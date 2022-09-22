U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,781.75
    -24.50 (-0.64%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,150.00
    -132.00 (-0.44%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,607.75
    -102.25 (-0.87%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,755.60
    -12.50 (-0.71%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.43
    +0.49 (+0.59%)
     

  • Gold

    1,669.00
    -6.70 (-0.40%)
     

  • Silver

    19.42
    -0.06 (-0.28%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9821
    -0.0022 (-0.23%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5100
    -0.0610 (-1.71%)
     

  • Vix

    27.99
    +0.83 (+3.06%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1233
    -0.0041 (-0.37%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.8840
    +0.8480 (+0.59%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    18,690.30
    -306.21 (-1.61%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    425.78
    -12.09 (-2.76%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,237.64
    +44.98 (+0.63%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,047.37
    -265.76 (-0.97%)
     

Laboratory Furniture Market to Rise at a CAGR of 6.3% during Forecast Period - TMR Study

0
·6 min read

  • The advent of ergonomically designed lab tables, workbenches, and workstations is expected to preventing neck and back pain, which is expected to drive the global market

  • By incorporating real-time monitoring and cloud-based systems for temperature control, market participants are projected to add technological elements to laboratory furniture

WILMINGTON, Del., Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2021, the global laboratory furniture market size stood at US$ 930.6 Mn. The global market is projected to progress at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period, from 2022 to 2031. The global laboratory furniture market is anticipated to touch value of US$ 1.81 Bn by 2031. Due to increasing health concerns following the COVID-19 outbreak, there is a significant increase in the number of chemical laboratories, diagnostic, clinical, and dental in Europe, which is likely to fuel demand in the global laboratory furniture market.

TMR Logo
TMR Logo


The laboratory furniture market in Europe and Asia Pacific is marked by the existence of major companies. The material durability, quality, sales service, customization, and after-sales services are the main areas of attention for the lab furniture manufacturers to maintain business growth. Additionally, the market for laboratory furniture is expected to be stimulated by the growing trend of establishing laboratories in educational facilities including schools, colleges, and universities.

Request Sample Report at - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=36896

In order to reduce stress-related injuries and guarantee that technicians stay productive whilst working, laboratory furniture is specifically made to put technicians in comfortable and supported postures. Contemporary, modular lab furniture that can help future-proof an existing design is becoming more and more popular amongst lab furniture designers. Utilizing basic tools, modular furniture pieces like storage units, shelves, and cabinets can be reassembled. These developments are anticipated to present immense growth opportunities to the laboratory furniture suppliers in the coming years.

Key Findings of Market Report

  • The need for laboratory testing services is increasing as safety requirements are tightening. The demand for products that have undergone laboratory testing is also being fueled by the increasing prevalence of health problems and hygienic requirements of an ageing populace. The capacity of contemporary furniture goods to endure impact, chemicals, and dampness is expected to encourage use of laboratory furniture. In addition, these products are specifically made to facilitate work and help make most use of the available space.

  • The school and college management bodies are buying more laboratory furniture as a result of rising government funding on education and lab growth. The amount of fund provided by the government to build medical infrastructure is rising. Increase in usage for laboratory furniture is estimated to fuel development of the medical infrastructure.

  • As people's understanding of the environment grows, more lab furniture producers are using eco-friendly materials. The global market is expected to continue to rise due to rising use of environmentally friendly materials like stainless steel that not only extends the furniture's lifespan but also facilitates recycling.

Make an Enquiry before Buying - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=EB&rep_id=36896

Global Laboratory Furniture Market: Growth Drivers

  • The laboratory stools & benches category had a sizable laboratory furniture market share, based on type, and the category is anticipated to grow at a significant pace. The height of the lab chair is determined by the various workstations, such as high benches, medium-height benches, and hoods, that are present in laboratories. The demand for pedestal laboratory furniture and laboratory stools and benches is being driven by their functionalities.

  • North America, Asia Pacific, and Europe were the top three regions in terms of global sales of laboratory furniture. A large portion of the market was dominated by Europe due to the region's rising need for medical furnishings. The fact that Europe has a significant portion of the global market for laboratory furniture is also due to the region's highly developed medical infrastructure.

Global Laboratory Furniture Market: Key Players

Some of the key market players are

  • PSA Laboratory Furniture LLC.

  • Kewaunee Scientific Corporation

  • Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A.

  • Yamato Scientific co., Ltd

  • Aakar Scientific Pvt. Ltd.

  • MOTT Manufacturing Ltd.

Ask for References - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=ARF&rep_id=36896

Global Laboratory Furniture Market: Segmentation

Type

  • Laboratory Tables

  • Laboratory Stools & Benches

  • Laboratory Desk & Storage Cabinets

  • Pedestal Laboratory Furniture

  • Laboratory IPS Units

  • Storage Cabinets & Racks

  • Others

End Users

  • School & Colleges Laboratory

  • Medical Laboratory

Distribution Channel

  • Online

  • Offline

Consumer Goods Research Reports

Luxury Furniture Market – luxury furniture market is expected to cross value of US$ 38.9 Bn by the end of 2031, It is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2022 to 2031.

Kids Furniture Market - kids' furniture market is expected to reach US$ 178.3 Bn by the end of 2031, It is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2022 to 2031.

Outdoor Furniture Market - Outdoor Furniture Market accounted over US$ 17 Bn in 2020, which is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6% in terms of value during the forecast period

Luxury Hotels Market - luxury hotels market is expected to exceed the value of US$ 304.6 Bn by the end of 2031, It is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2021 to 2031.

Flea and Tick Product Market - flea and tick product market is expected to cross value of US$ 16.4 Bn by the end of 2031, It is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.1% from 2022 to 2031.

Ceramic Tableware Market- Ceramic Tableware Market to Reach Valuation of US$ 22.2 Bn in 2031.

Household Cleaners Market- Household Cleaners Market is expected to surpass value of US$ 58.8 Bn by the end of 2031

Household Vacuum Cleaners Market- Household Vacuum Cleaners Market worth US$ 27.6 Bn by 2031

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, is a global market research firm that offers market analysis reports and business consulting. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyze information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

For More Research Insights on Leading Industries, Visit our YouTube channel 

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8e-z-g23-TdDMuODiL8BKQ

Contact Us:

Rohit Bhisey
Transparency Market Research Inc.
CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,
1000 N. West Street,
Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA
Tel: 1-518-618-1030
USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453
Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com
Blog: https://tmrblog.com
Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1682871/TMR_Logo_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/laboratory-furniture-market-to-rise-at-a-cagr-of-6-3-during-forecast-period---tmr-study-301630134.html

SOURCE Transparency Market Research

Recommended Stories

  • You need to check out these amazing products for achieving an organized kitchen

    Upgrade your kitchen storage with these Amazon finds and enjoy savings of up to 30% off.

  • 10 Kitchen Renovations That Will Hurt Your Home’s Value

    The kitchen is often the first room people choose to renovate since it's the center for food preparation and a social hub for entertaining. It's easy to think short term when you do a renovation and...

  • Home of the Week: Inside a Showstopping Park City Retreat Just Steps From the Sundance Film Fest

    Located on historic Main Street, the home is also within walking distance of the city's best restaurants.

  • 11 top-rated recliners under $500 to really kick back and relax in

    Recliners don't have to break the bank. These-budget friendly recliners from Amazon, Wayfair and Macy's all cost under $500.

  • 10 problem-solving products under $20 that just make sense.

    Life just got a bit easier. We’ve rounded up 10 practical and affordable products that can help make daily tasks a breeze.

  • Amazon's end-of-season sale has deals over 40% off on top-rated patio furniture

    Welcome fall while relaxing on the perfect patio pieces for nearly half the price, thanks to Amazon's end-of-season sale.

  • Get a load of this: A tiny $9 egg can save you hundreds on your laundry

    The Ecoegg completely replaces detergent and lasts for up to 210 washes.

  • Britain's M&S raises staff pay for second time in 2022

    LONDON (Reuters) -Marks & Spencer on Wednesday became the latest British retailer to again raise pay for store workers amid a cost-of-living crisis and a tight labour market. With Britain's jobless rate at its lowest since 1974 the Bank of England is watching pay settlements closely as it mulls further rises in interest rates. M&S said that from Oct. 1 more than 40,000 workers will see their hourly pay increase to a minimum of 10.20 pounds ($11.57).

  • Bank of Canada says inflation still too high, but moving in right direction

    OTTAWA (Reuters) -Inflation in Canada remains "too high" but is headed in the right direction, a Bank of Canada official said on Tuesday, adding that the central bank will do whatever is needed to bring price increases back to target. Deputy Governor Paul Beaudry, speaking to university students in Waterloo, Ontario, said while some have suggested a recession might be needed to tame climbing prices, the central bank believed it could lower the risk of a hard landing by clearly communicating its intentions. Adding to the pinch for consumers, grocery prices rose at their fastest pace in 41-years.

  • With Upcoming Contentious Meeting, This Analyst Cuts Price Target On Spectrum Pharma

    On Tuesday, the FDA released briefing documents related to Spectrum Pharmaceutical Inc's (NASDAQ: SPPI) application for poziotinib for treating patients with previously treated locally advanced or metastatic NSCLC. HC Wainwright says that though they were ready for a contentious ODAC meeting, the questions and the text in the ODAC briefing documents suggest a more argumentative meeting than expected. The analyst reiterates the Buy rating but cuts the price target from $12 to $9. "We understood t

  • Is Trending Stock McDonald's Corporation (MCD) a Buy Now?

    McDonald's (MCD) has been one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com users lately. So, it is worth exploring what lies ahead for the stock.

  • U.S. Retirees Aren't Waiting Till Age 70 to Collect Social Security

    There's big money in waiting to collect Social Security, but most U.S. seniors leave that cash on the table.

  • Is Ashford (AINC) Outperforming Other Finance Stocks This Year?

    Here is how Ashford (AINC) and Axis Capital (AXS) have performed compared to their sector so far this year.

  • RBA Sees Some QE Benefits, Unlikely to Pay Dividend for a Period

    (Bloomberg) -- Australia’s central bank saw benefits from its quantitative easing program, though the ongoing costs are likely to prevent it from paying the government a dividend for some time, a review showed.Most Read from BloombergHome-Flipper Opendoor Hit With Losses in Echo of Zillow CollapseTycoon's Wild $3 Billion Gamble on ‘China's LVMH’ CrashesFed Set to Reveal ‘Pain’ Coming in Next Stage of Inflation Fight‘Mute Your Phones’: Trump Special Master Hearing Descends Into ChaosSouthwest Mex

  • Crypto Agitator Jesse Powell Steps Down as CEO of Kraken

    (Bloomberg) -- Jesse Powell, the outspoken and often controversial co-founder of the Kraken cryptocurrency exchange, said he’s stepping down as chief executive officer to spend more time on the company’s products and broader industry advocacy.Most Read from BloombergPutin Calls Up More Troops, Resumes Nuclear Threat Over UkrainePowell Signals More Pain to Come With Fed Sending Rates HigherCitadel’s Griffin Brings Billions to Miami With Political Winds at His BackUkraine Seizes Dozens of Russian

  • Oil prices settle at a nearly 2-week low as an expected Fed rate hike may hurt energy demand

    Oil futures fell on Tuesday, sending U.S. and global benchmark prices to their lowest settlement in almost two weeks, as the Federal Reserve kicked off a two-day policy meeting that's expected to result in another supersize rate increase.

  • Is Cisco Stock A Buy Or Is Rival Arista Networks The Better Option?

    The outlook for CSCO stock depends on trends for cloud computing, plus corporate and telecom networks amid the shift to remote work.

  • First Mover Asia: Bitcoin Flutters Around $19K; SEC Case Against Crypto Promoter Ian Balina Faces One Big Problem

    Balina is charged with conducting an unregistered securities offering in 2018 for his SPRK ICO token, but proving that the Ethereum network should be subject to U.S. securities law will be difficult; cryptos largely decline.

  • Fed delivers another big rate hike; Powell vows to 'keep at it'

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell vowed on Wednesday that he and his fellow policymakers would "keep at" their battle to beat down inflation, as the U.S. central bank hiked interest rates by three-quarters of a percentage point for a third straight time and signaled that borrowing costs would keep rising this year. In a sobering new set of projections, the Fed foresees its policy rate rising at a faster pace and to a higher level than expected, the economy slowing to a crawl, and unemployment rising to a degree historically associated with recessions. Powell was blunt about the "pain" to come, citing rising joblessness and singling out the housing market, a persistent source of rising consumer inflation, as being likely in need of a "correction."

  • Weyerhaeuser stock dives toward 21-month low after BofA downgrades, amid 'looming recession'

    Shares of Weyerhaeuser Co. took 6.4% dive in afternoon trading, toward a 21-month low, after BofA Securities analyst George Staphos downgraded the paper and forest products company, citing a lower outlook for operating rates and pricing for wood products and a "looming recession." Staphos cut his rating to neutral from overweight, and lowered his price target to $34 from $38. "At this juncture, operating rates in 2023 look like they'll pierce 80%, prompting more downward pricing pressure on the