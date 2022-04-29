Laboratory Disposables Market Size to Grow by USD 12.32 Bn | 34% of the growth to originate from North America| Technavio

NEW YORK, April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the market outlook report, the Laboratory Disposables Market share will witness a YOY growth of 9.53% in 2022 at a CAGR of 10.83% during the forecast period. One of the main drivers of the Laboratory Disposables Market is the increasing research studies and innovations to meet the growing demand in the industries such as life sciences, chemicals, and food and beverages. The market has been broadly categorized into the following demographic segmentations:

End-user - Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, research and academic institutions, and others

Geography - North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)

Vendor Insights

The Laboratory Disposables Market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

3M Corp

Agilent Technologies Inc.

Avantor Inc.

Becton Dickinson and Co.

BIO PLAS Inc.

Bio Rad Laboratories Inc.

BioTC Labware

BRAND GmbH and Co. KG

Cardinal Health Inc.

CELLTREAT Scientific Products

Corning Inc.

Crystalgen Inc.

Eppendorf AG

GENFOLLOWER BIOTECH Co. Ltd.

Gerresheimer AG

Greiner Bio-One International GmbH

Heathrow Scientific LLC

Labcon North America

Labtech Disposables

QIAGEN NV

Simport Scientific Inc.

Surgeine Healthcare India Pvt. Ltd.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Geographical Market Analysis

North America will account for 34% of the market's growth. In North America, the United States is the most important market for laboratory disposables. This region's market will increase at a quicker rate than the rest of the world's market (ROW).

Over the projection period, the laboratory disposables market in North America would benefit from large expenditures from venture capitalists and government-funded research in countries such as the United States and Canada.

Furthermore, countries such as the US, UK, Germany, China, and India are expected to emerge as prominent markets for the Laboratory Disposables Market during the forecast period.

Key Segment Analysis

The pharmaceutical and biotechnology firms segment will grow its laboratory disposables market share significantly. The significant public and private money invested in these companies' research and development will fuel market expansion in the future years. Aside from that, countries like China, Brazil, and Chile are working on increasing their research skills by utilizing low-cost, high-benefit laboratory disposable supplies.

Key Market Drivers & Challenges:

The increasing research studies and developments to meet the growing demand in sectors such as life sciences, chemicals, and food and beverages is one of the important drivers driving the worldwide laboratory disposables market growth. Another trend that is projected to positively influence the industry in the forecast period is the increasing usage of laboratory automation systems as a result of rising laboratory costs and high laboratory failures. One of the major roadblocks to the worldwide laboratory disposables market's expansion is the lack of difference among providers, as they all have the same forms and sizes.

Customize Your Report

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

Laboratory Disposables Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.83% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 12.32 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 9.53 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 34% Key consumer countries US, UK, Germany, China, and India Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled 3M Corp, Agilent Technologies Inc., Avantor Inc., Becton Dickinson and Co., BIO PLAS Inc., Bio Rad Laboratories Inc., BioTC Labware, BRAND GmbH and Co. KG, Cardinal Health Inc., CELLTREAT Scientific Products, Corning Inc., Crystalgen Inc., Eppendorf AG, GENFOLLOWER BIOTECH Co. Ltd., Gerresheimer AG, Greiner Bio-One International GmbH, Heathrow Scientific LLC, Labcon North America, Labtech Disposables, QIAGEN NV, Simport Scientific Inc., Surgeine Healthcare India Pvt. Ltd., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

