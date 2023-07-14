Lacklustre Performance Is Driving Inca One Gold Corp.'s (CVE:INCA) Low P/S

Inca One Gold Corp.'s (CVE:INCA) price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of 0.1x might make it look like a strong buy right now compared to the Metals and Mining industry in Canada, where around half of the companies have P/S ratios above 2.6x and even P/S above 19x are quite common. However, the P/S might be quite low for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

How Has Inca One Gold Performed Recently?

Inca One Gold has been doing a good job lately as it's been growing revenue at a solid pace. Perhaps the market is expecting this acceptable revenue performance to take a dive, which has kept the P/S suppressed. If you like the company, you'd be hoping this isn't the case so that you could potentially pick up some stock while it's out of favour.

We don't have analyst forecasts, but you can see how recent trends are setting up the company for the future by checking out our free report on Inca One Gold's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Are Revenue Growth Metrics Telling Us About The Low P/S?

Inca One Gold's P/S ratio would be typical for a company that's expected to deliver very poor growth or even falling revenue, and importantly, perform much worse than the industry.

Taking a look back first, we see that the company grew revenue by an impressive 23% last year. Pleasingly, revenue has also lifted 45% in aggregate from three years ago, thanks to the last 12 months of growth. Therefore, it's fair to say the revenue growth recently has been superb for the company.

This is in contrast to the rest of the industry, which is expected to grow by 17% over the next year, materially higher than the company's recent medium-term annualised growth rates.

In light of this, it's understandable that Inca One Gold's P/S sits below the majority of other companies. Apparently many shareholders weren't comfortable holding on to something they believe will continue to trail the wider industry.

What We Can Learn From Inca One Gold's P/S?

We'd say the price-to-sales ratio's power isn't primarily as a valuation instrument but rather to gauge current investor sentiment and future expectations.

Our examination of Inca One Gold confirms that the company's revenue trends over the past three-year years are a key factor in its low price-to-sales ratio, as we suspected, given they fall short of current industry expectations. At this stage investors feel the potential for an improvement in revenue isn't great enough to justify a higher P/S ratio. If recent medium-term revenue trends continue, it's hard to see the share price experience a reversal of fortunes anytime soon.

You should always think about risks. Case in point, we've spotted 5 warning signs for Inca One Gold you should be aware of, and 3 of them are a bit concerning.

If strong companies turning a profit tickle your fancy, then you'll want to check out this free list of interesting companies that trade on a low P/E (but have proven they can grow earnings).

