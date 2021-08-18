U.S. markets close in 34 minutes

The laboratory freezers market is projected to reach USD 5.7 billion by 2026 from USD 4.7 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 4.9%

ReportLinker
·4 min read

Growth in the market is driven by the increasing demand for blood and blood components for transfusion and for support in cancer therapy. The laboratory freezers market has shown a significant rise in demand in 2020 and 2021 as they are extensively used for the proper storage of COVID-19 vaccines.

New York, Aug. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Laboratory Freezers Market by Product, End User - Global Forecast to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03984712/?utm_source=GNW
The laboratory freezers market during 2022–2026 may show growth if booster doses of COVID-19 vaccines are made mandatory during the forecast period.

The freezers segment holds the highest market share, by products, in the laboratory freezers market, in the forecast period.
On the basis of products, the laboratory freezers market is segmented into freezers, refrigerators, and cryopreservation systems. In 2020, the freezers segment accounted for the largest share of 52.4% of the market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to their utility in pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies and academic and research institutes to support vaccine development and in medical laboratories and hospitals for storing test samples.

The ultra-low-temperature freezers segment to grow at the highest CAGR in the freezers market, in the forecast period.
The freezers market is segmented into enzyme freezers, plasma freezers, explosion-proof freezers, flammable material freezers, laboratory freezers, and ultra-low-temperature freezers.The ultra-low-temperature freezers segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Growth in this segment is largely driven by the utility of these freezers to store sensitive stem cells, virus samples, bone grafts, and other biological samples used for research purposes.

The laboratory refrigerators segment has the highest market share in the refrigerators market, in the forecast period.
In this report, the refrigerators market is further segmented into blood bank refrigerators, chromatography refrigerators, explosion-proof refrigerators, flammable material refrigerators, laboratory refrigerators, and pharmacy refrigerators.The large share laboratory refrigerators segment is due to the utility of these products in the short-term storage of test samples in medical laboratories, hospitals, and clinics.

These refrigerators meet routine laboratory storage requirements and simplify laboratory operations.

North America holds the largest share in the laboratory freezers market, by region, in the forecast period
The laboratory freezers market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.The large share of the North American region is mainly due to the high healthcare expenditure in the US & Canada and the growing R&D spending on pharmaceuticals & biotechnology in this region.

The presence of a large number of laboratory freezer and refrigerator manufacturers in the region also plays a pivotal role in boosting market growth, with the adoption of advanced laboratory freezers by different end-user segments.

A breakdown of the primary participants for the laboratory freezers market referred to for this report is provided below:
• By Company Type: Tier 1–45%, Tier 2–35%, and Tier 3–20%
• By Designation: C-level–46%, Director Level–37%, and Others–17%
• By Region: North America–40%, Europe–30%, Asia Pacific–15%, Latin America – 10%, Middle East & Africa – 5%

The prominent players in the global laboratory freezers market are Eppendorf AG (Germany), Haier Biomedical (China), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US), Helmer Scientific (US), PHC Holdings Corporation (Japan), Liebherr (Switzerland), Middleby Corporation (Follett Products, LLC), Felix Storch, Inc. (US), BioLife Solutions, Inc. (Stirling Ultracold) (US), Blue Star Limited (India), B Medical Systems (Luxembourg), Philipp Kirsch GmbH (Germany), Avantor, Inc. (US), Standex International Corporation (US), Vestfrost Solutions A/S (Denmark), Changhong Meiling Co. Ltd. (China), EVERmed S.R.L. (Italy), ARCTIKO A/S (Denmark), Glen Dimplex Medical Appliances (LEC Medical) (Ireland), So-Low Environmental Equipment Co. Ltd. (US), KW Apparecchi Scientifici SRL (Italy), Jeio Tech (Republic of Korea), Refrigerated Solutions Group (US), Stericox India Private Limited (India), Thalheimer Kühlung (Germany), and Antylia Scientific (US).

Research Coverage
The report analyzes the market for various laboratory freezers and their adoption pattern.It aims at estimating the market size and future growth potential of the laboratory freezers and different segments such as service offering, end user and region.

The report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in this market along with their company profiles, products, and recent developments.

Reasons to Buy the Report
The report will enrich established firms as well as new entrants/smaller firms to gauge the pulse of the market, which, in turn, would help them garner a greater share. Firms purchasing the report could use one or any combination of the below-mentioned five strategies for strengthening their market presence.

This report provides insights on the following pointers:
• Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios offered by the top players in the global laboratory freezers market.
• Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on the upcoming trend, and product launches in the global laboratory freezers market.
• Market Development: Comprehensive information on the lucrative emerging regions by products, end users, and region.
• Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, growing geographies, and recent developments in the global laboratory freezers market.
• Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies, revenue analysis, and products of leading players in the global laboratory freezers market.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03984712/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


