Lacklustre Performance Is Driving MClean Technologies Berhad's (KLSE:MCLEAN) Low P/S

When you see that almost half of the companies in the Commercial Services industry in Malaysia have price-to-sales ratios (or "P/S") above 1.4x, MClean Technologies Berhad (KLSE:MCLEAN) looks to be giving off some buy signals with its 0.5x P/S ratio. However, the P/S might be low for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

How Has MClean Technologies Berhad Performed Recently?

For example, consider that MClean Technologies Berhad's financial performance has been poor lately as its revenue has been in decline. It might be that many expect the disappointing revenue performance to continue or accelerate, which has repressed the P/S. However, if this doesn't eventuate then existing shareholders may be feeling optimistic about the future direction of the share price.

Is There Any Revenue Growth Forecasted For MClean Technologies Berhad?

The only time you'd be truly comfortable seeing a P/S as low as MClean Technologies Berhad's is when the company's growth is on track to lag the industry.

Taking a look back first, the company's revenue growth last year wasn't something to get excited about as it posted a disappointing decline of 19%. This means it has also seen a slide in revenue over the longer-term as revenue is down 16% in total over the last three years. Therefore, it's fair to say the revenue growth recently has been undesirable for the company.

In contrast to the company, the rest of the industry is expected to grow by 22% over the next year, which really puts the company's recent medium-term revenue decline into perspective.

With this information, we are not surprised that MClean Technologies Berhad is trading at a P/S lower than the industry. However, we think shrinking revenues are unlikely to lead to a stable P/S over the longer term, which could set up shareholders for future disappointment. Even just maintaining these prices could be difficult to achieve as recent revenue trends are already weighing down the shares.

What We Can Learn From MClean Technologies Berhad's P/S?

Typically, we'd caution against reading too much into price-to-sales ratios when settling on investment decisions, though it can reveal plenty about what other market participants think about the company.

Our examination of MClean Technologies Berhad confirms that the company's shrinking revenue over the past medium-term is a key factor in its low price-to-sales ratio, given the industry is projected to grow. Right now shareholders are accepting the low P/S as they concede future revenue probably won't provide any pleasant surprises either. If recent medium-term revenue trends continue, it's hard to see the share price moving strongly in either direction in the near future under these circumstances.

