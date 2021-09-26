U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,451.75
    +6.00 (+0.13%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,751.00
    +77.00 (+0.22%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,312.25
    -6.50 (-0.04%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,250.60
    +6.60 (+0.29%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.45
    +0.47 (+0.64%)
     

  • Gold

    1,750.40
    -1.30 (-0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    22.43
    +0.01 (+0.02%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1723
    -0.0023 (-0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4600
    +0.0500 (+3.55%)
     

  • Vix

    17.75
    -0.88 (-4.72%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3668
    -0.0052 (-0.38%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.7700
    +0.4690 (+0.43%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,625.34
    +850.12 (+1.99%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,067.20
    -35.86 (-3.25%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,051.48
    -26.87 (-0.38%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,248.81
    +609.41 (+2.06%)
     

Labour Hire Agency AIO Contracting Provides Nearly 100 Workers in Just 3 Weeks for Leading Food Manufacturing Company

AIO
·2 min read

Leading labour hire company AIO Contracting sourced nearly 100 suitable workers in just three weeks for a nationally recognised food manufacturing company in Melbourne.

Labour Hire

Labour Hire
Labour Hire
Labour Hire

Melbourne, Australia, Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Major companies and supply chains around the country are currently in need of skilled workers as cities begin to emerge from lockdowns and businesses begin to feel the increasing demand for their products and services.

As the leading labour hire company, Melbourne based AIO Contracting recently supplied almost 100 workers for a top national food company in need of competent, hard working factory employees. The workers were sourced in an impressive three weeks. AIO initially impressed the food manufacturing brand with top quality engineering and construction solutions; when the brand came into short supply of staff, they turned to AIO for the same level of professionalism and dedication to perfection.

The brand is a fast growing, nationally recognised food manufacturer with a state of the art warehouse located in western Melbourne. The recent, rapid expansion of the company and of the warehouse prompted the brand to reach out to AIO for assistance finding workers. This company required both daytime workers as well as staff to work night shifts at their Melbourne warehouse. AIO supplied skilled, enthusiastic workers for both shifts to ensure around the clock coverage for the company.

When companies require additional workers, AIO Contracting handles every aspect of the labour hire process, from recruitment to training to HR operations. AIO is the premier labour hire agency Melbourne wide and provides businesses with top notch employees who have the right skill set and work ethic for any job. Each candidate is thoroughly screened and vetted so that businesses know that they are getting the best of the best.

Great employees are the best way to ensure quality production and improved workflow. Of all labour agencies Melbourne wide, AIO Contracting provides the highest standard of employees and the fastest turnaround times. Businesses can relax knowing that AIO takes care of every single stage of recruitment and covers all bases, all while providing 24/7 support for businesses and employees. For top quality labour hire, Melbourne organisations can rely on AIO Contracting.

33 Randor Street, Campbellfield, VIC - 3061
T 1300 314 008
E info@aiocontracting.com.au

Related Images






Image 1: Labour Hire


Labour Hire



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • China Power Crunch Is Next Economic Shock Beyond Evergrande

    (Bloomberg) -- China may be diving head first into a power supply shock that could hit Asia’s largest economy hard just as the Evergrande crisis sends shockwaves through its financial system. Most Read from BloombergHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsSchool Reopenings Falter as U.S. Kids Near 1 Million Covid CasesThe Rise of the Pandemic DashboardA Jewish Tradition Makes Room for Unconventional DesignBerlin Referendum Could Determine the Future of the City’s HousingThe crackdown on power

  • China Wields New Legal Weapon to Fight Claims of Intellectual Property Theft

    Chinese technology giants have seized on a new legal tactic to fight claims of intellectual property theft, raising concerns in the U.S. that Beijing’s promises to strictly enforce patent and copyright laws will be undermined by Chinese courts.

  • Elon Musk Takes Part in China Event Led by Xi Cooperation Pledge

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk spoke at the opening of China’s World Internet Conference, reassuring Beijing about his company’s commitment to invest and expand in the country against a backdrop of unprecedented economic turbulence.Most Read from BloombergHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsSchool Reopenings Falter as U.S. Kids Near 1 Million Covid CasesThe Rise of the Pandemic DashboardA Jewish Tradition Makes Room for Unconventional DesignBerlin Referendum C

  • Chinese Pig Prices Are No Longer Flying High

    After two years of soaring pork prices, China now faces the opposite problem: a depressed market for the staple.

  • U.S. Slips in Retirement Index, and 682,400 Seniors Are Behind on Their Mortgage

    Retirement Roundup: The U.S. fell one spot, to No. 17, in Natixis' Global Retirement index; a Charles Schwab survey finds younger workers feeling the most financial stress;, and the CFPB reports that nearly 700,000 seniors are behind on their mortgage.

  • Google to slash amount it keeps from sales on its cloud marketplace- CNBC

    The Google Cloud Platform is cutting its percentage revenue share to 3% from 20%, CNBC said, citing a person familiar with the matter. Earlier this year, Google cut the service fee it charges developers on its app store by half on the first $1 million they earn in revenue in a year.

  • What Are the Risks of Rolling My 401(k) Into an Annuity?

    Having guaranteed income after retirement is undeniably appealing. However, there are a number of risks to consider before rolling your 401(k) into an annuity.

  • Brent Crude Racing Toward $80 A Barrel

    Refineries in the United States were turning to Iraqi and Canadian oil to replace Gulf crude. As a result of the resurgence in India’s crude imports, the country’s imports of crude reached their highest level in three months

  • Boeing eyes China for its ‘underlying strength’

    The Chicago-based aerospace giant predicts China will require 8,700 new airplanes by 2040, valued at $1.47 trillion, to meet expanding commercial air travel demand.

  • 2 Top Stocks That Are Cash Cows

    To put it plainly, I like companies that produce strong cash flows. What's left over is free cash flow. Companies that generate prodigious amounts can reward shareholders with dividends and share buybacks.

  • Costco Sets Limits on Purchases Due to Transportation Snags

    Purchase limits and in some cases higher prices are coming now to a Costco near you. This time it's not driven by panic buying. Instead Costco says it has to do with supply chain delays. Da Lin reports. (9-24-21)

  • Why Biden vaccine mandate provides ‘cover’ for corporate America

    Many private sector employers are quietly waiting for President Biden’s vaccine mandate to take effect.

  • General Mills' Investor Presentation: 3 Big Takeaways

    General Mills (NYSE: GIS) is back to growing again. In an investor presentation this week, the company described a challenging operating environment, with supply bottlenecks and rising prices. General Mills reported just a 2% organic sales uptick after adjusting for currency exchange-rate shifts.

  • States Where Your Retirement Will Cost Less Than $45,000 a Year

    If you're thinking about relocating to somewhere cheaper in retirement, you're not alone. Find out which states have the lowest cost of living for seniors.

  • Exclusive-Under U.S. sanctions, Iran and Venezuela strike oil export deal - sources

    Venezuela has agreed to a key contract to swap its heavy oil for Iranian condensate that it can use to improve the quality of its tar-like crude, with the first cargoes due this week, five people close to the deal said. As the South American country seeks to boost its flagging oil exports in the face of U.S. sanctions, according to the sources, the deal between state-run firms Petroleos de Venezuela (PDVSA) and National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) deepens the cooperation between two of Washington's foes. The oil ministries of Venezuela and Iran, and state-run PDVSA and NIOC did not reply to requests for comment.

  • Costco Limiting Purchase Amounts Of Some Items

    Michele Gile reports from Garden Grove on why Costco is limiting the number of some items that people can purchase.

  • How Much You Should Have in Your Retirement Fund at Ages 30, 40, 50 and 60

    In your 20s, as you start your career and make real money for the first time, your spending changes. After living with Mom and Dad or in a college dorm, you can afford a place of your own and might...

  • Judge Temporarily Blocks COVID Vaccine Mandate For New York City School Employees

    Monday was supposed to be the deadline for New York City school employees to get vaccinated, but that's not the case anymore after a judge temporarily blocked the mandate; CBS2's Kiran Dhillon reports.

  • FTSE tech listings hit all-time high since dotcom bubble

    London's blue-chip market indices now host more technology companies than at any point since the aftermath of the dotcom bubble after a resurgence of listings. The FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 combined feature 26 technology and consumer internet firms, or 7pc of the total, according to figures from the London Stock Exchange.

  • 7 Reasons Why You Might Not Receive Social Security Benefits

    Social Security is a lifeline for millions of retirees and other older Americans who are still in the workforce. Making sure you qualify for every dollar you've got coming to you is not a step you...