Labrador Technologies Inc. Enters Into Definitive Purchase and Sale Agreement

·1 min read
In this article:
  • LTX

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / April 6, 2022 / Labrador Technologies Inc. (the "Corporation" ) (TSXV:LTX) is pleased to announce that, pursuant to its press release dated April 5, 2022, it has entered into the definitive purchase and sale agreement pertaining to the purchase of a 51% working interest in the Atlee property.

Trading Halt

The Corporation has been advised by the TSX Venture Exchange that trading in the common shares of the Corporation will remain halted until closing of the Transactions (as that term is defined in the April 5, 2022 press release).

Cautionary Note

Completion of the Transactions remains subject to a number of conditions, including but not limited to, TSXV acceptance and if applicable, shareholder approval. There can be no assurance that the Transactions will be completed as proposed or at all. Investors are cautioned that, except as disclosed in the management information circular or filing statement to be prepared in connection with the Transactions, any information released or received with respect to the Transactions may not be accurate or complete and should not be relied upon.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to statements pertaining to the Corporation's ability to complete the Transactions and its ability to obtain TSXV approval and, if required, shareholder approval.

Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Labrador disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Not for Release in the United States of America

For further information, please contact:

Kaan Camlioglu
Interim CEO, Labrador Technologies Inc.
Phone: (403) 818 1091
Email: kcamlioglu@icloud.com

SOURCE: Labrador Technologies Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/696449/Labrador-Technologies-Inc-Enters-Into-Definitive-Purchase-and-Sale-Agreement

