72

The board of Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) has announced that it will pay a dividend of $0.72 per share on the 13th of March. Based on this payment, the dividend yield will be 1.3%, which is fairly typical for the industry.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings Is Paying Out More Than It Is Earning

We like a dividend to be consistent over the long term, so checking whether it is sustainable is important. Before making this announcement, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings was easily earning enough to cover the dividend. This means that most of what the business earns is being used to help it grow.

The next 12 months is set to see EPS grow by 46.8%. If the dividend continues on its recent course, the company could be paying out several times what it earns in the next 12 months, which could start applying pressure to the balance sheet.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings Doesn't Have A Long Payment History

The company has maintained a consistent dividend for a few years now, but we would like to see a longer track record before relying on it. The last annual payment of $2.88 was flat on the annual payment from2 years ago. We like that the dividend hasn't been shrinking. However we're conscious that the company hasn't got an overly long track record of dividend payments yet, which makes us wary of relying on its dividend income.

Dividend Growth May Be Hard To Come By

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. Unfortunately things aren't as good as they seem. In the last five years, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings' earnings per share has shrunk at approximately 6.1% per annum. If earnings continue declining, the company may have to make the difficult choice of reducing the dividend or even stopping it completely - the opposite of dividend growth. Earnings are forecast to grow over the next 12 months and if that happens we could still be a little bit cautious until it becomes a pattern.

Our Thoughts On Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings' Dividend

In summary, while it's good to see that the dividend hasn't been cut, we are a bit cautious about Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings' payments, as there could be some issues with sustaining them into the future. The payments haven't been particularly stable and we don't see huge growth potential, but with the dividend well covered by cash flows it could prove to be reliable over the short term. We would be a touch cautious of relying on this stock primarily for the dividend income.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. For example, we've picked out 3 warning signs for Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. Is Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

