Laboratory Disposables Market Size to Grow by USD 12.32 Bn | 34% of the growth to originate from North America| Technavio

·14 min read

NEW YORK, April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the market outlook report, the Laboratory Disposables Market share will witness a YOY growth of 9.53% in 2022 at a CAGR of 10.83% during the forecast period. One of the main drivers of the Laboratory Disposables Market is the increasing research studies and innovations to meet the growing demand in the industries such as life sciences, chemicals, and food and beverages. The market has been broadly categorized into the following demographic segmentations:

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Laboratory Disposables Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
  • End-user - Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, research and academic institutions, and others

  • Geography - North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)

For more insights on YOY and CAGR, Read our latest Sample Report

Vendor Insights

The Laboratory Disposables Market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

  • 3M Corp

  • Agilent Technologies Inc.

  • Avantor Inc.

  • Becton Dickinson and Co.

  • BIO PLAS Inc.

  • Bio Rad Laboratories Inc.

  • BioTC Labware

  • BRAND GmbH and Co. KG

  • Cardinal Health Inc.

  • CELLTREAT Scientific Products

  • Corning Inc.

  • Crystalgen Inc.

  • Eppendorf AG

  • GENFOLLOWER BIOTECH Co. Ltd.

  • Gerresheimer AG

  • Greiner Bio-One International GmbH

  • Heathrow Scientific LLC

  • Labcon North America

  • Labtech Disposables

  • QIAGEN NV

  • Simport Scientific Inc.

  • Surgeine Healthcare India Pvt. Ltd.

  • Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Read our Sample Report.

Geographical Market Analysis

North America will account for 34% of the market's growth. In North America, the United States is the most important market for laboratory disposables. This region's market will increase at a quicker rate than the rest of the world's market (ROW).

Over the projection period, the laboratory disposables market in North America would benefit from large expenditures from venture capitalists and government-funded research in countries such as the United States and Canada.

Furthermore, countries such as the US, UK, Germany, China, and India are expected to emerge as prominent markets for the Laboratory Disposables Market during the forecast period.

Know more about this market's geographical distribution along with a detailed analysis of the top regions. Download Detailed Sample Report.

Key Segment Analysis

The pharmaceutical and biotechnology firms segment will grow its laboratory disposables market share significantly. The significant public and private money invested in these companies' research and development will fuel market expansion in the future years. Aside from that, countries like China, Brazil, and Chile are working on increasing their research skills by utilizing low-cost, high-benefit laboratory disposable supplies.

View Sample Report: to know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years.

Key Market Drivers & Challenges:

The increasing research studies and developments to meet the growing demand in sectors such as life sciences, chemicals, and food and beverages is one of the important drivers driving the worldwide laboratory disposables market growth. Another trend that is projected to positively influence the industry in the forecast period is the increasing usage of laboratory automation systems as a result of rising laboratory costs and high laboratory failures. One of the major roadblocks to the worldwide laboratory disposables market's expansion is the lack of difference among providers, as they all have the same forms and sizes.

Download Sample Report for highlights on market Drivers & Challenges affecting the Laboratory Disposables Market.

Customize Your Report

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

Do reach out to our analysts for more customized reports as per your requirements. Speak to our Analyst now!

Related Reports:

Laryngeal Airway Mask Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Bone Wax Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Laboratory Disposables Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.83%

Market growth 2022-2026

$ 12.32 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

9.53

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)

Performing market contribution

North America at 34%

Key consumer countries

US, UK, Germany, China, and India

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

3M Corp, Agilent Technologies Inc., Avantor Inc., Becton Dickinson and Co., BIO PLAS Inc., Bio Rad Laboratories Inc., BioTC Labware, BRAND GmbH and Co. KG, Cardinal Health Inc., CELLTREAT Scientific Products, Corning Inc., Crystalgen Inc., Eppendorf AG, GENFOLLOWER BIOTECH Co. Ltd., Gerresheimer AG, Greiner Bio-One International GmbH, Heathrow Scientific LLC, Labcon North America, Labtech Disposables, QIAGEN NV, Simport Scientific Inc., Surgeine Healthcare India Pvt. Ltd., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 5.3 Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Research and academic institutions - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Market opportunity by End-user

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Agilent Technologies Inc.

  • 10.4 BIO PLAS Inc.

  • 10.5 Bio Rad Laboratories Inc.

  • 10.6 Corning Inc.

  • 10.7 Eppendorf AG

  • 10.8 GENFOLLOWER BIOTECH Co. Ltd.

  • 10.9 Gerresheimer AG

  • 10.10 Greiner Bio-One International GmbH

  • 10.11 Labcon North America

  • 10.12 QIAGEN NV

  • 10.13 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us:
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/laboratory-disposables-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-12-32-bn--34-of-the-growth-to-originate-from-north-america-technavio-301534493.html

SOURCE Technavio

