Labuan IBFC's New Sectors & Offerings Video

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Labuan International Business and Financial Centre (Labuan IBFC), Asia's premier international financial hub, has launched a new marketing video to showcase its sectors and offerings to businesses and investors around the world.

Labuan IBFC offers a range of structures to help facilitate cross-border financial transactions and business dealings, including trusts, foundations, protected cell companies, and partnerships, among others. It also provides solutions in several sectors, including commercial and investment banking, insurance, wealth management, capital markets, money broking, leasing, and commodity trading in conventional, digital, or Shariah-compliant forms.

Strategically located in the heart of Asia Pacific, Labuan IBFC is the perfect gateway for businesses seeking to connect with Asia's economies and beyond. The Centre's well-regulated jurisdiction provides fiscal, legal, and currency neutrality, making it an ideal location for cost-efficient substance creation.

With its comprehensive legal framework and business-friendly environment, Labuan IBFC is a one-stop centre for businesses looking to expand their reach in the Asia-Pacific region. The launch of its new marketing video is a significant step towards showcasing its unique offerings to the world and attracting more businesses to its shores.

Labuan IBFC is confident that its new marketing video will help businesses and investors understand the range of solutions and sectors it offers, making it easier for them to make informed decisions and take advantage of the opportunities available in Labuan IBFC.

Download Labuan IBFC's sectors & offerings video, here.

ABOUT LABUAN IBFC

Labuan International Business and Financial Centre (Labuan IBFC), Malaysia, through its internationally recognised yet business-friendly legal framework, is the preferred international business and financial centre in the Asia Pacific region.

Story continues

It offers global investors and businesses the benefits of being in a well-regulated jurisdiction, while providing for fiscal neutrality and certainty, in addition to being an ideal location for substance creation.

Labuan IBFC boasts a wide range of business structures and investment solutions catered to cross-border transactions and international business dealings. It offers services and solutions in niches such as asset leasing, risk management, commodity trading, wealth management, international business companies and Islamic financial services to global businesses looking at penetrating Asia and Asian entities aiming to go global.

Labuan IBFC operates within clear and comprehensive legal provisions, guidelines and practice notes, enforced by a single regulator, Labuan Financial Services Authority.

For more information about the jurisdiction, visit www.labuanibfc.com.

SOURCE Labuan IBFC