Labour Vows Free Internet, Johnson Defends Flood Aid: U.K. Election Update

(Bloomberg) -- Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn is pledging free high-speed broadband for all with a 20 billion pound ($26 billion) plan to nationalize BT Group Plc’s Openreach unit. The party’s most striking move of the election campaign overshadowed Boris Johnson’s attempts to woo voters with a promise to reinvigorate down-at-heel towns.

In two appearances on the BBC on Friday, the prime minister defended his government’s response to the flooding in northern England and promised to boost the state-run National Health Service, where patients are facing record waiting times. He also said the Conservatives would cut unskilled immigration.

Key Developments:

Labour’s economy spokesman John McDonnell says BT shareholders would receive government bonds as compensation; Corbyn is due to announce more details of his digital policy at 11 a.m.Johnson says he’s a “pro-immigration politician” but that rates in U.K. “have been very high”The prime minister also promises to ensure insurance companies “don’t weasel out” of their obligations to flood victimsLiberal Democrats finance spokesman Ed Davey will give a speech on the party’s economic plans at 3 p.m, including a pledge to spend an extra 100 billion pounds over 5 years to tackle climate changeA YouGov poll found more Britons identify themselves by their Brexit stance than by political allegiance

Johnson: No Evidence of Russian Interference (10 a.m.)

Boris Johnson said “there is no evidence” of Russian interference in British politics, and sees “absolutely no reason” why a report on the subject should be published before the Dec. 12 election.

Politicians from across the spectrum -- including former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton -- have called for the parliamentary report, which has been cleared for publication by the security services, to be made public.

“I see absolutely no reason to change the normal procedures for publishing ISC reports just because there’s an election,” Johnson said in a BBC radio phone-in show. Asked about Russian interference, he said: “There is no evidence for that, we have to be very careful before we cast aspersions on people because of their nationality.”

Johnson said all donations to his Conservative Party by Russian oligarchs have been “properly vetted and properly published.”

Johnson Denies Farage Job Offer Claim (9:45 a.m.)

Boris Johnson denied that his party offered peerages to persuade Brexit Party candidates to stand down, a claim made late Thursday by Nigel Farage.

“No, nein,” Johnson said on BBC Radio 5. “What is this nonsense.”

Johnson was then asked if Conservative Party officials had made calls to Brexit Party candidates. “That would be a big thing for me to investigate -- I’m sure conversations take place between politicians of all parties,” he said. “But certainly nobody has been offered a peerage, I can tell you that.”

Farage said Thursday his Brexit Party candidates “are now coming under relentless phone calls, emails and abuse and being told they should stand down.” He also repeated his claim that he has been offered a seat in the House of Lords. The Tories denied the allegations.

Things Get Personal for Johnson (8:35 a.m.)

Boris Johnson endured some uncomfortable minutes at the end of his interview with the BBC on Friday, when questions turned to his hobbies, family and character. Specifically, he was asked how families could relate to him given his privileged background.

“That’s a matter for other people,” Johnson said, looking visibly flustered. The BBC showed widely ridiculed footage of the prime minister trying to mop a shop floor that was inundated in the recent flooding. He also got bogged down on a question about how he makes tea.

“I’ve had a very happy and wonderful life, in many many ways,” Johnson said. “My parents gave me fantastic opportunities ... What I want is for every child in this country to have a sense they can achieve their full potential.”

Johnson Pledges to Cut Immigration (8:30 a.m.)

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he thinks immigration can be “a wonderful thing” but said rates in the U.K. “have been very high” and committed his Conservative Party to reducing the number of unskilled immigrants if it wins a parliamentary majority on Dec. 12.

