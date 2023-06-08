Lacklustre Performance Is Driving MCT Berhad's (KLSE:MCT) Low P/S

When you see that almost half of the companies in the Real Estate industry in Malaysia have price-to-sales ratios (or "P/S") above 1.5x, MCT Berhad (KLSE:MCT) looks to be giving off some buy signals with its 0.8x P/S ratio. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the reduced P/S.

How Has MCT Berhad Performed Recently?

As an illustration, revenue has deteriorated at MCT Berhad over the last year, which is not ideal at all. One possibility is that the P/S is low because investors think the company won't do enough to avoid underperforming the broader industry in the near future. If you like the company, you'd be hoping this isn't the case so that you could potentially pick up some stock while it's out of favour.

Do Revenue Forecasts Match The Low P/S Ratio?

In order to justify its P/S ratio, MCT Berhad would need to produce sluggish growth that's trailing the industry.

Taking a look back first, the company's revenue growth last year wasn't something to get excited about as it posted a disappointing decline of 4.8%. As a result, revenue from three years ago have also fallen 31% overall. Therefore, it's fair to say the revenue growth recently has been undesirable for the company.

In contrast to the company, the rest of the industry is expected to grow by 4.6% over the next year, which really puts the company's recent medium-term revenue decline into perspective.

With this in mind, we understand why MCT Berhad's P/S is lower than most of its industry peers. However, we think shrinking revenues are unlikely to lead to a stable P/S over the longer term, which could set up shareholders for future disappointment. There's potential for the P/S to fall to even lower levels if the company doesn't improve its top-line growth.

The Key Takeaway

We'd say the price-to-sales ratio's power isn't primarily as a valuation instrument but rather to gauge current investor sentiment and future expectations.

Our examination of MCT Berhad confirms that the company's shrinking revenue over the past medium-term is a key factor in its low price-to-sales ratio, given the industry is projected to grow. Right now shareholders are accepting the low P/S as they concede future revenue probably won't provide any pleasant surprises either. Given the current circumstances, it seems unlikely that the share price will experience any significant movement in either direction in the near future if recent medium-term revenue trends persist.

It is also worth noting that we have found 3 warning signs for MCT Berhad (1 can't be ignored!) that you need to take into consideration.

