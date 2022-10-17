U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,719.00
    +29.75 (+0.81%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,438.00
    +208.00 (+0.69%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,210.75
    +100.50 (+0.90%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,756.10
    +14.10 (+0.81%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.70
    +0.24 (+0.28%)
     

  • Gold

    1,658.80
    -5.20 (-0.31%)
     

  • Silver

    18.67
    -0.04 (-0.24%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9836
    -0.0009 (-0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0150
    +0.0050 (+0.12%)
     

  • Vix

    31.37
    -0.65 (-2.03%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1342
    -0.0020 (-0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    148.8460
    -0.1100 (-0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,597.74
    +400.08 (+2.08%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    446.12
    +10.65 (+2.45%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,920.24
    +61.45 (+0.90%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,053.41
    +277.62 (+1.04%)
     

LABRADOR IRON ORE ROYALTY CORPORATION (TSX: LIF) - RIO TINTO RELEASES IOC PRODUCTION AND SALES INFORMATION

·3 min read

TORONTO, Oct. 17, 2022 /CNW/ - Today Rio Tinto released its quarterly operational report for the third quarter ending September 30, 2022, which included Iron Ore Company of Canada ("IOC") production and sales information. Specifically, Rio Tinto announced that in the third quarter of 2022, IOC had total saleable iron ore production of 4.73 million tonnes, comprised of 2.62 million tonnes of pellets and 2.11 million tonnes of concentrate for sale ("CFS"). Rio Tinto also announced that IOC had total iron ore sales in the third quarter of 2022 of 4.70 million tonnes, comprised of 2.46 million tonnes of pellets and 2.24 million tonnes of CFS. Comparisons to prior quarters and Rio Tinto's commentary on the changes can be found in Rio Tinto's quarterly operational report which is posted on their website. Please note that the IOC sales tonnages are calculated slightly differently for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation's ("LIORC") royalty.

LIORC will be releasing its full third quarter report after the market close on November 3, 2022.

About Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation

The Corporation holds a 15.10% equity interest in IOC directly and through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, and receives a 7% gross overriding royalty and a 10 cent per tonne commission on all iron ore products produced, sold and shipped by IOC.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking" statements that involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Words such as "may", "will", "expect", "believe", "plan", "intend", "should", "would", "anticipate" and other similar terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements reflect current assumptions and expectations regarding future events and operating performance as of the date of this press release. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such results will be achieved. A number of factors could cause actual results to vary significantly, including iron ore price and volume volatility, exchange rates, the performance of IOC, market conditions in the steel industry, mining risks and insurance, relationships with indigenous groups, natural disasters, severe weather conditions and public health crises, changes affecting IOC's customers, competition from other iron ore producers, estimates of reserves and resources, government regulation and taxation and cybersecurity. A discussion of these factors is contained in LIORC's annual information form dated March 11, 2022 under the heading, "Risk Factors". Although the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon what management of LIORC believes are reasonable assumptions, LIORC cannot assure investors that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and LIORC assumes no obligation, except as required by law, to update any forward-looking statements to reflect new events or circumstances. This press release should be viewed in conjunction with LIORC's other publicly available filings, copies of which can be obtained electronically on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

SOURCE Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2022/17/c2904.html

Recommended Stories

  • Rio Tinto tempers annual iron ore shipments outlook as demand weakens

    (Reuters) -Rio Tinto forecast annual iron ore shipments at the lower end of its guidance on Tuesday, after third-quarter iron ore deliveries fell amid weak global demand, particularly in top metals consumer China. Rio has been battling with a surge in production costs, while iron ore prices are on track to end 2022 at their lowest in the last three or four years, as China and Europe cut steel output amid mounting pressure from additional supply. Weakness in prices and cooling China demand had led Rio to more than halve its interim dividend payout in July.

  • Do You Think Ally Financial (ALLY) is an Attractive Investment Avenue?

    Moon Capital Management, an investment management company, released its third-quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. Between January to September, stock markets had their worst performance in 20 years. Year to date, the US benchmark S&P 500 Index is down 25%. The fund also declined ~15% this year. In addition, […]

  • How Medicare Advantage plans are an affordable, convenient option for seniors | Opinion

    Seniors are getting a better deal every year as private sector competition continues to improve the overall social benefits available to them.

  • Johnson & Johnson May Soon Need First Aid

    Johnson & Johnson is expected to report their latest earnings on Tuesday before the market opens. The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line made a low in early September and another equal low in October. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator made a low in September and a much higher low in October for another bullish divergence.

  • Why Amazon Stock Popped Today

    An economic bellwether's financial results suggest the U.S. consumer may be stronger than many investors expected.

  • Cathie Wood Doubles Down on These 2 Innovation Stocks

    Not many hedge managers have ignited as much controversy as Cathie Wood. The founder of Ark Invest has built her brand on running against the crowd. From her early embrace of tech stocks to her outspoken political conservatism, Cathie Wood has always been something of a lightning rod. Wood is staking her reputation and fortune on a belief that new technologies, and especially the way that new technologies will interact with each other, are going to completely transform our world. In her view, se

  • Huge Rental Company Places Big Order With Tesla Rival

    Back then, the electric vehicle company was in some serious trouble. Canoo warned investors earlier in 2022 "that there is substantial doubt about the company's ability to continue as a going concern." Canoo has also struggled to meet its production target for 2022.

  • Billionaire Carl Icahn warns 'you can't cure' white-hot inflation — but when an audience member asked him for stock picks, he gave these 2 'cheap and viable' names

    The 86-year-old investing legend has spoken. You may want to pay attention.

  • Why Inovio Pharmaceuticals' Shares Jumped 17.31% on Monday

    Shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: INO) rose 17.31% on Monday. The clinical-stage biotech company specializes in developing and commercializing DNA medicines to help treat and prevent infectious diseases, cancer, and diseases associated with HPV (human papillomavirus), the most common sexually transmitted infection in the United States. Inovio has a 52-week low of $1.38 and a 52-week high of $7.77, and is down more than 63% this year.

  • Why Tesla Started Trading This Week Up 8%

    Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) shareholders had a rough day Friday with the stock dropping 7.5%. Last week's plunge dropped Tesla to about 50% of its early January high, and some investors may have decided that was the time to buy. Tesla has already reported that it produced almost 366,000 vehicles in the third quarter, including a record 83,135 from its newly upgraded plant in Shanghai, China.

  • Why Meta Platforms Stock Was Up Today

    Shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) are rising today, up by 4.9% as of 11:41 a.m. ET. The gains came despite a report from The Wall Street Journal that claimed Meta is falling short of internal company projections for user growth in its metaverse platform, Horizon Worlds. Meta's share price does look a bit oversold after falling 60% year to date.

  • BofA warns that hot inflation might run rampant for another 10 years — here’s the 1 shockproof sector that could preserve your wealth under that worst-case scenario

    Think price levels will be back to normal soon? Think again.

  • Q3 Earnings Scorecard and Analyst Reports for Apple, Abbott, IBM & Others

    Today's Research Daily features the Q3 earnings season scorecard and new research reports on Apple (AAPL), Abbott (ABT) and IBM (IBM) and others.

  • These 11 stocks can lead your portfolio’s rebound after the S&P 500 ‘earnings recession’ and a market bottom next year

    Ken Laudan of Buffalo Funds believes Wall Street analysts are wrong about 2023, but that an earnings decline for the S&P 500 will set up a rebound for stocks.

  • Why MercadoLibre, Etsy, and Wayfair Stocks All Popped Today

    Growth stocks including MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI), Etsy (NASDAQ: ETSY), and Wayfair (NYSE: W) were flying higher Monday morning as investors reacted to new fiscal policy announcements out of the U.K. and a strong earnings report from Bank of America. Investors were also looking forward to third-quarter earnings reports, which ramp up this week.

  • 3 REITs Making Massive Dividend Payments

    In a perfect investment world, all real estate investment trust (REIT) stocks would never lose 30% or more of their value, would pay safe and stable high-yielding dividends with no cuts and their funds from operations would easily cover the dividends each quarter. But 2020 is far from the perfect investment world, and REIT stocks are among the worst-performing stocks this year. Inflation, followed by multiple interest rate hikes and fears of a deep recession, has slashed the prices of almost all

  • Here's how much the average American 60-year-old holds in retirement savings — how does your nest egg compare?

    Chances are good you're ahead of 25% of your peers.

  • Why Shopify Stock Is Down 80% This Year

    Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) investors are having a brutal 2022. Shopify has endured more than a year of quickly decelerating growth rates. Through late 2021, Wall Street was predicting that these boom times would never end and that a permanently elevated level of e-commerce activity would sustain Shopify's high valuation.

  • Bear Market in US Stocks Still in Its Infancy Versus History

    (Bloomberg) -- History shows that the bear market in US stocks may be far from over.The S&P 500 Index has fallen 25% in a little more than nine months since its January peak, a shallower and shorter drop than is typical of similar instances over the last century. On average in that time, the benchmark has slid about 38% over a period of 15 to 16 months before reaching a bottom, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.With inflation and interest rates still rising, recession looming in many econo

  • Why Rivian, Lucid, and Canoo Shot Higher Monday

    The tech-heavy Nasdaq was leading the charge, with electric vehicle (EV) growth stocks like Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) and Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) rising as much as 6% and 8.7%, respectively. EV start-up Canoo (NASDAQ: GOEV) was an even bigger gainer. As of 10:50 a.m. ET, Rivian was still higher by 5.9%, Lucid by 6.8%, and Canoo by 18%.