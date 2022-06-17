LabTech Supply Company Releases New Guide Revealing Crucial Considerations When Planning A Custom Lab Table

Santa Ana, June 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Santa Ana, California -

Santa Ana, California, June 2022: A recent guide released by LabTech Supply Company highlights key considerations when planning a lab table. The report was compiled by its lab tech design experts and released on LabTech Supply Company to help laboratories figure out their top priorities for a personalized lab table.

Designing the right lab tables can prove a challenging task. To improve workflow and maximize space, lab furniture needs to be specifically designed so that workers can focus better. Finding the ideal lab furniture at an outlet store can be difficult. Workers may not have sufficient space to move about, or work may be cluttered, resulting in accidental spills and instrument damage. This leads to a disruption of work and additional costs. Investing in custom lab furniture solutions can help laboratories avoid all of these complications by giving them the size, shape, and features they need to maximize efficiency and effectiveness. This publication addresses the need for customized work tables for laboratory workers.

According to LabTech Supply Company, the report was produced after in-depth research by their experts. The report's primary focus is on the important factors to consider when planning a custom lab table. The new article further sheds light on special features that cater to a lab worker's specialized needs. The experts in the report explained eight essential considerations when designing a work table, including ergonomics, versatility, accessibility, and storage options. The report was published in their regular research on customized lab tables. The full report can be found here: https://www.labtechsupplyco.com/8-considerations-in-planning-a-lab-table-with-drawers/.

“Lab furniture is an investment worth making. To help people make the right customizations for their new furniture, this guide analyzes several fundamental aspects to consider when designing a worktable. It helps laboratories and their workers figure out their top priorities for a personalized lab table,” said a spokesperson from LabTech Supply Company. They believe they can help bring any table design to life with improved product quality resulting in improved productivity.

Since the company's launch, LabTech Supply Company has provided a wide array of lab furnishings for most types of laboratory environments. It also supplies laboratories with epoxy countertops, phenolic resin products, industrial workbenches, and computer workstations. In addition to the service mentioned above, LabTech Supply offers customizable ergonomic packaging workstations designed to their clients’ needs.

The company website hosts an array of online resources on lab design and furniture. They aim to provide companies with the information, advice, research, comparisons, analyses, and practical tips they need to find the right laboratory furniture solutions for their workstations. Readers can learn more about science lab tables and their materials by visiting their page: https://www.labtechsupplyco.com/what-are-science-lab-tables-made-of-and-the-top-5-materials-to-consider/.

LabTech Supply Company has established long-term relationships with some of the industry's largest brands and elite corporations in the past 30 years. They have worked with companies like IBM, Boeing, General Electric, Bayer, Siemens, Comcast, NBC Universal, and governmental agencies.

"Our strong relationships have been forged around integrity, professionalism, and values that are critical to our success," a representative explained. The company builds long-term relationships with its customers, which has helped it grow to be a well-known and respected brand. According to LabTech, the company uses state-of-the-art equipment with an experienced team to fabricate phenolic and epoxy resins and mold epoxy resins to the highest standards.

The company is consistently rated as one of the top suppliers of laboratory furniture in the US, as it receives positive reviews from customers. According to a client from a diagnostic lab, “...When the cart arrived, I was pleased with the quality of the product, as well as the service from the company. I have ordered custom carts/casework before, and ResinTops.net's service and support were better than what I have received from other vendors…”

For more information regarding their laboratory furniture, readers can contact LabTech Supply Company’s team for a quote or learn more about their custom table design services.

