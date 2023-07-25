Lacklustre Performance Is Driving Esthetics International Group Berhad's (KLSE:EIG) Low P/S

You may think that with a price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of 0.5x Esthetics International Group Berhad (KLSE:EIG) is definitely a stock worth checking out, seeing as almost half of all the Consumer Services companies in Malaysia have P/S ratios greater than 2.9x and even P/S above 5x aren't out of the ordinary. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/S at face value as there may be an explanation why it's so limited.

What Does Esthetics International Group Berhad's Recent Performance Look Like?

Recent times have been quite advantageous for Esthetics International Group Berhad as its revenue has been rising very briskly. Perhaps the market is expecting future revenue performance to dwindle, which has kept the P/S suppressed. If that doesn't eventuate, then existing shareholders have reason to be quite optimistic about the future direction of the share price.

What Are Revenue Growth Metrics Telling Us About The Low P/S?

In order to justify its P/S ratio, Esthetics International Group Berhad would need to produce anemic growth that's substantially trailing the industry.

If we review the last year of revenue growth, the company posted a terrific increase of 33%. Despite this strong recent growth, it's still struggling to catch up as its three-year revenue frustratingly shrank by 3.2% overall. Accordingly, shareholders would have felt downbeat about the medium-term rates of revenue growth.

Comparing that to the industry, which is predicted to deliver 36% growth in the next 12 months, the company's downward momentum based on recent medium-term revenue results is a sobering picture.

With this in mind, we understand why Esthetics International Group Berhad's P/S is lower than most of its industry peers. However, we think shrinking revenues are unlikely to lead to a stable P/S over the longer term, which could set up shareholders for future disappointment. Even just maintaining these prices could be difficult to achieve as recent revenue trends are already weighing down the shares.

What We Can Learn From Esthetics International Group Berhad's P/S?

Using the price-to-sales ratio alone to determine if you should sell your stock isn't sensible, however it can be a practical guide to the company's future prospects.

Our examination of Esthetics International Group Berhad confirms that the company's shrinking revenue over the past medium-term is a key factor in its low price-to-sales ratio, given the industry is projected to grow. Right now shareholders are accepting the low P/S as they concede future revenue probably won't provide any pleasant surprises either. If recent medium-term revenue trends continue, it's hard to see the share price moving strongly in either direction in the near future under these circumstances.

You need to take note of risks, for example - Esthetics International Group Berhad has 3 warning signs (and 2 which are a bit unpleasant) we think you should know about.

