Laboratory Water Purifier Market: 27% of Growth to Originate from Europe, Type 2 Segment to be Significant for Revenue Generation - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The laboratory water purifier market size is expected to grow by USD 8.81 trillion from 2020 to 2025, progressing at a CAGR of 10.14%. 27% of the market's growth will originate from Europe during the forecast period. UK and Germany are the key markets for laboratory water purifiers market in Europe. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in regions. The implementation of innovative technologies and new product launches will facilitate the laboratory water purifier market growth in Europe over the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Laboratory Water Purifier Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Laboratory Water Purifier Market: Segmentation Analysis

The market research report segments the laboratory water purifier market by Product (type II, type I, and type III), End-user (healthcare, research organizations and institutes, and others), and Geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA).

Revenue Generating Segment -The laboratory water purifier market share growth by the type 2 segment will be significant for revenue generation. The growing use of polymerase chain reaction (PCR) solutions will have a direct impact on the demand for Type II water purifiers, leading to increased volume production and growth of the global laboratory water purifier market.

Laboratory Water Purifier Market: Major Driver

The implementation of innovative technologies and new product launches is one of the key factors driving the global laboratory water purifier market growth.

With rapid advances in technology and new product launches, companies are upgrading their existing product portfolios to meet the increased demand for laboratory water purifiers. For instance, in February 2021, Merck KGaA launched a new Milli-Q EQ 7000 Type I water purification system in India, which produces consistent ultrapure-quality water that can be easily customized to experimental requirements. Additionally, Merck KGaA offers the Milli-Q IQ 7000 system, the seventh generation Milli-Q water purification system. This Milli-Q IQ 7000 system features a high-definition digital touchscreen for simple operation. This purification system is equipped with purification cartridges that are 33% smaller than its previous versions and a hibernation mode to maintain system water quality with reduced energy consumption. Essentially, technological upgrades and new product launches have improved water purity and reduced manufacturing wastage, which drives the laboratory water purifier market growth.

Story continues

Laboratory Water Purifier Market: Major Challenges

The stringent regulatory procedures are a major challenge for global laboratory water purifier market growth.

Although vendors periodically introduce new laboratory water purifiers to the market, the commercialization of a new product involves a long, tedious, and costly process. This happens primarily due to the variations in global regulatory practices and policies, which are updated regularly. For instance, the standards on water quality are determined by several organizations, including International Organization for Standardization (ISO), the American Society for Testing and Materials (ASTM), and the Clinical and Laboratory Standards Institute (CLSI). The laws and regulations regarding the approval process for these devices vary across countries, which is a major challenge for multinational companies. Moreover, many developed countries such as the US, the UK, Germany, France, Japan, Singapore, and South Korea have enforced strict regulations regarding the approval and marketing of laboratory equipment. Thus, stringent government regulations in different countries can hamper the global laboratory water purifier market growth.

Laboratory Water Purifier Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.14% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 8.81 trillion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 9.02 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution Europe at 27% Key consumer countries US, UK, Germany, China, and Canada Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Aqua Solutions Inc., Biobase Biodusty (Shandong) Co. Ltd., Biosan, Danaher Corp., Evoqua Water Technologies LLC, Merck KGaA, Sartorius AG, SUEZ SA, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT SA Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get customized segments.

