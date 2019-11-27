Labour Accuse Tories Over Secret NHS Talks With U.S.: U.K. Votes

(Bloomberg) -- Sign up to our Brexit Bulletin, follow us @Brexit and subscribe to our podcast.

Jeremy Corbyn accused Boris Johnson’s government of secretly negotiating with the U.S. over the National Health Service as he sought to shift the focus from a spat over antisemitism that has embroiled his campaign. “This election is now a fight for the survival of our National Health Service,” Corbyn said as he unveiled previously redacted documents about the talks. Time is running out for the Labour leader to claw back Boris Johnson’s lead; a closely watched YouGov poll tonight will provide an indicator of how realistic that is.

Must Read: Corbyn Can’t Find Antidote to Anti-Semitic ‘Poison’ in Labour

ELEC for more on the U.K. election

Coming Up:

Corbyn’s reveals documents showing six rounds of talks over U.S. trade deal, which he says shows the NHS is “up for sale”YouGov releases MRP poll at 10 p.m. In 2017, it correctly predicted the Conservatives losing their majorityJohnson is campaigning in Cornwall as the Tories pledge to improve mobile phone coverageLiberal Democrats to call for so-called gig economy workers on zero-hours contracts to get a 20% higher minimum wageScottish National Party unveils manifestoJohnson’s Conservatives have about a 69% chance of a majority in Parliament, according to odds from bookmaker Paddy Power

Corbyn’s Key Claims on U.S.-U.K. Negotiations (11 a.m.)

Jeremy Corbyn accused the Conservative government of concealing secret negotiations between U.K. and U.S. officials on the future of the NHS in any trade deal. These are the key allegations:

U.S. pharmaceutical companies want to force up the price the NHS pays for drugs as part of a U.S.-U.K. Trade deal, he said, noting that Donald Trump regularly complains about the “unreasonably low prices” other countries pay for medicines.The documents show the two sides have already finished initial discussions on lengthening patents for medicines in the U.K., Corbyn saidHe said this would mean the U.K. paying U.S. levels for many drugs. He gave the example of AbbVie Inc.’s Humira -- a drug for the treatment of Crohn’s disease and rheumatoid arthritis -- which he said costs the NHS 1,409 pounds ($1,815) a packet, compared to 8,115 pounds ($10,450) in the U.S..He said U.K. officials conceded “NHS access to generic drugs will be a key consideration” in talks, and they are entering a “very advanced stage”

Corbyn: Party Has Apologized For Antisemitism (10:40 a.m.)

Labour Leader Jeremy Corbyn did not directly say sorry when pressed again on his handling of cases of antisemitism, after he missed several opportunities to apologize in a BBC interview on Tuesday night.

“I made it very clear antisemitism is completely wrong in our society,” he said. “Our party did make it clear when I was elected leader, and after, that antisemitism is unacceptable in any form in our party or society and did indeed offer its sympathies and apologies to those that had suffered.”

He also said “a very large numbers of other people in the Jewish community do support Labour, do recognize my absolute commitment that every community in our country will be safe under a Labour government.”

Corbyn Plays on Trump Fears (10:20 a.m.)

Jeremy Corbyn’s speech was heavily infused with the name of the Donald Trump, as he sought to capitalize on Britons’ suspicions of the U.S. president.

The document Corbyn referred to (see 10:15 a.m.) includes accounts of trade meetings between U.S. and U.K. officials. He said the account of one meeting showed U.S. officials refusing to include reference to climate change in the trade discussions.

“This is not only a plot against our NHS, it’s a plot against our country,” Corbyn said. “What’s at stake in a deal with Trump could not be more important for the country.”

“These documents confirm the U.S. Is demanding the NHS is on the table in the trade talks,” Corbyn said. “Big pharma has ripped off and imperiled the health of the American people for years. Now these secret reports show they’re looking to do the same to us if the conservatives are elected on Dec. 12”

Corbyn: Secret U.S. Talks Put NHS in Danger (10:15 a.m.)

Jeremy Corbyn sought to turn attention to the fate of the National Health Service after his party was hammered over its record on antisemitism.

Story continues