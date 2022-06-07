Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Market Records a CAGR of 9.34%| Adherence to compliance and government regulations to boost market growth| Technavio
NEW YORK, June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Market, operating under the global health care supplies market. The latest report on the Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Market, estimates it to register a growth of USD 705.85 million, at a CAGR of 9.34% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Request Latest Sample Report
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Abbott Laboratories, Autoscribe Informatics, Computing Solutions Inc., Illumina Inc., LabLynx Inc., LabVantage Solutions Inc., LabWare Inc., PerkinElmer Inc., Shimadzu Corp., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. are among some of the major market participants.
The laboratory information management system (LIMS) market is primarily driven by adherence to compliance and government regulations, while constraints such as rising data security and privacy concerns may stymie industry expansion.
Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Market: Segmentation
Deployment
Geographic Landscape
The segments LIMS will gain considerable market share. When opposed to cloud-based deployment, on-premises LIMS gives superior data security and control. Large companies with sufficient resources are less likely to switch to alternative options owing to the fact that owning and maintaining a server raises the perceived level of data security
Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Market: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Market report covers the following areas:
Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Market Trends
Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Market Industry Analysis
This study identifies the adherence to compliance and government regulations as one of the prime reasons driving the Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Market growth during the next few years.
Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Market: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period.
Detailed information on factors that will assist laboratory information management system market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the laboratory information management system market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the laboratory information management system market
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of laboratory information management system market vendors
Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.34%
Market growth 2020-2024
USD 705.85 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
8.35
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA
Performing market contribution
North America at 41%
Key consumer countries
US, Germany, Canada, and China
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
Key companies profiled
Abbott Laboratories, Autoscribe Informatics, Computing Solutions Inc., Illumina Inc., LabLynx Inc., LabVantage Solutions Inc., LabWare Inc., PerkinElmer Inc., Shimadzu Corp., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents:
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
Exhibit 01: Parent market
Exhibit 02: Market characteristics
2.2 Value chain analysis
Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: System software
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2020
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
4 Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five forces summary
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
5 Market Segmentation by Deployment
5.1 Market segments
5.2 Comparison by Deployment
5.3 On-premise LIMS - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
5.4 Cloud-based LIMS - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
5.5 Market opportunity by Deployment
6 Customer landscape
7 Geographic Landscape
7.1 Geographic segmentation
7.2 Geographic comparison
7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
7.8 Key leading countries
Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
8.1 Market drivers
8.2 Market challenges
8.3 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
9.1 Overview
9.2 Landscape disruption
10 Vendor Analysis
10.1 Vendors covered
10.2 Market positioning of vendors
10.3 Abbott Laboratories
10.4 Accelerated Technology Laboratories Inc.
10.5 Autoscribe Informatics
10.6 Illumina Inc.
10.7 LabLynx Inc.
10.8 LabVantage Solutions Inc.
10.9 LabWare Inc.
10.10 PerkinElmer Inc.
10.11 Shimadzu Corp.
10.12 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
11 Appendix
11.1 Scope of the report
11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
11.3 Research methodology
11.4 List of abbreviations
