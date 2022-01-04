U.S. markets open in 3 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,802.75
    +16.75 (+0.35%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    36,622.00
    +167.00 (+0.46%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    16,513.50
    +28.00 (+0.17%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,279.00
    +9.60 (+0.42%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.47
    +0.39 (+0.51%)
     

  • Gold

    1,808.00
    +7.90 (+0.44%)
     

  • Silver

    22.96
    +0.15 (+0.66%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1292
    -0.0009 (-0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6680
    +0.0400 (+2.46%)
     

  • Vix

    16.56
    -0.66 (-3.83%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3518
    +0.0042 (+0.31%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    116.2830
    +0.9470 (+0.82%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,853.91
    -266.33 (-0.57%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,194.98
    +4.16 (+0.35%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,496.75
    +112.21 (+1.52%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,301.79
    +510.08 (+1.77%)
     

Labrador set to deliver a robotic helping hand to homes in 2023

Brian Heater
·3 min read

Back at CES 2020, Labrador Systems co-founder/CEO Mike Dooley told me, “I think there are fewer fake robots [at the show] this year.” Over the past several years, we’ve seen the show begin to treat robotics less as novelty and more as serious home devices. At the time, the company had rented a suite where it was showing off an early version of the system it would come to call, fittingly, Retriever.

Early last year, following the first all-virtual CES, the company began rolling out prototypes to select users. At this week’s show, we’re getting to see the fruits of those early tests, in the form of testimonial videos. Retriever is effectively a more refined version of what I saw two years back, but essentially works on the same principle. It resembles a robotic bar cart, offering assistance for elderly users and people with limited mobility.

Image Credits: Labrador Systems

If you’ve been following the industry, you no doubt know that eldercare has been a big business for robotics in Japan, due to an aging population. That’s been less of a case here in the States, though companies are starting to follow suit. Retriever is one of the best examples I’ve seen thus far of an American company purpose-building a robot to assist people in this way. The product is primarily aimed at those people who are capable of living independently, but could benefit from an added robotic hand.

“There’s a significant portion of our society that’s massively underserved,” Dooley said in a release tied to the news. “When pain or other health issues start interfering with your ability to move yourself or other things, even short distances can have a major impact on your independence, quality of life and overall health. The Retriever is meant to help physically bridge some of that gap and empower individuals to be more active and do more on their own.”

Image Credits: Labrador Systems

The system is capable of carrying up to 25 pounds, and can be used to deliver laundry, meals and other payloads around the house. It features a retractable tray system that can move objects onto the cart from counters, shelves and a bespoke refridgerator the company says it’s planning to offer. Underneath that is an additional storage space for things like food and medication, as well as a port for charging phones.

The system will also feature voice control by way of Alexa -- fitting, given that the Amazon Alexa Fund was one of the startup’s backers (along with SOSV/HAX, iRobot and the National Science Foundation). Following an upcoming beta test period, Labrador plans to hit commercial sales by the second half of next year, at a range of different price points, based on functionality. Early adopters can secure a Retriever unit for $1,500 up front, plus a monthly services fee of between $99 and $149 a month, depending on financing.

The company is also using the opportunity to announce a $3.1 million seed round co-lead by Alexa Fund and iRobot Ventures. The funding will go toward increasing headcount for engineering and accelerating production.

“Labrador is advancing the state of the art in what it means to provide assistance to people aging and with mobility challenges,” Alexa Fund's Paul Bernard said in a statement tied to the news. “They are addressing a significant problem in our society and have brought their decades of experience in consumer robotics to bear, delivering a product that will help empower people to live better lives.”

Read more about CES 2022 on TechCrunch
Read more about CES 2022 on TechCrunch

Recommended Stories

  • CES gadget show stages a wary return amid COVID-19

    A long-simmering question in the tech world will finally get its answer as the influential gadget show returns to the Las Vegas Strip after a hiatus caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. “We know it will be a smaller show this year, for obvious reasons,” said Jean Foster, senior vice president at the Consumer Technology Association, the event's organizer. Several huge tech companies have abandoned plans to attend in person.

  • Japan companion robots help the lonely smile and patients in recovery during COVID’s isolating times

    Japan has long had a reputation for being robot-obsessed. It is now, in increasing numbers, turning to so-called “companion robots,” AI-packed androids that exist simply to make us happy — or less lonely in COVID times. Lucy Craft spoke to the inventors and people ready to embrace “man’s best robot friend.”

  • What Lung Cancer Patients Should Know About Newer Treatment Options

    What Lung Cancer Patients Should Know About Newer Treatment Options

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? JD.com , Nio, Li Auto, Xpeng and BYD Co.. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • Hollysys Automation Shares Gain On CEO Succession

    Chit Nim (Colin) Sung resigned as the CEO and director of Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ: HOLI) effective January 1 pursuant to the board resolutions. Hollysys founder Dr. Changli Wang was appointed as the CEO and nominated director. Chit Nim (Colin) Sung was appointed as the deputy CEO. Dr. Changli Wang commented, "It is my honour and obligation to be back to Hollysys. We have just experienced some challenges in the past two years. However, thanks to the accountable and responsibl

  • The 5 most anticipated IPOs of 2022

    A host of companies are going public in 2022, but these 5 are some of the most anticipated.

  • Will Bitcoin Hit $100,000 in 2022? We Asked the Experts

    (Bloomberg) -- After a hawkish turn by the Federal Reserve took some steam out of cryptocurrencies at year-end while largely sparing other risk assets, central bank policy is taking a key role in the debate about the outlook for tokens in 2022. Most Read from BloombergOmicron Cases Are Hitting Highs, But New Data Put End in SightU.S. Sets Global Daily Record of Over 1 Million Virus CasesPolice Pinpoint Starting Point of Historic Colorado WildfireIvanka Trump, Donald Trump Jr. Subpoenaed in Asset

  • 11 Mistakes to Avoid With Your Roth IRA

    Don’t lose out on the tax-free benefits of a Roth IRA by contributing too much or too little, withdrawing money too soon, or making another mistake.

  • Nord Stream 2 go-ahead could come in mid-2022 - Uniper CEO

    The Nord Stream 2 pipeline, which is to transport Russian gas to Germany, could get approved in the middle of the year, the CEO of one of the project's financial backers told a newspaper. The pipeline, led by Russia's Gazprom, has been completed since September and is waiting for final certification by the German network agency, which has said that no decision would be taken in the first half of 2022. This has burdened diplomatic relations that are already strained by the risk of open conflict between Russia and Ukraine, fuelling speculation the pipeline could be used to exert political pressure on Moscow.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Tesla Deliveries Crush Views, Stock Eyes Breakout; Bring On The 2022 Market Rally

    Tesla deliveries blew out Q4 forecasts after strong sales from Xpeng and Nio. How to start off the 2022 market rally right.

  • Brunswick Billiards in Bristol to be sold for $32 million

    Brunswick Billiards, the game room and billiards business based in Bristol in Kenosha County, is being sold to the Indiana sporting goods company that markets Bear archery equipment, Arachnid and Accudart dart products and Onix pickleball gear for $32 million.

  • Ross Stores Stock Slumped in 2021. Why TJX and Burlington Are Better Options.

    Analyst Ike Burochow downgraded discounter Ross Stores to Equal Weight from Outperform. He's bullish on TJX and Burlington stock.

  • Global Stocks Can Keep Rallying, JPMorgan Says. But Don’t Expect Much for the U.S.

    Global stocks could layer on more gains. U.S. stocks, not so much, say JPMorgan strategists. Positive catalysts for the stock market “are not exhausted” and further gains could be ahead for equities in 2022, according to JPMorgan strategists.

  • U.K. Airlines Surge on Virus Data as London Traders Catch Up

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergOmicron Cases Are Hitting Highs, But New Data Put End in SightU.S. Sets Global Daily Record of Over 1 Million Virus CasesPolice Pinpoint Starting Point of Historic Colorado WildfireIvanka Trump, Donald Trump Jr. Subpoenaed in Asset ProbeU.S. Catches Kremlin Insider Who May Have Secrets of 2016 HackU.K. airline stocks surged as London traders played catch-up following Monday’s holiday while digesting data suggesting a milder impact from omicron than prior Co

  • Asian markets quiet as new year begins with limited trading

    Asian stock markets were mixed Monday on 2022′s first trading day after Wall Street ended last year with a double-digit gain.

  • Alibaba Drops Amid Signal Some Investors May Be Poised to Sell

    (Bloomberg) -- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. shares dropped the most in more than three weeks amid concerns that some investors may be about to cut stakes after swapping their U.S. holdings for Hong Kong-listed ones.Most Read from BloombergPolice Pinpoint Starting Point of Historic Colorado WildfireIvanka Trump, Donald Trump Jr. Subpoenaed in Asset ProbeBillionaires Are Embracing Crypto in Case Money ‘Goes to Hell’Property Stocks Sink After Demolition Order: Evergrande UpdateU.S. Catches Kremlin In

  • Apple becomes first company to hit $3 trillion market value, then slips

    Apple Inc on Monday became the first company to hit a $3 trillion stock market value, before ending the day a hair below that milestone, as investors bet the iPhone maker will keep launching best-selling products as it explores new markets such as automated cars and virtual reality. On the first day of trading in 2022, the Silicon Valley company's shares hit an intraday record high of $182.88, putting Apple's market value just above $3 trillion. The stock ended the session up 2.5% at $182.01, with Apple's market capitalization at $2.99 trillion.

  • Turkish Inflation Climbs to Highest Since 2002 Amid Lira Woes

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergPolice Pinpoint Starting Point of Historic Colorado WildfireProperty Stocks Sink After Demolition Order: Evergrande UpdateIvanka Trump, Donald Trump Jr. Subpoenaed in Asset ProbeU.S. Catches Kremlin Insider Who May Have Secrets of 2016 HackThe Next Video Game From BioShock’s Creator Is in Development HellTurkish inflation accelerated for a seventh month in Decemb

  • Roth Capital's Top Picks In Internet, Media & Enabling Technologies For 2022

    Roth Capital analyst Darren Aftahi named Digital Turbine Inc (NASDAQ: APPS), Fathom Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: FTHM), and Veritone Inc (NASDAQ: VERI) as the 2022 top picks in Internet, Media & Enabling Technologies. Aftahi has a Buy rating on all three companies. However, Aftahi lowered the price target on Digital Turbine to $90 from $115, implying a 47.6% upside. Aftahi slashed Fathom's price target to $40 from $66.50, implying a 95.5% upside. Aftahi decreased Veriton's price target to $42 from $51,

  • Dow Jones Futures: Treasury Yields Surge; Apple Makes History; Time To Buy Tesla Stock?

    Dow Jones futures were higher early Tuesday after Tesla soared past a new buy point, while Apple made history Monday.