U.S. markets close in 3 hours 32 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,038.51
    -84.83 (-2.06%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,500.54
    -398.83 (-1.21%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,805.61
    -339.05 (-2.79%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,794.16
    -45.40 (-2.47%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    104.54
    -5.23 (-4.76%)
     

  • Gold

    1,863.90
    -18.90 (-1.00%)
     

  • Silver

    22.00
    -0.36 (-1.62%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0593
    +0.0037 (+0.35%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0930
    -0.0300 (-0.96%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2377
    +0.0037 (+0.30%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.2330
    -0.3270 (-0.25%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    32,409.02
    -1,983.85 (-5.77%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    749.77
    -30.60 (-3.92%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,216.58
    -171.36 (-2.32%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,319.34
    -684.22 (-2.53%)
     

LACROIX reports first quarter results in line with forecasts, with 29.4% growth in revenue driven by the acquisition of Firstronic.

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Lacroix Group
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • LACR.PA
Lacroix Group
Lacroix Group

LACROIX reports first quarter results in line with forecasts,
with 29.4% growth in revenue,
driven by the acquisition of Firstronic

Revenue in millions of euros

Q1 2022

Q1 2021

Change

Electronics activity

122.1

86.6

+41.0%

City activity

23.4

23.8

-1.4%

Environment activity

19.6

17.2

+14.0%

Total

165.1

127.6

+29.4%

"In the first quarter of 2022, LACROIX continues to see strong sales momentum in all its business lines and geographic markets. This dynamic is driven by long-term trends and is only balanced by the uncertainties of the current context and the persistent tensions pertaining to component supplies. LACROIX's performance over the period was in line with forecasts, and it is continuing to grow, driven by the acquisition of Firstronic," said Vincent Bedouin, Chairman and CEO of LACROIX.

First quarter results in line with expectations, despite a turbulent economic climate

LACROIX reported performance in line with expectations for the first quarter of the year. Over the period, revenue amounted to €165.1 million, up 29.4% compared to the first quarter of 2021, a level of activity perfectly in line with the annual target of +30%. On a like-for-like basis, Q1 activity was virtually stable at €126.8 million (-0.6%).

The increase in revenue in the first quarter is mainly due to the acquisition of Firstronic1. In organic terms, despite solid sales, business is understandably penalized by the persistent difficulties in the electronic component supply chain.

Electronics activity

Over the period, the Electronics activity reported revenue of €122.1 million, up 41.0% compared to the first quarter of 2021, mainly due to the acquisition of Firstronic. Excluding scope impact, growth in business for the quarter was -3.2%, penalized by difficulties in the component supply chain, compared to the conditions prevailing over the same period in 2021, impacting the automotive segment, among others.

City activity

In the first quarter, revenue for the City activity was down slightly by 1.4% to €23.4 million, due to a soft start in the Signalling and Traffic segments, offset by the continued excellent momentum of the Street Lighting segment (+20% compared to Q1 2021).

LACROIX also points out that, as this activity is driven by major projects, quarterly trends are not necessarily relevant, as they may be highly dependent on whether or not a project is included in the period under consideration.

Environment activity

This activity continues to benefit from excellent momentum, with a 14.0% increase in revenue in the first quarter of 2022, to €19.6 million, compared to €17.2 million in the first quarter of 2021. The performance was driven by the Water segment, both in France and internationally. Revenue in the Energy segment was stable over the period despite a growing order book, which should be converted to revenue over the coming quarters.

Targets confirmed

Despite the caution imposed by the current situation, and after a first quarter in line with expectations, LACROIX is maintaining its annual targets, i.e. expected revenue growth of over 30%, combined with an current EBITDA margin at least equal to the 2021 level, i.e. 6.2% of revenue.

Upcoming reports
Revenue for the second quarter and first half of 2022: 25 August 2022 after market close

Visit our investor relations page to find financial information
https://www.lacroix-group.com/investors/

About LACROIX

Convinced that technology should contribute to making our living environments simpler, more sustainable and safer, LACROIX supports its customers in the construction and management of intelligent living ecosystems, thanks to connected equipment and technologies.

As a publicly-listed family-owned mid-cap, LACROIX combines the essential agility required to innovate in an ever-changing technological sector with the ability to industrialise robust and secure equipment, cutting-edge know-how in industrial IoT solutions and electronic equipment for critical applications and the long-term vision to invest and build for the future.

LACROIX designs and manufactures electronic equipment, in particular in the automotive, home automation, aeronautical, industrial and health sectors. LACROIX also provides safe, connected equipment for the management of critical infrastructure such as smart roads (street lighting, traffic signs, traffic management, V2X) and the management and operation of water and energy systems.

Drawing on its extensive experience and expertise, the Group works with its customers and partners to build the connection between the world of today and the world of tomorrow. It helps them to create the industry of the future and to make the most of the opportunities for innovation that surround them, supplying them with the equipment for a smarter world.

1 As a reminder, Firstronic was included in our consolidated statement as of 1 January 2022.

Contacts



LACROIX
Deputy CEO & Executive VP Finance
Nicolas Bedouin
investors@lacroix-group.com
Tel: +33 (0)2 40 92 58 56





ACTIFIN
Media Relations
Jennifer Jullia
jjullia@actifin.fr
Tel: + 33 (0)1 56 88 11 19





ACTIFIN
Financial communication
Simon Derbanne
sderbanne@actifin.fr
Tel: +33 (0)6 43 07 96 55

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Why Tesla Stock Is Still Falling

    Stock markets continued to slide on Monday, with the S&P 500 falling 1.9% through 9:50 a.m. ET and the Nasdaq down 2%. Shares of electric car leader Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) didn't escape the selling -- indeed, they're down three days in a row now, falling a further 3.8% Monday morning, caught up in the general feeling of dread on Wall Street. Worries about rising interest rates are one factor -- the yield on 10-year Treasury notes just hit 3.185%, its highest level since late 2018.

  • Palantir stock plunges on earnings, geopolitical uncertainty

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Brad Smith discusses Palantir stock amid geopolitical uncertainty.

  • Bear Market Bargains: 2 Growth Stocks Down 58% (or More) to Buy Now

    After weathering a rough April, many investors were hoping for a reprieve. But the market downturn has accelerated in May, fueled by the Federal Reserve's decision to raise interest rates by a half percentage point, its most aggressive rate hike since 2000.

  • Why Viatris Stock Is Popping Today

    Shares of Viatris (NASDAQ: VTRS) were popping on Monday, rising 5.4% as of 11:21 a.m. ET after jumping as much as 9.9% earlier in the morning. The solid gain came after the drugmaker announced its first-quarter results before the market open. Viatris reported first-quarter revenue of $4.18 billion, down 5% year over year and below the average analyst estimate of $4.23 billion.

  • Russia admits it faces economic collapse over Putin’s war - live updates

    Morrisons beats Issa brothers in battle to rescue McColl's Nuclear plant under threat amid ‘political opposition’ to Chinese backing, EDF warns The FTSE 100 drops 1.7pc on China growth fears Lucy Burton: It's just 'banter': how City workers get away with spouting repugnant views Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Tech Sell-Off: 1 Growth Stock Down 73% to Buy Right Now

    The Nasdaq 100 technology index is officially in a bear market, and while it's unnerving, it does present opportunities.

  • Time to Bottom Fish? 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks That Are Down Around 50% This Year

    What to make of the markets right now? Last week brought more losses in what’s been a volatile year for stocks. The five straight weeks of market declines marked the longest such streak in over a decade. More ominously, they came in along with a number of other disturbing data points. The April jobs numbers, released on Friday, came to 428,000 jobs added for the month, superficially strong and well above the 391,000 expected. But the labor remains depressed, and the total number of workers, even

  • 2 Top Tech Stocks to Buy During a Recession

    The market downdraft continues to pull down the tech sector. The Dow Jones Industrial Average plunged more than 1,000 points the other day, a 1.4% drop, but it caused the tech-laden Nasdaq 100 to plummet over 2%, putting virtually every single one of its components in the red. After a 30-year bull run that saw the Nasdaq 100 index gain nearly 4,000%, the tech benchmark could be heading for a deeper run south.

  • Everything About MP Materials Is Up Triple-Digits

    CO2 levels in the atmosphere hit an all-time high (since humans started taking measurements, at least) of 420 parts per million in April, as The Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday -- and that's probably bad news for global warming. Rare earths, such as the neodymium and praseodymium that MP mines, are essential for the manufacture of rare earth magnets that drive the electric motors powering most electric vehicles (EVs) today -- and that, advocates hope, will help solve the climate crisis tomorrow. It makes sense then that with EV sales surging around the world, sales at MP Materials would be surging as well.

  • Dozens Of Major Stocks Crash More Than 70% In Epic Dive

    Still don't think the S&P 500's sell-off is that bad? Maybe you're not seeing all the major stocks down 70% or more from their highs.

  • Galaxy Digital Announces First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

    Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (TSX: GLXY) ("Galaxy Digital" the "Company" or "GDH Ltd.") today released financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2022 for both itself and Galaxy Digital Holdings LP (the "Partnership" or "GDH LP").

  • If You Invested $10,000 in Johnson & Johnson 10 Years Ago, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

    Most of us use terms like "coulda, shoulda, woulda" as we detail a dream scenario in which a small investment can make us a millionaire several times over. Let's take a look at the pharmaceutical company's more recent past to see what an initial $10,000 investment a decade ago would shape up to today. In 2012, CEO Bill Weldon had led Johnson & Johnson for ten years but had proven unsuccessful in raising the stock price beyond the mid-$60 range, where it had hovered for most of his tenure.

  • AMC Stock Has a Lot to Prove This Week

    AMC stock has been cut in half in 2022, but hope springs eternal with a telltale quarterly report on Monday afternoon.

  • Rivian Tumbles After Report of Ford Share Sale at a Discount

    (Bloomberg) -- Rivian Automotive Inc. sank 17% in U.S. premarket trading after a media report that Ford Motor Co. is selling 8 million of its shares in the electric-pickup maker at a discount.Most Read from BloombergMarcos Jr. Leads With 61% of Votes Counted: Philippines UpdateStocks Slide in Broad-Based Rout Amid Fed Anguish: Markets WrapDay Trader Army Loses All the Money It Made in Meme-Stock EraEU Push to Ban Russian Oil Is Stalled by Hungarian DemandsUkraine Latest: Japan to Phase Out Russi

  • Bitcoin Prices Keep Plunging With No Sign of Stopping. Where the Bottom May Be.

    In the near term, volatility in cryptocurrencies is expected to continue, and a turnaround may not be coming anytime soon.

  • Why SoFi Technologies Plunged 35.2% in April

    SoFi cut its guidance at the beginning of the month as the student loan moratorium was pushed out further.

  • 2 Under-the-Radar Tech Stocks to Buy in 2022

    When it comes to tech stocks, mega-caps like Apple and Amazon tend to attract attention. Investors looking for such companies should consider taking a closer look at tech growth stocks such as StoneCo (NASDAQ: STNE) and Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST). As a company that operates only in Brazil, StoneCo is not a well-known company for U.S. investors.

  • Musk's $44-billion Twitter deal at risk of being repriced lower - Hindenburg

    "Musk holds all the cards here," Hindenburg, which has a short position on Twitter, said in a report. Shares of the social media platform were down as much as 4% amid a broader market decline and touched $47.76, their lowest level since Musk made his $54.20 per share offer in April, calling it "best and final". Twitter declined to comment.

  • 3 Stocks to Avoid This Week

    My "three stocks to avoid" column sometimes catches a break with one bad stock sinking the gains elsewhere. The S&P 500 declined 0.2% for the week, so the stocks I figured would move even lower actually did fare worse. This week, I see Beyond Meat (NASDAQ: BYND), Redbox (NASDAQ: RDBX), and New Relic (NYSE: NEWR) as stocks you may want to consider steering clear of.

  • Is There An Opportunity With Snowflake Inc.'s (NYSE:SNOW) 48% Undervaluation?

    In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of Snowflake Inc. ( NYSE:SNOW ) by taking the expected...