U.S. markets close in 4 hours 38 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,684.04
    +18.26 (+0.50%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,551.11
    +217.52 (+0.72%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,623.69
    +8.85 (+0.08%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,701.44
    -2.95 (-0.17%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.05
    -0.46 (-0.54%)
     

  • Gold

    1,645.80
    +9.00 (+0.55%)
     

  • Silver

    18.77
    +0.09 (+0.46%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9804
    +0.0017 (+0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.2800
    +0.0540 (+1.28%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1206
    -0.0029 (-0.25%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    147.7740
    -2.3160 (-1.54%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    18,999.86
    -289.63 (-1.50%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    429.85
    -1.91 (-0.44%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,948.11
    +4.20 (+0.06%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,890.58
    -116.38 (-0.43%)
     

Labour Shortage and Economic Immigration: It's Time to Normalize the Diversity Reflex, Says Université de l’Ontario français

Université de l’Ontario français
·3 min read
Université de l’Ontario français
Université de l’Ontario français

TORONTO, Oct. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As part of the Toronto Global Forum, Université de l’Ontario français (UOF) is launching a conversation with top global leaders on the issue of diversity and inclusion as a driver of innovation in an economic transition.

With the new realities of digitization, global pandemic, labour shortages, and competition for global talent, the labour market is undergoing a transformation. The purpose of this major conversation is to reflect on the impact of these changes on the future and the economic benefits of the migration of highly skilled, multilingual, and diverse people. Amid these multiple changes shaping the labour market, how can inclusion awareness become a fundamental structure for reskilling? How is digitization and remote work affecting the immigrant workforce? What should be the priorities for the future of work in education and reskilling? The Université de l’Ontario français is particularly proud to launch this fundamental conversation.

For UOF, this major event is also an opportunity to address the decline of the French language, especially the importance of building on the bilingualism of the immigrant workforce to develop a strong Francophone community.

Université de l’Ontario français President, Pierre Ouellette, moderated the Embracing a New Perspective panel. To introduce this discussion, the UOF was pleased to welcome Canada’s Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion, The Honourable Ahmed Hussen. Speakers included Perrin Beatty, President and CEO of the Canadian Chamber of Commerce; Yves-Gérard Mehou-Ioko, Commissioner of Equity and Human Rights, Conseil des écoles publiques de l’Est de l’Ontario and Vice President of the Fédération des communautés francophones et acadiennes du Canada; Marshia Akbar, Research Manager, Labour Migration Research, Canada Excellence Research Chair in Migration and Integration, at Toronto Metropolitan University; and Navdeep Bains, Vice President of Global Investment Banking at CIBC.

Organized by the International Economic Forum of the Americas, the Toronto Global Forum is a world-class event inviting political actors, experts and business personalities to speak on the major issues of economic globalization. The Conference takes place from October 17 to 19, 2022 in Toronto.

“Focusing on immigration and inclusion, UOF is working to normalize the diversity reflex to better welcome global talent. As a result, we are particularly pleased to launch this forward-looking conversation. With the decline of the French language, it is even more crucial to seize the opportunity of an economic transformation to develop the Francophone community,” said Université de l’Ontario français President Pierre Ouellette.

“Through a multifactorial transition, our labour market is at a crossroads to ensure its international competitiveness. We must do everything we can to attract global talent and we must do so in a way that encourages their integration and development. I thank the Université de l’Ontario français and the Toronto Global Forum for this opportunity to discuss the issue of inclusion and diversity in the context of economic transformation,” said Catherine Cano, President of CanoVision and former administrator of the Organisation internationale de la Francophonie (OIF).

About the Université de l’Ontario français

A brand-new postsecondary institution, the Université de l’Ontario français is an innovative space focused on the creation and mobilization of knowledge in French. It opened on 9, Lower Jarvis Street in Toronto in September 2021. With the goal of creating a university tradition in the Centre-Southwest of the province, the university’s activities are continually guided by the values of excellence, plurality, inclusion, and collaboration. The university advocates inductive, transdisciplinary, experience-based learning and research approaches. Governed by and for Ontario’s Francophones, it offers an education that is firmly connected to the world and fosters eco-friendly citizenship.

Information
Claire Francoeur, Directrice, stratégie en communication marketing
claire.francoeur@uontario.ca
416-459-4493


Recommended Stories

  • Twitter Tumbles After US Weighs Security Reviews for Musk Deals

    (Bloomberg) -- Biden administration officials are discussing whether the US should subject some of Elon Musk’s ventures to national security reviews, including the deal for Twitter Inc. and SpaceX’s Starlink satellite network, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergChina Summons Chip Firms for Emergency Talks After US CurbsTrump Deposed in Suit by Investors Claiming Fraud in ‘Apprentice’ Videophone PitchesLiz Truss Odds: The Front-Runners to Replace the Prime Minist

  • U.S. Said to Be Weighing Security Reviews for Musk Deals, Including Twitter Purchase

    Officials have reportedly become uncomfortable over Musk’s recent comments on the funding of Starlink in Ukraine.

  • Twitter shares slump after report that the U.S. mulls national-security reviews for some of Elon Musk’s ventures

    Biden administration officials are considering subjecting some of Elon Musk's ventures, including his planned acquisition of Twitter Inc., to national security reviews, according to a new report.

  • Ukraine Latest: First Russian, US Defense Chiefs Call Since May

    (Bloomberg) -- Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu discussed the Ukraine war with US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin on Friday. It was the first announced call between the two since May. Most Read from BloombergTwitter Tumbles as US Weighs Security Reviews for Musk DealsTrump Deposed in Suit by Investors Claiming Fraud in ‘Apprentice’ Videophone PitchesChina Summons Chip Firms for Emergency Talks After US CurbsTranscript: Nouriel Roubini Predicts a Crisis 'Worse' Than the 1970sLiz Truss Odd

  • EU Backs Energy Measures as Germany Yields on Gas Price Cap

    (Bloomberg) -- The European Union agreed to press ahead with a set of emergency actions to address the bloc’s energy crisis, with Germany yielding to pressure from other member states to pave the way for a temporary price cap on natural gas. European natural gas prices fell after the accord.Most Read from BloombergTwitter Tumbles as US Weighs Security Reviews for Musk DealsTrump Deposed in Suit by Investors Claiming Fraud in ‘Apprentice’ Videophone PitchesChina Summons Chip Firms for Emergency T

  • America’s richest want to pay more taxes–but we won’t let them. We need a tax bracket and rate overhaul

    America once had 26 tax brackets–there are now seven. Here's why that's a problem, according to the Patriotic Millionaires.

  • Summers Warns on Deficit ‘Doom Loop’ Risk, Oil Price Spike

    (Bloomberg) -- Former Treasury Secretary Lawrence Summers said that policy makers in the US and elsewhere should heed the fiscal lessons from the UK’s recent crisis, and not assume Britain’s troubles were unique.Most Read from BloombergTwitter Tumbles as US Weighs Security Reviews for Musk DealsTrump Deposed in Suit by Investors Claiming Fraud in ‘Apprentice’ Videophone PitchesChina Summons Chip Firms for Emergency Talks After US CurbsTranscript: Nouriel Roubini Predicts a Crisis 'Worse' Than th

  • Pound hits one-week low on gloomy economic data and political chaos

    Sterling fell on the back of worsening public finances, wiping out the brief rally to $1.13 following Liz Truss's resignation.

  • U.S. student debt relief: What you need to know now

    As associate director of The Aspen Institute’s Financial Security Program, Katherine Lucas McKay considers tricky financial issues all day long. But the Biden administration’s new U.S. student debt relief program is not just an academic subject for her. That is because McKay is still dealing with student debt from her days getting a graduate degree at Carnegie Mellon University.

  • The Best Defense Stocks For Today — And The Future

    The best defense stocks have long-term programs as well as footholds in key emerging priorities for the Pentagon.

  • Do you have problems with the IRS — or does the IRS have a problem with you? Read this before you act.

    'When you file your return, enter the info for the bank account where you would like your refund to be auto-deposited.'

  • Brazil’s $29 Billion Divestment Push at Risk as Election Looms

    (Bloomberg) -- One of the most profound changes in Brazil’s economic policy is at risk of coming to an end as President Jair Bolsonaro fights for another term in this month’s election.Most Read from BloombergLiz Truss Odds: The Front-Runners to Replace the Prime MinisterWeed Is Coming to Circle K Gas Stations in US Next YearTrump Prosecutors See Evidence for Obstruction ChargesChina Summons Chip Firms for Emergency Talks After US CurbsChina Is Debating a Reduction to Covid Quarantine for Inbound

  • Russian court orders arrest of dissident journalist Ovsyannikova

    Ovsyannikova has already fled Russia, her lawyer said this week, after refusing to observe house arrest measures to which she had been subjected. "With regard to Ovsyannikova, the court ordered her held in custody for one month and 29 days, imposed from the moment the accused is extradited to the Russian Federation or from the moment of her arrest in the Russian Federation," Interfax quoted court officials as saying.

  • 22 torture chambers found in liberated Kharkiv Oblast; people were brought to Russia for torture

    KATERYNA TYSHCHENKO - THURSDAY, 20 OCTOBER 2022, 21:48 Law enforcement officers have discovered 22 torture chambers in the liberated territories of Kharkiv Oblast. Source: Volodymyr Tymoshko, the head of the Main Department of the National Police in Kharkiv Oblast, during a briefing on Thursday, cited by the Interfax-Ukraine news outlet Quote: "22 places of torture have been established.

  • Twitter Tumbles After US Weighs Security Reviews for Musk Deals

    (Bloomberg) -- Biden administration officials are discussing whether the US should subject some of Elon Musk’s ventures to national security reviews, including the deal for Twitter Inc. and SpaceX’s Starlink satellite network, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergChina Summons Chip Firms for Emergency Talks After US CurbsTrump Deposed in Suit by Investors Claiming Fraud in ‘Apprentice’ Videophone PitchesLiz Truss Odds: The Front-Runners to Replace the Prime Minist

  • China Summons Chip Firms for Emergency Talks After US Curbs

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s top technology overseer convened a series of emergency meetings over the past week with leading semiconductor companies, seeking to assess the damage from the Biden administration’s sweeping chip restrictions and pledging support for the critical sector.Most Read from BloombergChina Summons Chip Firms for Emergency Talks After US CurbsTrump Deposed in Suit by Investors Claiming Fraud in ‘Apprentice’ Videophone PitchesLiz Truss Odds: The Front-Runners to Replace the Prime M

  • Boston Mayor Wu cuts Mass & Cass update short after hecklers start shouting over her

    Boston Mayor Michelle Wu on Thursday abruptly cut her news conference on the city’s troubled Mass and Cass corridor short after being drowned out by a group of protestors.

  • Why it looks like the stock market wants the Democrats to keep control of the U.S. Senate

    It's the economy, investor. Economic conditions help or hurt the incumbent party, whether Democrat or Republican.

  • How African gas could wean Europe off Putin's supplies

    The buried stash of weapons found last week in Mozambique appeared large enough to equip a small army of Islamist insurgents bent on causing havoc.

  • Oprah Winfrey says it will be 'really frightening' if Stacey Abrams doesn't win: 'Too much at stake'

    Oprah Winfrey joined Stacey Abrams for a virtual campaign event on Tuesday night. The talk show host previously supported the Democratic Georgia gubernatorial candidate when she ran in 2018.