Lacklustre Performance Is Driving E2open Parent Holdings, Inc.'s (NYSE:ETWO) 56% Price Drop

The E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) share price has fared very poorly over the last month, falling by a substantial 56%. For any long-term shareholders, the last month ends a year to forget by locking in a 61% share price decline.

Following the heavy fall in price, E2open Parent Holdings' price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of 1x might make it look like a strong buy right now compared to the wider Software industry in the United States, where around half of the companies have P/S ratios above 4.3x and even P/S above 10x are quite common. However, the P/S might be quite low for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

How Has E2open Parent Holdings Performed Recently?

E2open Parent Holdings could be doing better as it's been growing revenue less than most other companies lately. It seems that many are expecting the uninspiring revenue performance to persist, which has repressed the growth of the P/S ratio. If this is the case, then existing shareholders will probably struggle to get excited about the future direction of the share price.

What Are Revenue Growth Metrics Telling Us About The Low P/S?

In order to justify its P/S ratio, E2open Parent Holdings would need to produce anemic growth that's substantially trailing the industry.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered a decent 7.9% gain to the company's revenues. Still, revenue has barely risen at all in aggregate from three years ago, which is not ideal. Therefore, it's fair to say that revenue growth has been inconsistent recently for the company.

Looking ahead now, revenue is anticipated to climb by 2.6% during the coming year according to the six analysts following the company. That's shaping up to be materially lower than the 13% growth forecast for the broader industry.

In light of this, it's understandable that E2open Parent Holdings' P/S sits below the majority of other companies. Apparently many shareholders weren't comfortable holding on while the company is potentially eyeing a less prosperous future.

What Does E2open Parent Holdings' P/S Mean For Investors?

Shares in E2open Parent Holdings have plummeted and its P/S has followed suit. While the price-to-sales ratio shouldn't be the defining factor in whether you buy a stock or not, it's quite a capable barometer of revenue expectations.

As expected, our analysis of E2open Parent Holdings' analyst forecasts confirms that the company's underwhelming revenue outlook is a major contributor to its low P/S. At this stage investors feel the potential for an improvement in revenue isn't great enough to justify a higher P/S ratio. The company will need a change of fortune to justify the P/S rising higher in the future.

