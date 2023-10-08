Labour plots to ‘rewire Britain’ with electricity pylons across countryside

Shadow energy secretary Ed Miliband says Labour’s policy is to ‘deliver clean power and energy independence for Britain’ - Christopher Furlong/Getty Images Europe

The march of electricity pylons across Britain’s countryside is set to accelerate under Labour plans to make it easier to build new transmission lines across hills and open countryside.

Ed Miliband, shadow energy secretary, and Rachel Reeves, the shadow chancellor, will set out plans at this week’s party conference to “rewire Britain” and build a cleaner energy grid, potentially unlocking £200bn of private investment.

It follows warnings from multiple sources, including Nick Winser, the government’s own Electricity Commissioner, that the lack of grid capacity and connections are blocking deployment of renewables and the switch from gas to electric home heating.

However, Labour’s plan is likely to prove highly controversial because it will mean building thousands of new electricity pylons and cables across rural or wild landscapes.

The Conservatives were forced to ban onshore windfarm expansion in 2015 because of a public backlash over their impact on the landscapes. The number of pylons and cables involved in Labour’s net zero push is so great that many fear a similar response.

Labour acknowledges that such massive impacts on the landscape will need sensitive handling. One idea is to create “cable corridors” zoned for pylons but with areas on either side protected against such developments.

A spokesman confirmed it is “open to all ideas” even including running cables through national parks, most likely in underground trenches.

Ms Reeves is hoping to win support among voters by promising lower energy bills for people living near onshore wind farms or energy pylons.

She will say in her conference speech on Monday: “We want to make sure that when a local community hosts critical national infrastructure, they will feel the benefits, including lower energy bills.”

However, expanding the grid may actually add to consumer bills – the UK costs of running power and gas distribution networks already comprise about 18pc of consumer bills and more infrastructure is likely to mean higher costs.

Pylons have been used to carry the UK’s network of high-voltage overhead power lines for nearly 100 years. Today there are more than 90,000 across Britain.

National Grid’s 22,000 pylons are the largest, standing up to 623 feet and connecting over 4,500 miles of cable in England and Wales alone. They also have the highest voltages, which is used to transmit power over long distances.

The rest are owned by the distribution network operators that take the power from National Grid sub-stations to homes and organisations. The UK’s total electricity network comprises around 600,000 miles of cabling.

However, the National Grid was built to serve Britain’s historic network of coal, gas and nuclear power stations, many of which are being phased out.

The offshore and wind farms, solar farms and potentially tidal power stations that will replace them are in entirely different locations and will need thousands of miles of new pylons and cables to carry electricity from their remote, often northerly, locations to power-hungry cities in the south.

Renewable energy projects have complained of years and sometimes decades-long waits to get connected up to the grid amid a backlog of projects and large amounts of red tape.

Rachel Reeves is hoping to win voter support by promising lower energy bills for people living near specific infrastructure - Heathcliff OMalley

Mr Miliband said in a statement: “Labour’s energy policy will take back control of our energy system to deliver clean power and energy independence for Britain.

“With GB Energy, our publicly owned energy company, we will deliver the grid we need to slash bills for every family and business.”

Rishi Sunak has also pledged to overhaul Britain’s grid connection system, promising to speed up the process as part of his package of net zero changes announced last month.

National Grid said it welcomed Labour’s proposals.

A spokesman said: “It’s clear that reforms to the planning system and connections queue, as well as support to build the future supply chain, are key to ensure we can swiftly build the critical infrastructure needed to reduce bills, increase energy security and achieve net zero.”

Emma Pinchbeck, chief executive of industry group Energy UK, said: “Any future government will have to make the grid a priority for the economy and find solutions to speed up the building of infrastructure.

“We know that to provide the cheapest, homegrown power to businesses and homes, we need to build seven times the amount of infrastructure over the next decade as we’ve built in the previous ten years – and it is clearly untenable that wind farms, hospitals, housing estates or chargers can take a decade to be connected to the grid.”

