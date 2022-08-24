U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,115.50
    -15.00 (-0.36%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,789.00
    -112.00 (-0.34%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,838.25
    -58.25 (-0.45%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,913.00
    -7.60 (-0.40%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    93.47
    -0.27 (-0.29%)
     

  • Gold

    1,757.80
    -3.40 (-0.19%)
     

  • Silver

    18.91
    -0.12 (-0.64%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9954
    -0.0019 (-0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0540
    +0.0170 (+0.56%)
     

  • Vix

    24.11
    +0.31 (+1.30%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1800
    -0.0034 (-0.29%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.9300
    +0.2080 (+0.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,218.83
    -130.05 (-0.61%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    498.75
    -0.15 (-0.03%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,488.11
    -45.68 (-0.61%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,359.10
    -93.65 (-0.33%)
     

Laboratory Water Purifier Market: 27% of Growth to Originate from Europe, Type 2 Segment to be Significant for Revenue Generation - Technavio

·11 min read

NEW YORK, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The laboratory water purifier market size is expected to grow by USD 8.81 trillion from 2020 to 2025, progressing at a CAGR of  10.14%. 27% of the market's growth will originate from Europe during the forecast period. UK and Germany are the key markets for laboratory water purifiers market in Europe. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in regions. The implementation of innovative technologies and new product launches will facilitate the laboratory water purifier market growth in Europe over the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Laboratory Water Purifier Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Laboratory Water Purifier Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

For more highlights on the regional segments - Request a Free Sample Report

Laboratory Water Purifier Market: Segmentation Analysis

The market research report segments the laboratory water purifier market by Product (type II, type I, and type III), End-user (healthcare, research organizations and institutes, and others), and Geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA).

  • Revenue Generating Segment -The laboratory water purifier market share growth by the type 2 segment will be significant for revenue generation. The growing use of polymerase chain reaction (PCR) solutions will have a direct impact on the demand for Type II water purifiers, leading to increased volume production and growth of the global laboratory water purifier market.

To know about the market contribution of each segment -  Grab a Free sample report

Laboratory Water Purifier Market: Major Driver

  • The implementation of innovative technologies and new product launches is one of the key factors driving the global laboratory water purifier market growth.

  • With rapid advances in technology and new product launches, companies are upgrading their existing product portfolios to meet the increased demand for laboratory water purifiers. For instance, in February 2021, Merck KGaA launched a new Milli-Q EQ 7000 Type I water purification system in India, which produces consistent ultrapure-quality water that can be easily customized to experimental requirements. Additionally, Merck KGaA offers the Milli-Q IQ 7000 system, the seventh generation Milli-Q water purification system. This Milli-Q IQ 7000 system features a high-definition digital touchscreen for simple operation. This purification system is equipped with purification cartridges that are 33% smaller than its previous versions and a hibernation mode to maintain system water quality with reduced energy consumption. Essentially, technological upgrades and new product launches have improved water purity and reduced manufacturing wastage, which drives the laboratory water purifier market growth.

Laboratory Water Purifier Market: Major Challenges

  • The stringent regulatory procedures are a major challenge for global laboratory water purifier market growth.

  • Although vendors periodically introduce new laboratory water purifiers to the market, the commercialization of a new product involves a long, tedious, and costly process. This happens primarily due to the variations in global regulatory practices and policies, which are updated regularly. For instance, the standards on water quality are determined by several organizations, including International Organization for Standardization (ISO), the American Society for Testing and Materials (ASTM), and the Clinical and Laboratory Standards Institute (CLSI). The laws and regulations regarding the approval process for these devices vary across countries, which is a major challenge for multinational companies. Moreover, many developed countries such as the US, the UK, Germany, France, Japan, Singapore, and South Korea have enforced strict regulations regarding the approval and marketing of laboratory equipment. Thus, stringent government regulations in different countries can hamper the global laboratory water purifier market growth.

To know about other drivers & challenges - Request  a Free Sample

The competitive scenario provided in the Laboratory Water Purifier Market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc. Don't wait, Make a strategic approach & boost your business goals with our Laboratory Water Purifier Market Forecast Report -  Buy Now!

Related Reports:

  • The bioprocess technology market share is expected to increase to USD 55.84 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 12.27%.

  • The latex medical gloves market share is expected to increase by USD 4.43 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 8.66%.

Laboratory Water Purifier Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.14%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 8.81 trillion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

9.02

Regional analysis

Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

Europe at 27%

Key consumer countries

US, UK, Germany, China, and Canada

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Aqua Solutions Inc., Biobase Biodusty (Shandong) Co. Ltd., Biosan, Danaher Corp., Evoqua Water Technologies LLC, Merck KGaA, Sartorius AG, SUEZ SA, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT SA

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get customized segments.

Browse for Technavio "Healthcare Market" Research Reports

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

  • 2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2020

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Product

  • 5.3 Type II - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.4 Type I - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.5 Type III - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.6 Market opportunity by Product

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 6.3 Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 6.4 Research organizations and institutes - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 6.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 6.6 Market opportunity by End-user

7 Customer landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

  • 8.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 8.2 Geographic comparison

  • 8.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 8.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 8.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 8.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 8.8 Key leading countries

  • 8.9 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 9.1 Market drivers

  • 9.2 Market challenges

  • 9.3 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

  • 10.1 Overview

  • 10.2 Vendor landscape

  • 10.3 Landscape disruption

11 Vendor Analysis

  • 11.1 Vendors covered

  • 11.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 11.3 Aqua Solutions Inc.

  • 11.4 Biobase Biodusty (Shandong) Co. Ltd.

  • 11.5 Biosan

  • 11.6 Danaher Corp.

  • 11.7 Evoqua Water Technologies LLC

  • 11.8 Merck KGaA

  • 11.9 Sartorius AG

  • 11.10 SUEZ SA

  • 11.11 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

  • 11.12 VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT SA

12 Appendix

  • 12.1 Scope of the report

  • 12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 12.3 Research methodology

  • 12.4 List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/laboratory-water-purifier-market-27-of-growth-to-originate-from-europe-type-2-segment-to-be-significant-for-revenue-generation---technavio-301609188.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories