Lacrimal Devices Market to hit USD 186.4 Million by 2028, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

·4 min read

Major players operating in the Lacrimal Devices Industry are FCI Ophthalmic, BVI, Kaneka Corporation, Lacrimedics Inc, Rumex International, Braintree Scientific, JEDMED and Walsh Medical Devices Inc, among others.

SELBYVILLE, Del., April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The lacrimal devices market value is projected to cross USD 186.4 million by 2028, according to a new research report by Global Market Insights Inc. Growing demand for secure lacrimal treatment procedures for improved patient outcome is major factor propelling the market expansion. Due to the advance technological tools, the ease of surgical procedure will result in the increasing number patient admissions and number of procedures along with adoption of lacrimal devices.

Lacrimal Devices Market
Punctal plugs segment surpassed USD 24.7 million in 2021 and is set to witness significant CAGR through 2028 owing to rising incidence of eye disorders across the globe. Punctal plugs are tiny medical devices that are commonly used to prevent tear drainage to maintain optimal moisture in the eye. These biocompatible devices are inserted into tear ducts to block the tear drainage. Also, punctal plugs increases the tear film of an eye and keeps the eye moist to help relieve certain forms of dry eye. Thus, such aforementioned factors are predictable to boost the lacrimal devices market landscape.

Request for a sample of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/4811

Diagnostic centers segment accounted for 10.1% revenue share in 2021. Diagnostic centers are equipped with various technological diagnostics tools for accurate diagnosis of one or more lacrimal gland disorders. These centers provide wide range of laboratory procedures to aid the healthcare professionals for efficient management and treatment of patients. Such above mentioned factors will boost the industry outlook.

Some major findings of the lacrimal devices market report include:

  • Widespread usage of punctal plugs especially in tear drainage to maintain optimal moisture in the eye will spur the industry landscape.

  • Large patient population suffering from various eye diseases will propel the Asia Pacific market outlook.

  • Market players have adopted various strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, novel product launch and approval, and business expansion to generate major revenue growth.

Browse key industry insights spread across 145 pages with 199 market data tables & 16 figures & charts from the report, "Lacrimal Devices Market Forecasts By Application (Dry Eye, Glaucoma, Drainage Obstruction, Epiphora, Lacrimal Gland Inflammation), Product (Tubes, Intubation Sets, Stents, Cannula & Spatula, Dilator, Punctal Plugs), End-use (Hospitals, Ophthalmic Clinics, Diagnostic Centers), Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook, Application Potential, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2022 - 2028" in detail along with the table of contents:
https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/lacrimal-devices-market

Lacrimal devices market from glaucoma segment is poised to surpass USD 45.9 million by 2028. Glaucoma is an eye condition that damages the optic nerve owing to high eye pressure that may also lead to blindness. For instance, according to World Health Organization (WHO), glaucoma causes irreversible blindness, and it is the second most common cause of blindness after cataract. Glaucoma can occur at any age but most commonly occur in old age population over the age of 60. Therefore, availability of advanced glaucoma treatment along with the use of glaucoma drainage system implant devices including lacrimal devices will spur the market demand.

Asia Pacific Lacrimal devices market is projected to exhibit 4.8% CAGR up to 2028. Large patient population in densely populated countries such as China and India are prone to various types of eye disorders such as dry eye and glaucoma will drive the business expansion. Moreover, presence of large number of local manufacturers in Southeast Asia will fuel the regional market revenue.

A few eminent companies operating in the lacrimal devices industry include FCI Ophthalmic, Kaneka Corporation, BVI, Lacrimedics, Rumex International, Bess Medical Technology GmbH and JEDMED, among others.

Request for customization of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/roc/4811

About Global Market Insights

Global Market Insights Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider, offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy, and biotechnology.

Contact Us:

Arun Hegde
Corporate Sales, USA
Global Market Insights Inc.
Phone: +1-302-846-7766
Toll Free: 1-888-689-0688
Email: sales@gminsights.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lacrimal-devices-market-to-hit-usd-186-4-million-by-2028--says-global-market-insights-inc-301516451.html

SOURCE Global Market Insights Inc.

