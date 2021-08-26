U.S. markets close in 3 hours 24 minutes

Laboratory Mixer Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change

Major players in the laboratory mixer market are Bio-Rad Laboratories, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Eppendorf, Cole-Parmer, Silverson, Avantor, Corning, IKA Works, Remi Group, Heidolph Instruments, Labstac, SaintyCo, Ratek Instruments, Nickel-Electro, Admix, VMI, Charles Ross & Son Company, and Shakti Pharmatech.

The global laboratory mixer market is expected to grow from $1.37 billion in 2020 to $1.49 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9%. The growth is mainly due to the growing demand for laboratory equipment including mixers in the forecast period. The market is expected to reach $1.92 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 6.5%.

The laboratory mixer market consists of sales of laboratory mixers by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that manufacture laboratory mixers.Laboratory mixers are instruments that aid in the formation of a homogeneous mixture from one or more ingredients.

A blade in a laboratory mixer is immersed in the sample mixture to mix or mechanically stir it.

The main product types of laboratory mixers are shakers, magnetic stirrers, vortex mixers, conical mixers, overhead stirrers, and accessories.The different platforms include digital devices, analog devices and are operated in gyratory movement, linear movement, rocking or tilting movement, orbital movement.

It is implemented in various sectors such as research laboratories and institutes, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and others.

North America was the largest region in the laboratory mixer market in 2020.Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest region in the forecast period.

The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

The rising investments in research and development (R&D) activities are shaping the laboratory mixer market.The increasing investment by pharmaceutical companies is boosting the research and development activities on various medicine and vaccines.

The research and development activities carried by pharmaceutical companies generate the need for lab equipment such as test tubes, laboratory mixers, stirrers, shakers, refrigerators, and others, thus driving the growth of the market.

In December 2020, Beijing JWGB Sci. & Tech. Co., Ltd, a China-based premier hi-tech company acquired Scientific Industries subsidiary, Altamira Instruments, Inc. for $440,000 in cash and promissory notes. This acquisition is expected to support Beijing JWGB Sci. & Tech. Co, to continue to focus and invest resources in core businesses, and build on the current strong momentum the company, while expanding on client base. Altamira Instruments, Inc. is a US-based manufacturer of laboratory equipment.

The increasing prevalence of diseases is contributing to the laboratory mixer market growth.The prevalence of diseases increases the demand for laboratory diagnostic testing, research, and development activities.

A laboratory mixer is a common tool that is required in all laboratories as it mixes, dissolves, and emulsifies material. According to predictions from the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine, in 2020, 1.7 billion people, or 22% of the global population, would have at most one chronic health issue. Therefore, the increasing prevalence of diseases is expected to propel the growth of the laboratory mixer market in the forecast period.

The countries covered in the laboratory mixer market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.

