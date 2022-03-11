U.S. markets close in 3 hours 17 minutes

Lacework Ranked #6 on Forbes America's Best Startup Employers List

·4 min read

Forbes recognizes Lacework for accelerated growth and strong employee engagement as cloud security sector booms

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lacework, the data-driven security company for the cloud, today announced the company ranked sixth in Forbes' America's Best Startup Employers 2022. The list, in collaboration with Statista, ranks the top 500 U.S. startups excelling in employer reputation, employee satisfaction, and company growth. This ranking recognizes Lacework's commitment to creating a supportive, learning culture for new employees and its accelerated growth since the start of the global pandemic. Lacework reported more than 3x year-over-year revenue, customer, and employee growth in the last fiscal year.

As more businesses shift their data to the cloud and threats become more frequent and sophisticated, there is increasing demand for innovative businesses that can address today's security challenges. With an obsessive focus on delighting customers and delivering outcomes for them, Lacework is meeting that demand with a transformative approach to cloud security. This purpose-driven approach contributed to the company's growth over the past two years and its rise to the top 10 on this year's America's Best Startup Employers list after ranking 98th in 2021.

Lacework co-CEOs David Hatfield and Jay Parikh are devoted to establishing a company culture based on transparency, openness, and teamwork as the company continues its rapid growth. Lacework now has over 1,000 employees – 85% of which were hired after the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. To drive strong engagement and a sense of shared purpose, Lacework maintains a flat organizational structure with practices including ensuring all new hires share feedback on their employee experience with executive leadership after a month on the job. Lacework also organizes monthly all-company Q&As and all-hands meetings where employees can ask questions and provide feedback. In addition, Lacework provides its employees with opportunities to improve their work/life balance through all-company recharge days, scheduled "no meeting" days, and a comprehensive employee wellness program.

"We've purposefully invested as much effort into building an open learning culture where employees can thrive at Lacework as we have building the Polygraph® Data Platform to dramatically reimagine the traditional approach to security," said Lacework Co-CEO David Hatfield. "Our culture is built every day through the efforts of every Lacer. This recognition is a validation of their hard work building an environment where employees feel valued and appreciated for their innovative work."

As a result of its ongoing growth, Lacework raised a $1.3 billion Series D round in November 2021, the largest in cybersecurity history. Lacework also recently unveiled a series of announcements, including the newly introduced Polygraph Data Platform, further validating the company's vision, market position, and approach to security. This momentum fuels Lacework's mission to build the business over time with better outcomes and opportunities for customers, partners, and employees.

Additional Resources:

  • For more information about how to join the Lacework team, visit our careers page.

  • Check out our blog to learn more about Lacework and what's happening across the security industry.

  • Become an expert on security fundamentals and learn more from your security and developer peers through Lacework Academy and the Lacework Community.

  • Read what our customers have to say about the Lacework Polygraph Data Platform.

About Lacework

Lacework is the data-driven security company for the cloud. The Lacework Polygraph® Data Platform automates cloud security at scale so our customers can innovate with speed and safety. Only Lacework can collect, analyze, and accurately correlate data across an organization's AWS, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud, and Kubernetes environments, and narrow it down to the handful of security events that matter. Customers all over the globe depend on Lacework to drive revenue, bring products to market faster and safer, and consolidate point security solutions into a single platform. Founded in 2015 and headquartered in San Jose, Calif., Lacework is backed by leading investors like Sutter Hill Ventures, Altimeter Capital, D1 Capital Partners, Tiger Global Management, Counterpoint Global (Morgan Stanley), Franklin Templeton, Durable Capital, GV, General Catalyst, XN, Coatue, Dragoneer, Liberty Global Ventures, and Snowflake Ventures, among others. Get started at www.lacework.com.

Media Contact:
Inkhouse PR, Danielle Vincent
Email: lacework@inkhouse.com
Phone: 425.563.3141

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lacework-ranked-6-on-forbes-americas-best-startup-employers-list-301501000.html

SOURCE Lacework

