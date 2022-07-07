Labour dispute at Raglan Mine: negotiations suspended

LAVAL, QC, July 7, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Raglan Mine, a Glencore company, announced that the United Steelworkers Union (USW), Local 9449 has again withdrawn from negotiations following a brief meeting between the mediator and the parties today.

Raglan Mine, a Glencore company (CNW Group/RAGLAN MINE, a GLENCORE company)

"We are disappointed that the union is not willing to give the negotiation process a chance, while we were ready to pursue meaningful discussions," said Pierre Barrette, vice-president of Raglan Mine.

"We are convinced that we could have reached a mutually beneficial agreement, given the improvements in all aspects of workers' conditions that were included in the global offer," continued Mr. Barrette.

Raglan Mine was aiming to reach an agreement by July 10 and hopes that the union will return to the table by then to settle the dispute.

Raglan Mine employees affiliated with the United Steelworkers Union, Local 9449 have been on strike since May 27.

Before the strike was called by the USW, Raglan Mine had tabled a global offer that provided employees with competitive wages and working conditions that were among the best in the Canadian mining industry.

The turnover rate at Raglan Mine has averaged 5.3% over the past five years, while the industry average is over 10%. According to annual surveys conducted by Raglan Mine, employee satisfaction stands at 86%. Employees on fly-in fly-out schedules work less than half the year and are paid 2.3 to 3.3 times the average wage in all regions of Quebec. In 2022, Raglan Mine was recognized as the safest base metals mine in Canada for the third consecutive year.

Some mining activities are currently underway. Operations are carried out by professional staff and contractors who were already performing similar work prior to the dispute, in accordance with the provisions of the Quebec Labour Code

www.glencore.ca/raglan

www.glencore.com

Notes for Editors

Raglan Mine

Raglan Mine is part of the Glencore Group, one of the world's largest diversified natural resource companies. Its operations are located on the northern edge of Quebec. Its property stretches 70 kilometres from east to west, with a series of high-grade ore deposits scattered along its length, primarily nickel and copper.

Story continues

With the establishment of the Raglan Agreement in 1995, a historic agreement with the Inuit communities of Nunavik, Raglan Mine is a pioneer in the industry. Raglan Mine employs more than 1,200 people, 20% of whom are from local Inuit communities. Raglan Mine is also an active participant in the economy of Nunavik and Quebec, contributing $690 million to Quebec's GDP, including $147 million from its suppliers. On average, more than 2,700 jobs are supported annually. Located far from any city, its network of suppliers extends to the four corners of Quebec, with 70% of its goods and services suppliers situated in the province.

Raglan Mine aspires to be a model company in the mining industry by promoting the development of its human resources, demonstrating fairness towards its multicultural workforce, and acting with respect for the communities and the environment. Raglan Mine is committed to a safe, productive, healthy, and stable work environment for years to come.

Glencore

Glencore is one of the world's largest global diversified natural resource companies and a major producer and marketer of more than 60 responsibly-sourced commodities that advance everyday life. The Group's operations comprise around 150 mining and metallurgical sites and oil production assets.

With a strong footprint in over 35 countries in both established and emerging regions for natural resources, Glencore's industrial activities are supported by its global network of more than 30 marketing offices.

Glencore's customers are industrial consumers, such as those in the automotive, steel, power generation, battery manufacturing and oil sectors. We also provide financing, logistics and other services to producers and consumers of commodities. Glencore's companies employ around 145,000 people, including contractors.

Glencore is proud to be a member of the Voluntary Principles on Security and Human Rights and the International Council on Mining and Metals. We are an active participant in the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative. Our ambition is to be a net zero total emissions company by 2050.

www.facebook.com/raglanmine

www.facebook.com/Glencore

www.flickr.com/photos/glencore

www.instagram.com/glencoreplc

www.linkedin.com/company/8518

www.slideshare.net/glencore

www.twitter.com/glencore

www.youtube.com/glencorevideos

Disclaimer

The companies in which Glencore plc directly and indirectly has an interest are separate and distinct legal entities. In this document, "Glencore", "Glencore group" and "Group" are used for convenience only where references are made to Glencore plc and its subsidiaries in general. These collective expressions are used for ease of reference only and do not imply any other relationship between the companies. Likewise, the words "we", "us" and "our" are also used to refer collectively to members of the Group or to those who work for them. These expressions are also used where no useful purpose is served by identifying the particular company or companies.

SOURCE RAGLAN MINE, a GLENCORE company

Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/July2022/07/c9041.html