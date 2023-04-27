Laboratory Filtration Equipment Market to Hit US$ 7.25 Billion By 2031, Due to the Rising Need for Clean and Safe Laboratory Conditions | Growth Plus Reports
Newark, New Castle, USA, April 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The latest report from Growth Plus Reports analyzes the production, potential applications, demand, major manufacturers, and SWOT analysis of the global Laboratory Filtration Equipment Market.
The laboratory filtration equipment Market Report assists in determining the optimum distribution methods for certain products as well as possible markets for future product launches. The report also analyses the purchase and supply trends that influence the market's production strategy. You can get insights into comprehensive TOC, Tables, and Charts presented throughout the report for valuable data, information, important statistics, trends, and detailed competitive landscape information in this market.
Request a Free Sample of the Research Report: https://www.growthplusreports.com/inquiry/request-sample/laboratory-filtration-equipment-market/8629
Laboratory Filtration Equipment Market Scope
Report Attribute
Details
Market size value in 2022
US$ 3.75 billion
Revenue forecast in 2031
US$ 7.25 billion
Growth Rate
CAGR of 7.59% from 2023 to 2031
Base Year for Estimation
2022
Forecast Period
2023-2031
Historical Year
2021
Segments Covered
Product, Technique, End User, and Region
Regional Scope
North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa
Key Takeaways:
The increasing need for laboratory filtration equipment in a variety of end-use sectors such as food and beverage will drive market revenue growth.
Increasing R&D activity in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors will drive demand for laboratory filtration equipment.
North America dominates the global laboratory filtration equipment market.
Market Drivers
Increased R&D activity in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors, rising need for clean and safe laboratory conditions, and rising chronic disease prevalence will drive the revenue growth of laboratory filtration equipment market. Furthermore, the increasing need for laboratory filtration equipment in a variety of end-use sectors such as food and beverage, environmental biotechnology, and academic and research institutions are expected to boost the market revenue growth rate.
Market Segmentation
Growth Plus Reports has analyzed global laboratory filtration equipment market from four perspectives: Product, Technique, End User, and Region.
Product Segmentation: Based on the product, the global laboratory filtration equipment market is segmented into filtration media, filtration assemblies, and filtration accessories. The filtration media segment dominates the market with the largest revenue share because it is most commonly used in laboratory filtration equipment.
Technique Segmentation: Based on the technique, the global laboratory filtration equipment market is segmented into microfiltration, nanofiltration, reverse osmosis, ultrafiltration, and vacuum filtration. The microfiltration segment dominates the market because it is a technique commonly used in laboratory research and analysis, and it is widely utilized for sample preparation and analysis in a variety of sectors, including biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, and food and beverage processing.
End User Segmentation: Based on the end user, the global laboratory filtration equipment market is segmented into pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, academic & research institutions, hospitals & diagnostic laboratories, and others. The pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies segment dominates the market because they are highly regulated, and the quality of their goods must meet the strict standards, and laboratory filtration equipment plays an important part in assuring the purity and quality of the products, making it an essential component in the production process.
Regional Growth Dynamics
Based on the region, the global laboratory filtration equipment market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.
North America dominates the global laboratory filtration equipment market with the largest revenue share of the market. The establishment of advanced laboratories, growing government financing for research, a rise in target diseases and rising treatment demands, and the rapid acceptance of laboratory filtration products in this region are the major factors responsible for North America's significant revenue share in the global market.
Request for Customization – https://www.growthplusreports.com/inquiry/customization/laboratory-filtration-equipment-market/8629
Competitive Landscape
The major players operating in the global laboratory filtration equipment market are:
3M Company
Merck KGaA
Danaher Corporation
Sartorius AG
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
MACHEREY-NAGEL GmbH & Co. KG
Agilent Technologies Inc.
Avantor Inc.
Sterlitech Corporation
Steris Corporation
Prosperity Biotech Co. Ltd
The laboratory filtration equipment devices market is moderately competitive, with several international players. Key market players focus on technological advancements, research and development activities, and mergers and acquisitions to strengthen their market presence.
Recent developments:
Pall Corporation introduced three new allegro connect systems in September 2022. this package included technologies to enable depth filtration, virus filtration, bulk fill of drugs, and a buffer management system to streamline production processes.
Eaton increased its offering of activated carbon filter media in April 2022. the enhanced Beco Carbon Depth Filter Sheets provide outstanding adsorption qualities for demanding liquid filtration. as a result, the availability of strong decolorization abilities and adsorptive removal of unwanted by-products, as well as taste, odor, and color correction, makes it excellent for application in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors.
Table of Content
INTRODUCTION
Market Ecosystem
Timeline Under Consideration
Historical Years – 2021
Base Year – 2022
Forecast Years – 2023 to 2031
Currency Used in the Report
RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
Research Approach
Data Collection Methodology
Data Sources
Secondary Sources
Primary Sources
Market Estimation Approach
Bottom Up
Top Down
Market Forecasting Model
Limitations and Assumptions
PREMIUM INSIGHTS
Current Market Trends (COVID-19 Perspective)
Key Players & Competitive Positioning (2022)
MARKET DYNAMICS
Drivers
Restraints
Opportunities
GLOBAL LABORATORY FILTRATION EQUIPMENT MARKET- ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY PRODUCT
Filtration Media
Membrane Filters
Filter Papers
Filtration Microplates
Syringeless Filters
Syringe Filters
Capsule Filters
Others
Filtration Accessories
Filter Holders
Filter Flasks
Filter Funnels
Dispensers
Cartridges
Filter Housings
Vacuum Pumps
Seals
Others
Filtration Assemblies
Microfiltration Assemblies
Ultrafiltration Assemblies
Reverse Osmosis Assemblies
Vacuum Filtration Assemblies
Others
GLOBAL LABORATORY FILTRATION EQUIPMENT MARKET- ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY TECHNIQUE
Reverse Osmosis
Microfiltration
Nanofiltration
Ultrafiltration
Vacuum Filtration
GLOBAL LABORATORY FILTRATION EQUIPMENT MARKET- ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY END USER
Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies
Hospitals & Diagnostic Laboratories
Academic & Research Institutions
Others
LABORATORY FILTRATION EQUIPMENT MARKET TOC
Buy this Premium Research Report: https://www.growthplusreports.com/checkout-8629
VALUE PROPOSITIONS RELATED TO THE REPORT:
Powered with Complimentary Analyst Hours and Expert Interviews with Each Report
Comprehensive quantitative and qualitative insights at segment and sub-segment level
Covid 19 impact trends and perspective
Granular insights at global/regional/country level
Deep-rooted insights on market dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities) and business environment
Blanket coverage on competitive landscape
Winning imperatives
Exhaustive coverage on 'Strategic Developments' registered by leading players of the market
CUSTOMIZATION OPTIONS:
Distributor Landscape Assessment
Pricing Intelligence
Customer Base Assessment
Investment & Initiatives Analysis
'Business Profile' of Key Players
Schedule a call with our analyst: https://appoint.ly/s/salesZ3Jvd3RocGx1c3JlcG9ydHMuY29t/introduction
Visit our report store at - https://www.growthplusreports.com/report-store
Browse Latest Healthcare Related Reports:
IVD Contract Manufacturing Market by Type (IVD Consumables, IVD Equipments), by Services (Assay Development Services, Manufacturing Services, Others), Technology (Immunoassay, Clinical Diagnostics) – Global Outlook & Forecast 2023 -2031
Polypectomy Snares Market by Type (Cold Polypectomy Snares and Hot Polypectomy Snares), End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centers) – Global Outlook & Forecast 2023-2031
Golimumab Market by Indications (Rheumatoid Arthritis, Psoriatic Arthritis, Ankylosing Spondylitis), Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies), - Global Outlook and Forecast 2023-2031
Eosinophilic Fasciitis Market by Drug Class (Corticosteroids, Immunosuppressants), Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies) - Global Outlook and Forecast 2023-2031
Thymidine Phosphorylase Inhibitors Market by Application (Metastatic Colorectal Cancer, Gastric Cancer), Distribution Channel (Retail Pharmacies, Hospital Pharmacies) – Global Outlook & Forecast 2023-2031
About Us:
Growth Plus Reports is part of GRG Health, a global healthcare knowledge service company. We are proud members of EPhMRA (European Pharmaceutical Marketing Research Association).
Growth Plus portfolio of services draws on our core capabilities of secondary & primary research, market modelling & forecasting, benchmarking, analysis and strategy formulation to help clients create scalable, ground-breaking solutions that prepare them for future growth and success.
We were awarded by the prestigious CEO Magazine as "Most Innovative Healthcare Market Research Company in 2020.
CONTACT: Manan Sethi Director, Market Insights Email: sales@growthplusreports.com 256 Chapman Road STE 105-4, Newark, New Castle - 19702, USA Phone no: +1 888 550 5009 Web: https://www.growthplusreports.com/