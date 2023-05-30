Labour’s net zero obsession will make blackouts a certainty

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer - Robert Perry/PA

Why would anyone bother to invest in North Sea oil and gas now?

There are the endless protesters to deal with. There is a Scottish government implacably opposed to everything you try to do. There are windfall taxes in the unlikely event you ever actually make any money. And, as if that was not enough to kill off any remaining investment, over the weekend we learned that an incoming Labour government, which now looks just about inevitable by next year, could force you to abandon your plans entirely.

Even half a century after the first pipelines started shipping oil and gas onshore, the North Sea still has plenty of potential. Sure, it is no longer the resource it once was. Even so, according to a report from Offshore Energies UK, it still has 15 billion “barrels equivalent”, to use the industry term, which, managed carefully, could be enough to fuel the UK for another 30 years.

The chances are, however, that all that oil and gas will stay permanently underneath the choppy waters off Aberdeen. On top of all the existing restrictions and punitive taxes, which have already meant a string of projects have been cancelled, exploration companies are now facing a complete ban on any new development.

Sir Keir Starmer is expected to formally announce the policy on a visit to Scotland over the next few weeks, but the shadow work and pensions Secretary Jonathan Ashworth already appears to have given the game away. There will be a complete ban on new licences, and even on borrowing money for anything other than “green schemes”.

An industry that began when oil first flowed from the Ardmore Field in June 1975, and which transformed whole swathes of Scotland, and rescued the finances of the UK, will finally be laid to rest.

It is hard to understand why. No one believes that the UK will have successfully transitioned to wind and solar power by then. Building new nuclear power stations will almost certainly still be held up in a planning committee somewhere, awaiting a couple of dozen court cases brought by various pressure groups.

All it will mean is that we will have to increase our imports of oil and gas to keep the lights switched on, creating jobs and tax revenue in Qatar, Texas, or indeed possibly Vladimir Putin’s Russia (given that a lot of diesel in particular gets shipped to friendly ports, quietly re-badged, and then sold on to the rest of the world), rather than in the UK.

Among stiff competition, it is hard to think of quite such a blatantly wealth-destroying policy ever proposed by any government in a major developed country. Even if the ban does not come into force right away, it will still kill off whatever interest remains in the sector. No sane company will want to pour tens of millions into potentially developing a new field while a complete ban may be just a year away.

It is not like that in other countries. Joe Biden is heavily committed to the green agenda, spending hundreds of billions to develop new technologies to combat climate change. Even so, he still faced down the Left of his party to approve the Willow Project in Alaska that will allow the exploitation of 600m barrels of oil, as well as presiding over a flourishing fracking industry that has made the country self-sufficient in energy for the first time in two generations.

In January, Norway, hardly a rampantly Right-wing state, granted 47 new offshore oil and gas licences to 25 different companies. Most rival countries recognise that they are extremely lucky if they have any energy resources of their own, and are willing to exploit them even while steadily phasing out fossil fuels. The UK is set to be unique in banning the development of new oil and gas fields while remaining reliant on foreign imports.

But there is a bigger point here than simply one batty policy.

Sir Keir and his shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves may be trying to appear moderate, business-friendly, and fiscally responsible. And yet in office, the likelihood is that a Labour government will be held hostage by ecological extremists. It will be constantly worried about the Greens and the Liberal Democrats breathing down its neck in crucial marginal constituencies. And huge swathes of Labour members and core, middle-class voters are completely signed up to the militantly green agenda.

The trouble is, Labour’s likely years in office will be dominated by a whole series of crucial net zero deadlines, with bans due on petrol cars, on new gas boilers, on the jet fuel that keep planes in the air, and with traffic restrictions making it virtually impossible to move around the country.

No matter how unrealistic these targets are, it is now clear that Labour will wilfully press forward with all of them. The party keeps talking about how it wants to make the UK the fastest-growing G7 economy. It was always an ambitious target, but with its green agenda it will be impossible.

We might have hoped that, as its moment in government approached, saner voices within the Labour policymaking establishment would start to prevail. The party would recognise that it needs to keep the lights on, to keep industry running, and to make sure the electrical grid can cope with the demands made upon it. With its ban on new North Sea licences, we now know that is not true.

Instead, a Starmer administration will be committed to the most extreme climate policies imaginable. By 2029, the grid will be at a breaking point, energy may well be rationed and the balance of payments will be in freefall as we are forced to scrabble around for scarce supplies of gas on a global market.

It is going to be very ugly, very dark, and very cold – but so long as it can virtue-signal about its commitment to net zero, no one in the Labour establishment seems to care about that anymore.

