Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation Announces Results of Election of Directors
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- LIFZF
Toronto, May 12, 2022 /CNW/ - Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation (the "Corporation") (TSX: LIF) announced the results of the election of directors at its annual meeting of holders of common shares held today by way of a virtual meeting.
The following nominee directors listed in the Corporation's management information circular dated April 8, 2022 were elected as directors of the Corporation. The vote was conducted by electronic ballot. The number of common shares voted for the election of each director or withheld was as indicated below:
Votes For
Votes WIthheld
Number
Percent
Number
Percent
Mark J. Fuller
27,035,790
80.41%
6,587,300
19.59%
Douglas F. McCutcheon
32,722,882
97.32%
900,208
2.68%
Dorothea E. Mell
32,744,969
97.39%
878,121
2.61%
William H. McNeil
26,306,339
78.24%
7,316,751
21.76%
Sandra L. Rosch
32,164,780
95.66%
1,458,310
4.34%
John F. Tuer
32,864,932
97.75%
758,158
2.25%
Patricia M. Volker
29,319,664
87.20%
4,303,426
12.80%
Final results on all matters voted at the annual meeting will be filed shortly with the Canadian securities regulators.
About Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation
The Corporation holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada ("IOC") directly and through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, and receives a 7% gross overriding royalty and a 10 cent per tonne commission on all iron ore products produced, sold and shipped by IOC.
SOURCE Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation
View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2022/12/c7654.html