Labour Attacks Tory Billionaires Before TV Showdown: U.K. Votes

Boris Johnson and Jeremy Corbyn are preparing for their first head-to-head election debate on Tuesday as the Labour leader seeks to reverse the prime minister’s double-digit lead in the polls.

Both men tried to shift the focus onto areas they consider to be their strengths in the run up to the televised showdown. The premier wrote an open letter to Corbyn accusing him of “dither” over Brexit, while Labour said Johnson’s Tories are more committed to the billionaires who fund the party than the needs of ordinary working people.

Key developments:

First election debate between Johnson and Corbyn on ITV 8 p.m. YouGov will publish a snap poll after the debate ends at 9 p.m.John McDonnell says a Labour government would overhaul corporate legislation to encourage long-term thinkingICM/Reuters poll puts Conservatives on 42% (+3), Labour 32% (+1), Liberal Democrats 13% (-2), Brexit Party 5% (-3).

Labour Wants Customers On Boards (12:45 p.m.)

The Labour Party revealed plans to put consumers as well as employees on the boards of large companies, as part of radical plans to shake up corporate governance (see 11:15 a.m.).

John McDonnell, Labour’s economy spokesman, said he would require companies to adopt a unitary or two-tier board structure. That’s in addition to a requirement announced last year for workers to make up a third of board members.

“The unitary board includes elected stakeholder representation,” McDonnell said. “The two-tier board comprises an executive board, responsible for the day to day operations, and a supervisory board made up of stakeholders such as customers, employees and long-term investors

Greens Pledges Huge Investment in Environment (12:15 p.m.)

The Green Party pledged to spend 100 billion pounds ($129 billion) a year to cut U.K. carbon emissions to net zero by 2030 as it launched its manifesto at a wetlands conservation charity in west London.

The money would be spent on renewable energy, insulating homes, building energy efficient social housing and sustainable transport, the party said. Businesses would be offered support to cut their carbon emissions and the party set a target for planting 700 million trees.

The party, which is committed to staying in the EU, also said it would introduce a Universal Basic Income to ensure the financial security of citizens.

“Greens will tackle the climate crisis, Greens will remain and transform, Greens will build a better Britain,” co-leader Sian Berry said at the manifesto launch. Time is running out and the U.K. must make a choice, she said. “This is the last election where we can take steps down the right path, and that’s what we must do.”

Labour to Promote Long-Term Shareholding (11:15 a.m.)

John McDonnell, Labour’s Economy spokesman, set out plans to encourage more long-term thinking in business with less focus on short-term shareholder value.

“Short term focus is a major reason for the poor performance of our economy overall”, he said in a speech in London. “We want good businesses that make long-term decisions to create sustainable jobs.”

If elected, Labour would rewrite the Companies Act to require directors to promote the “long-term interests” of workers, communities and the environment, as well as shareholders, he said. Labour is examining incentives to encourage long-term share holding such as those in France that give enhanced voting rights, McDonnell said.

One Million Brexit Coins to Be Destroyed (9:45 a.m.)

The Royal Mint will have to destroy about a million 50-pence coins minted to celebrate the U.K.’s departure from the European Union and bearing the Oct. 31 date promised by Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Their destruction was revealed by Bloomberg last month after Johnson requested an extension to Brexit until Jan. 31. A spokeswoman for the mint confirmed on Tuesday that around a million will be melted down.

She wouldn’t comment on the cost of the production and destruction of the coins -- but the price will ultimately be borne by tax payers.

Fox Hunting Won’t Be in Tory Manifesto (9:25 a.m.)

The Conservative Party will steer clear of fox hunting in its manifesto -- an issue which tripped up former Prime Minister Theresa May in the 2017 election.

