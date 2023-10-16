Lack of affordable housing affecting Sarasota business community | Indicators

Heather Kasten

The Greater Sarasota Chamber of Commerce is home to over 1,300 member businesses that represent over 60,000 employees in the region. The mission of our organization is to cultivate Sarasota's prosperity and quality of life through our member businesses. We provide a platform of opportunities for businesses to connect, grow leaders and offer resources that support businesses.

In addition, we also work hard to identify and tackle issues that hinder a business from being able to thrive and employ workers. An issue that has been around for quite a while, but is now reaching a fever pitch is the lack of affordable housing options that we have in the Sarasota region. This is quite possibly one of Florida's – and specifically Sarasota's – most dangerous economic issues that could tremendously affect the growth trends of our area and state. Florida's single-family home prices and apartment rents are at an unaffordable crisis level for the middle class, as well as young professionals.

About nine months ago we surveyed our business members to get a gauge on the effects that this issue was having on our members and business owners. The respondents were a cross-section of industries and business and we had a response of over 250 businesses that shared their feedback. The key themes that businesses reported back were the following: Struggling to retain current staff, inability to attract new hires, decreased employee morale, declining productivity and the fact that rising wages are not keeping up with the cost of living.

Over 73% of respondents reported that the lack of affordable housing was causing moderate to severe disruption to their businesses. When asked about the respondents’ affinity to support zoning changes that would create more affordable options, 91% stated they would be in favor of zoning changes. This survey also reported that single employees are having the most difficulty in finding workforce housing options. One Tech CEO shared in the comment section that, "This is the single most important issue for my company."

At our Young Professionals Summit in late August, we surveyed the attendees as well as sent the online survey to our Young Professionals Group. We were stunned by having over 500 responses from the YPG, ages ranging from 19 to 40 years old, again representing a diverse group of individuals and a cross-section of industries. 96% of respondents shared that they feel the cost of housing is negatively impacting the local economy, with 51% sharing that they are housing-cost burdened. Cost-burdened meaning that they are spending more than 30% of their gross income on housing. YPG members commute to work on average 28 miles, with 20% traveling more than 40 miles. One young healthcare professional shared that, "It is a disheartening state of affairs and leaves me with little hope unless 1. More truly affordable housing comes to our area; 2. The wages in our region begin to equate with the higher cost of living; or 3. I managed to land a remote job in another state that offers me a higher wage."

The Sarasota Chamber has worked hard to support the initiatives that Sarasota city planners and commissioners have been working on for over three years. Last month the city took a solid step forward in adopting a new zoning ordinance that would give developers incentives to construct higher density projects in the city's downtown core in exchange for an increase in density. This isn't just a city issue; Sarasota County will need to look at the same type of incentives as well. Unfortunately, there will be those residents who fight this, but it truly is in their best interest to have affordable housing options. If we all appreciate young professionals being a part of the fabric of our community, then we need options for them to be able to afford to live here.

At the Sarasota Chamber, we're not just about talking about this issue, we're bringing together local leaders, policy makers, our nonprofits, and the business community to get real about putting some potential solutions on the table. Coming up on Nov. 8, in partnership with the Barancik Foundation, the Gulf Coast Community Foundation, the Community Foundation of Sarasota County, and CASL, we will be hosting an Affordable Housing Summit to share best practices from around the county, as well as more detailed findings from the surveys outlined in this article.

For more information, please visit our website at sarasotachamber.com or call 941-955-8187.

Heather Kasten is the president/CEO of the Greater Sarasota Chamber of Commerce. She has a bachelor’s degree from the University of Iowa in Business Administration and a Master of Business Administration from Webster University. She has served as the president/CEO since 2019 and serves on the board of several nonprofits. Contact her at hkasten@sarasotachamber.com.

This article originally appeared on Sarasota Herald-Tribune: HEATHER KASTEN: Sarasota businesses suffer from affordable housing shortage