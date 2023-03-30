U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,054.75
    -2.75 (-0.07%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,881.00
    -22.00 (-0.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,940.50
    -24.50 (-0.19%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,781.30
    -3.00 (-0.17%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.73
    -0.24 (-0.33%)
     

  • Gold

    1,959.80
    -7.10 (-0.36%)
     

  • Silver

    23.49
    +0.02 (+0.08%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0839
    -0.0008 (-0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5660
    +0.0020 (+0.06%)
     

  • Vix

    19.12
    -0.85 (-4.26%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2306
    -0.0006 (-0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.6130
    -0.1320 (-0.10%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    28,449.66
    +1,064.51 (+3.89%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    617.58
    +16.60 (+2.76%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,564.27
    +80.02 (+1.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,681.32
    -202.46 (-0.73%)
     

Lack of Support in Professional Development Driving Employees to Leave Food Services Industry

PR Newswire
·4 min read

  • About nine in ten (91%) employees in the food services industry say that there is a manpower shortage, where they cite low wages (58%), long working hours (48%) and dealing with unreasonable customers (42%) as the top challenges they face at work.

  • Majority (65%) of employees expect to leave the food services industry in the foreseeable future, with 26% of them considering leaving in the next six months and 16% of them in the next year.

  • Nearly three in four employees (72%) say the lack of skills development and training is a key factor in driving them to leave the industry, with 67% of employees revealing that they have not been enrolled in industry-relevant training programmes in the past two years.

  • The top three training areas employees desire are business management (35%), personal development (31%), and system and work process improvement (29%).

SINGAPORE, March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With the gradual recovery of the food services industry, nine in ten (91%) employees say that there is a manpower shortage and cite low wages (58%), long working hours (48%) and dealing with unreasonable customers (42%) as the top challenges they face at work.

A majority of employees (65%) expect to leave the food services industry in the foreseeable future, with 26% of them considering leaving in the next six months and 16% of them in the next year. Nearly three in four (72%) employees say the lack of skills development and training is a key factor in driving them to leave the industry. In fact, most (67%) reveal that they have not been enrolled in industry-relevant training programmes in the past two years, despite being keen in enhancing their skill sets in the areas of business management (35%), personal development (31%), and system and work process improvement (29%).

Lack of support in professional development driving employees to leave food services industry
Lack of support in professional development driving employees to leave food services industry

These are some of the key findings from the recently launched Industry Insights Report 2023 on Food Services, which aims to explore the current landscape of the food services, including the challenges and career outlook among employees. Based on a survey of 200 food services employees in Singapore, and interviews with industry practitioners and experts from NTUC LearningHub, the report also investigates the skills and training gaps among workers in relation to the Progressive Wage Model (PWM) in Singapore.

More than two in five (42%) employees in the food services industry voice that their employers have not taken any active steps to support them in career planning, with nearly a third (32%) report being unaware of the available career pathways in the industry. Nonetheless, employees express interest in pursuing career tracks such as research and development (34%), quality assurance and control (29%), and pastry and baking (28%).

Employees who do receive support from employers on career planning say that the most common steps taken are providing opportunities for career progression, such as promotions and expanded roles (25%), opportunities for learning and development (22%), and mentoring and career advice (20%).

Commenting on the survey findings, Tay Ee Learn, Chief Sector Skills Officer at NTUC LearningHub, says, "The introduction of the Progressive Wage Model (PWM) for the food services industry will indeed act as an anchor in the continual development of the workforce by facilitating wage and career progression. Businesses can now identify the relevant Workforce Skills Qualifications (WSQ) training modules, such as those offered by training providers like NTUC LearningHub, to meet the mandatory requirements set out by the PWM; while exploring other industry-relevant skills and even Critical Core Skills (soft skills) that will benefit the business and workforce. More importantly, cultivating a robust ecosystem for learning and development by having business leaders champion skills development and lifelong learning will uplift employees by helping them achieve their career goals, and ensure longevity in the industry."

To download the Industry Insights 2023 – Food Services report, please visit http://www.ntuclearninghub.com/foodservices-2023. To find out more about the courses, training, and grants, visit NTUC LearningHub's website at www.ntuclearninghub.com.

About NTUC LearningHub

NTUC LearningHub is the leading Continuing Education and Training provider in Singapore which aims to transform the lifelong employability of working people. Since our corporatisation in 2004, we have been working with employers and individual learners to provide learning solutions in areas such as Cloud, Infocomm Technology, Healthcare, Employability & Literacy, Business Excellence, Workplace Safety & Health, Security, Human Resources and Foreign Worker Training.

To date, NTUC LearningHub has helped over 26,000 organisations and achieved more than 2.6 million training places across more than 2,900 courses with a pool of about 900 certified trainers. As a Total Learning Solutions provider to organisations, we also forge partnerships to offer a wide range of relevant end-to-end training. Besides in-person training, we also offer instructor-led virtual live classes (VLCs) and asynchronous online learning. The NTUC LearningHub Learning eXperience Platform (LXP) — a one-stop online learning mobile application — offers timely, bite-sized and quality content for learners to upskill anytime and anywhere. Beyond learning, LXP also serves as a platform for jobs and skills development for both workers and companies.

For more information, visit www.ntuclearninghub.com.

(PRNewsfoto/NTUC LEARNING HUB)
(PRNewsfoto/NTUC LEARNING HUB)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/lack-of-support-in-professional-development-driving-employees-to-leave-food-services-industry-301784494.html

SOURCE NTUC LearningHub

Recommended Stories

  • Microsoft’s CEO said he ‘never expected’ to land the top job—this is his best piece of career advice

    Nadella also revealed his three top tips for aspiring leaders.

  • Vanguard: Retirees Can Add at Least $100k to Retirement Savings By Doing This

    Approximately 80% of all Americans aged 60 and older are homeowners, and housing wealth accounts for about 48% of the median wealth of that group. As retirees near large cities, and strong housing markets, start retiring, they realize they can … Continue reading → The post Vanguard Says Retirees Can Add at Least $100k to Retirement Savings By Doing This appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • In Case You Haven't Heard: Your Required Minimum Distributions (RMDs) Have Officially Been Pushed Back

    The SECURE 2.0 Act, signed by President Biden in December 2022, includes dozens of changes to provisions related to tax-advantaged retirement accounts. Among the most important changes is a provision, which took effect Jan. 1 of this year, that delays … Continue reading → The post Your Required Minimum Distributions (RMDs) Have Officially Been Pushed Back appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Here's How Much to Keep in Stocks, Bonds and Cash in Retirement

    There are many different approaches and strategies for retirement investing that might appeal to you. But how do you tell if a certain strategy works for your situation? When evaluating different approaches, consider how each strategy is put together and … Continue reading → The post Here's How Much to Keep in Stocks, Bonds and Cash in Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Google, Meta, Salesforce, and more get tough on employee evaluations. Here’s how they’re overhauling performance reviews

    Google, Amazon, and Salesforce are among the employers toughening performance reviews to weed out underperformers.

  • What Is the Average Retirement Income?

    Wondering how your retirement savings stack up to other Americans' nest eggs? Or whether your income in your post-work years will be enough to keep you afloat? It's normal to be curious about the average retirement income in the U.S. … Continue reading → The post What Is the Average Retirement Income? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Buy Alibaba Stock Because $130 Is Around the Corner, Says Top Analyst

    It’s all change at Alibaba (NYSE:BABA). In what represents the biggest recalibration of the organization in its 24-year history, the Chinese ecommerce giant announced that it will split its business into six different groups (Cloud Intelligence Group, Taobao Tmall Commerce Group, Local Services Group, Cainiao Smart Logistics, Global Digital Commerce Group and Digital Media and Entertainment Group). Each group will have its own CEO and board of directors. Each will also be able to raise outside f

  • Chinese Mega-Refinery Lifts Heavy Oil Prices From the Doldrums

    (Bloomberg) -- The startup of a new Chinese oil refinery is fueling a rebound in heavy crude oil markets just weeks after prices bottomed out. Most Read from Bloomberg$52 Billion Chipmaking Plan Is Racing Toward FailureNew Yorkers Are Moving to These Three Florida Cities$335,000 Pay for ‘AI Whisperer’ Jobs Appears in Red-Hot MarketFBI Releases Files on Ivana TrumpScotiabank Economist Excoriates Trudeau, Freeland Over $32 Billion Spending BoostChina’s state-owned PetroChina, owner of the new plan

  • Don't bow out yet: Why experts say boomers are now in a ‘power position’ at work — and how to make it work for your second act

    Take advantage while you can.

  • JPMorgan's Jamie Dimon to be interviewed under oath in Epstein case

    The deposition is expected in early May, according to Brad Edwards, a lawyer representing women who claim they were sexually abused by Epstein and are suing the largest U.S. bank for allegedly enabling the financier's sex trafficking. JPMorgan declined to comment. Epstein had been a JPMorgan client from 2000 to 2013 - five years after he pleaded guilty to a Florida prostitution charge.

  • BYD reports strong sales growth despite Tesla price cuts

    China’s BYD motors posted huge fourth-quarter results.

  • Russia Says Crop Titan Cargill Will Stop Exporting Its Grain

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia said top agricultural commodities trader Cargill Inc. will stop exporting its grain, adding to uncertainty over the future of Black Sea crop shipments. Most Read from Bloomberg$52 Billion Chipmaking Plan Is Racing Toward FailureNew Yorkers Are Moving to These Three Florida CitiesFBI Releases Files on Ivana Trump$335,000 Pay for ‘AI Whisperer’ Jobs Appears in Red-Hot MarketUBS Veteran Ermotti Returns to Lead Credit Suisse TakeoverAs the biggest wheat exporter, Russian grain

  • Getting By on Less Than $1 Million in Retirement Savings

    While many people often aspire to accumulate around a million dollars in retirement savings, most people wind up with far less than that. WSJ retirement reporter Anne Tergesen spoke to retirees on how they’re making do. Photo: Mikaela Martin

  • Adidas U-turns after fighting against Black Lives Matter’s merchandise designs

    The sportswear giant U-turned 48 hours after asking officials not to approve the activist group’s trademark application.

  • Accountants’ Salaries Are Rising, but It May Not Add Up to More Accountants

    The salaries offered to U.S. accountants and auditors last year climbed at their quickest pace in recent years, but industry observers say increasing pay alone may not be enough to remedy a national shortage of accountants.

  • Ryan Cohen’s Grand Plans for GameStop Keep Shrinking

    Videogame retailer, the original meme stock, hits brakes on e-commerce push to refocus on its 4,400 bricks-and-mortar locations.

  • Bill Gates's Open Letter On AI: A Tale Of Excitement And Terror

    As the world continues to grapple with the potential of artificial intelligence (AI), the latest influential voice to weigh in on the matter is Microsoft Corp. Co-Founder Bill Gates. In a letter titled The Age of AI has Begun, recently published on his personal website, Gates laid out his vision for the future of AI and its potential impact on various industries. The billionaire expressed that he has only seen two technology demos that he considered revolutionary in his life. The first was in 19

  • Tesla's Chinese Rival BYD Defers US Debut, Decision Comes Weeks After Reducing Shift Timings At China Plants

    BYD Co., Ltd. (OTC: BYDDF) (OTC: BYDDY) does not propose to foray into the U.S. passenger car market for now, founder Wang Chuanfu said. At a post-earnings briefing on Wednesday, the Chinese Tesla, Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) rival said that its home market of China has already entered a “full-expansion phase” for new-energy vehicles, Bloomberg reports. The U.S. is the next biggest EV market after China, where a price war has erupted between BYD, Tesla, and other EV makers. Wang does not foresee any impa

  • Oil Firm Shuts Down Iraqi Fields as Kurdish Spat Drags On

    (Bloomberg) -- One of the biggest oil producers in Iraqi Kurdistan has started to lower output as a dispute between the region’s government and Baghdad drags on.Most Read from Bloomberg$52 Billion Chipmaking Plan Is Racing Toward FailureNew Yorkers Are Moving to These Three Florida Cities$335,000 Pay for ‘AI Whisperer’ Jobs Appears in Red-Hot MarketFBI Releases Files on Ivana TrumpScotiabank Economist Excoriates Trudeau, Freeland Over $32 Billion Spending BoostNorway’s DNO ASA has started an “or

  • AI Stocks To Watch As Big Tech Improves Products With Artificial Intelligence

    When looking for the best AI stocks to buy amid buzz over GPT-4 chatbot technology, identify companies aiming to gain a strategic edge.