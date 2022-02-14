U.S. markets close in 2 hours 53 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,422.92
    +4.28 (+0.10%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,695.46
    -42.60 (-0.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,893.43
    +102.27 (+0.74%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,036.55
    +6.41 (+0.32%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    94.09
    +0.99 (+1.06%)
     

  • Gold

    1,866.10
    +24.00 (+1.30%)
     

  • Silver

    23.81
    +0.44 (+1.87%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1315
    -0.0036 (-0.32%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.0170
    +0.0620 (+3.17%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3538
    -0.0028 (-0.21%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.6080
    +0.1980 (+0.17%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,581.32
    +281.65 (+0.67%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    973.45
    +17.24 (+1.80%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,531.59
    -129.43 (-1.69%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,079.59
    -616.49 (-2.23%)
     

LACROIX’s Revenue Has Exceeded €500 Million for the First Time in Its History and Has Hit Its Target for 2021. Growth of 13.7% for 2021. Profitability for 2021 Expected at the Top End of the Range.

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Lacroix Group
·7 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • LACR.PA
Lacroix Group
Lacroix Group


14/02/2022

LACROIX’s Revenue Has Exceeded €500 Million
for the First Time in Its History
and Has Hit Its Target for 2021

Growth of 13.7% for 2021

Profitability for 2021 Expected at the Top End of the Range

€500 million revenue threshold exceeded for the first time ever in 2021

Driven by continued strong business momentum, and softened only by the impact of supply pressures, LACROIX’s revenue grew by 6.4% in the 4th quarter of 2021, to €136.3 million, an increase of 8.7% compared to the same period in 2019. And beyond business momentum, the acquisition of new customers and structural projects in 2021 will further strengthen the Group’s confidence for 2022.

For the full year, in line with the stated objective, LACROIX exceeded the annual revenue threshold of €500 million for the first time in its history. The exact figure is €501.5 million, an increase of 13.7% compared to the same period in 2020 (from 1 January to 31 December 2020), driven by all of the Group’s activities.

Lastly, with growth of 2.2% on the comparable period in 2019, this performance completely erases the pandemic’s impact on revenue.

Revenue in Millions of Euros

2021

2020

Variation

Total 2021

Total 2020

Variation

1st quarter

127.6

113.4

+12.5%

127.6

113.4

+12.5%

2nd quarter

127.2

80.1

+58.7%

254.8

193.5

+31.7%

3rd quarter

110.3

119.4

-7.6%

365.1

312.9

+16.7%

4th quarter

136.3

128.1

+6.4%

501.5

441.0

+13.7%

Total LACROIX Group

501.5

441.0

+13.7%

501.5

441.0

+13.7%

Note: Due to the change in closing date, the 2019–2020 financial year had an exceptional duration of 15 months, from 1 October 2019 to 31 December 2020. For comparison purposes, the figure for the 1st quarter of 2020 shown in the above table corresponds to revenue for the period from 1 January 2020 to 31 March 2020, for the 2nd quarter from 1 April 2020 to 30 June 2020, for the 3rd quarter from 1 July 2020 to 30 September 2020, and for the 4th quarter from 1 October 2020 to 31 December 2020.

It must be emphasized that the acquisition of FIRSTRONIC does not affect the revenue data for 2021. Thus, across the 4th quarter, LACROIX did not register any impact from scope.

The Group’s three activities grew over the quarter, as over the year

After a slight downturn in the 3rd quarter, all of the Group’s activities saw renewed growth in the 4th quarter, driven primarily by the Electronics and City activities.

Revenue in Millions of Euros

Q4
2021

Oct.–Dec.
2020

Variation

Total 2021

Jan.–Dec.
2020

Variation

Electronics Activity

83.2

79.2

+5.0%

321.5

275.3

+16.8%

City Activity

33.3

29.2

+14.2%

109.9

98.1

+12.0%

Environment Activity

19.7

19.7

+0.2%

70.1

67.5

+3.8%

Total LACROIX Group

136.3

128.1

+6.4%

501.5

441.0

+13.7%

Note: Due to the change in closing date, the period from 1 October to 31 December 2020 corresponds to the 5th quarter of the 2019–2020 financial year.

Electronics Activity

The Electronics Activity posted revenue of €83.2 million in the 4th quarter, an increase of 5.0% on the period from October to December 2020, and 4.2% up on 2019. Over the period, the activity benefitted from the reinvoicing of extra costs principally relating to electronic components.

In total, the Electronics Activity posted revenue of €321.5 million, a rise of 16.8% on the comparable period in 2020 and a stable figure compared to 2019 (-0.2%). Once again, this is a generally highly satisfying performance given the supply situation and an aeronautics market still lagging 30% below its 2019 levels. In this context, the activity also brought in a significant number of new customers and new programmes that will have a positive impact on future financial years, especially at its new French production site.

It should be noted that the contribution of Firstronic to Electronics Activity revenue will be applied from 1 January 2022. As a reminder, FIRSTRONIC had revenue around $140 million in 2021.

City Activity

The City Activity enjoyed a good end of the year with revenue growth of 14.2% in the 4th quarter alone, amounting to €33.3 million; this level of activity was driven primarily by a continued solid trend in V2X and Street Lighting, as well as the project postponements that had negatively impacted the previous quarter. This equates to an increase of 22.6% when set against the comparable period in 2019. It should be noted that in the last quarter, the activity also signed new contracts, both in France and internationally, that will be deployed in 2022.

Total annual revenue amounts to €109.9 million, up 12.0% on 2020, and 5.5% on 2019. Although all segments have made a positive contribution, this strong annual performance is more specifically driven by structural tailwinds in smart Street Lighting (+20% on its 2019 pre-pandemic level) and “smart” offerings such V2X (connection of road infrastructure and vehicles), just like in the last two quarters.

Environment Activity

Lastly, the Environment Activity and its Water, Energy and Smart Grid segments confirm a historically high level of activity, with Environment revenue of €19.7 million for the quarter, a very slight increase of 0.2% on the previous financial year, but a significant increase of 7.8% on the 4th quarter of 2019.

Since 1 January, boosted by structurally buoyant markets and despite the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on export activity, the Environment Activity posted total revenue of €70.1 million, which is an increase of 3.8% on 2020 and 9.1% on 2019. 2021 was also characterised, for the activity’s water segment, by the first promising sales of its new products aimed at international markets.

Update on the supply situation for electronic components

Like other market players in sectors that use electronic components, LACROIX continues to face acute supply pressures, reducing its ability to fully meet the strong demand in most of its markets. After reaching a peak in the summer of 2021, pressures still persist, and a gradual improvement isn’t expected before the 2nd half of 2022.

Profitability for 2021 expected at the top end of the range

As a reminder, the Group had a recurring EBITDA margin target of between 5.8% and 6.1%.

With demand still strong across all of its activities and supply chain pressures showing signs of abating towards the end of the year – primarily boosting its biggest activity in terms of revenue, Electronics – LACROIX confirms its target and anticipates a recurring EBITDA margin towards the top end of the range. The final figures will be announced at the same time as the guidance for 2022, when the annual results are published on 23 March this year.

Beside new clients and projects in France and internationally that will positively impact 2022, LACROIX will continue in the longer term to benefit from the positive effects of the execution of its strategic plan, especially from the strengthening of its position in the United States with the incorporation of FIRSTRONIC over the full year. Under these circumstances, the Group is fully in line with its strategic objectives for 2025.

Upcoming dates
Annual results for the 2021 financial year: 23 March 2022 after the market closes

Find financial information in our investors’ zone
https://www.lacroix-group.com/investors/

About LACROIX

Convinced that technology must help to make our living environments simpler, more sustainable and safer, LACROIX supports its customers in building and managing smart life ecosystems, thanks to its connected devices and technologies.

A listed intermediate-sized family enterprise with turnover of 501.5 million euros in 2020, LACROIX combines the agility that is vital to innovating in an ever-changing technological sector, the ability to industrialise reliable and secure devices, cutting-edge know-how in industrial IoT solutions and electronic devices for critical applications, and the long-term vision to invest in and build the future.

LACROIX designs and manufactures electronic devices for its customers’ products, as well as IoT (hardware, software and cloud) and AI solutions, especially for the industry, automotive, home automation, avionics and health sectors. The Group also supplies connected and secure solutions for managing critical infrastructure such as smart roads (street lighting, signalling, traffic management, V2X) and for managing and controlling water and energy infrastructure.

With its proven technological and business expertise and experience, LACROIX works with its customers and partners to connect the present with the future. It helps them to build the industry of the future and benefit from the innovation opportunities around them by providing them with the devices and solutions for a smarter world.

LACROIX shares (ISIN: FR0000066607, ticker: LACR:FP) are listed on compartment B of the Euronext regulated market and are included in CAC Mid & Small 190 and CAC Small 90 indices.

Contacts



LACROIX
COO & Executive VP Finance
Nicolas Bedouin
investors@lacroix.group
Tel.: 02 72 25 68 80





ACTIFIN
Press Relations
Jennifer Jullia
jjullia@actifin.fr
Tel.: 01 56 88 11 19





ACTIFIN
Financial Communication
Simon Derbanne
sderbanne@actifin.fr
Tel.: 01 56 88 11 14

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • 1 Semiconductor Giant to Consider Buying Today

    After struggling in the early days of 2022, shares of semiconductor giant Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) has recovered much of its losses in the past few days. Investor sentiment for the company has improved dramatically after stellar fourth-quarter earnings results (ended Dec. 31, 2021). The company has also given very strong guidance for fiscal 2022 -- revenues are expected to grow 31% year over year to $21.5 billion, and non-GAAP (adjusted) gross margin to reach 51%.

  • Why Sea Limited Stock Went Down in Flames on Monday

    Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) crashed and burned on Monday, plunging as much as 19.2%. Free Fire, Sea Limited's most popular video game title, was included in a list of apps that have been banned by India, according to a report by Bloomberg citing "people with knowledge of the matter." India's Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has forbidden a total of 54 apps that it says originated in China, citing security concerns.

  • Why Pfizer, BioNTech, Moderna, and Novavax Stocks Are Sliding Today

    Shares of Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) were sliding 3.9% as of 10:57 a.m. ET on Monday. Pfizer's partner, BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX), was getting hit even harder with its stock falling 8.3%. Shares of rival Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) were sinking 12.24%.

  • 4 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist Right Now

    The dividend yield on the S&P 500 is currently near a 20-year low of around 1.3%. Meanwhile, even traditionally higher-yielding sectors like real estate investment trusts (REITs) are offering relatively low yields (less than 3% on average) following that sector's big run-up last year. Four that stand out as great buys right now are EPR Properties (NYSE: EPR), Enbridge (NYSE: ENB), Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW), and Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI).

  • Splunk stock surges as Cisco proposes $20 Billion takeover offer

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss Cisco's $20 billion takeover offer to acquire Splunk, mixed earnings for 3M amid inflationary pressures, and how Coinbase's Super Bowl ad caused its stock to slip.

  • Morgan Stanley Bullish on These 3 Stocks for 90% Upside (Or More)

    A trio of headwinds are buffeting the markets, making investors skittish. Stealing the headlines is the Russia-Ukraine situation. Foreign policy pundits are openly speculating on the prospect of war, in the event that Russia invades its neighbor and the US objects. For now, that situation is fluid and unpredictable. On the domestic front, stubbornly high inflation remains a problem – and it’s continuing to rise. Market watchers are expecting the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates at least 3

  • 5 Unstoppable Stocks That Can Turn $150,000 Into $1 Million by 2032 (or Sooner)

    Both the growth stock-dependent Nasdaq Composite and broad-based S&P 500 underwent their largest correction since the March 2020 pandemic-induced crash. The first stock that could deliver a 567% (or greater) return over the next decade and make people millionaires off a $150,000 investment is cloud-based lending platform Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST). The traditional lending process, at least for personal loans, can be slow, arduous, and costly, for both banks and the customer attempting to take out a loan.

  • Meta Platforms: Time to Buy the Dip?

    Judging by the market's reaction, it isn't too excited about Meta Platforms' (NASDAQ: FB) ambitions to become the metaverse leader. Instead, it would have rather just let its Facebook and Instagram platforms print money and reward shareholders. Over the last six months, Meta's stock has lost more than 40% after setting an all-time high in September.

  • Why Tesla Stock Raced Ahead on Monday

    Busting out of a two-day losing streak, shares of Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) were up 3.1% as of 10:55 a.m. ET Monday in response to a bullish note from investment bank Piper Sandler. As StreetInsider.com relates this morning, Piper Sandler decided to give Tesla some love this Valentine's Day, reiterating its buy rating on the stock and raising its price target to $1,350 -- implying that new buyers can expect to see as much as a 55% gain on the electric car company's shares this year. Updating its valuation to account for new "forecast ... deliveries, capex, and margins," Piper says it expects Tesla to generate more cash going forward, such that the stock is now worth more on a discounted cash flow-based model.

  • Why Rivian Stock Jumped as Much as 10% Monday

    Shares of electric-vehicle (EV) start-up Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) spiked 10% early Monday morning after a filing showed one well-known billionaire investor made a large investment in the company in the fourth quarter of 2021. A 13-F filing by Soros Fund Management, the investment fund run by billionaire-investor George Soros, disclosed a nearly 20 million share stake in Rivian as of Dec. 31, 2021. The investment was worth over $2 billion as of the end of the filing period.

  • Warren Buffett Owns 3 Of The Top Ways To Make Money In This Market

    It might feel like no one's making money in the S&P 500. But there's a raging bull market — and Warren Buffett found it.

  • Average Net Worth by Age

    Net worth is a financial metric that can help you keep your individual picture of your finances in perspective. The average net worth by age, in this case, refers to the net worth of the households in the U.S. divided … Continue reading → The post Average Net Worth by Age appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Got $1,000? 5 Buffett Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

    Warren Buffett's investing savvy through his holding company Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) has made more millionaires than almost every other company in history. For instance, a $1,000 investment made in the stock when Buffett stepped in as CEO in 1965 would now be worth $18 million. The first stock in Berkshire Hathaway's portfolio to buy is the pharma stock AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV), with Berkshire's stake in AbbVie currently valued at $2 billion.

  • 3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy With $400 Right Now

    Ready or not, stock market volatility is back! January saw the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite and broad-based S&P 500 undergo their steepest corrections since the initial stages of the coronavirus pandemic in March 2020.

  • What a Russian invasion of Ukraine would mean for markets as Biden warns Putin of ‘severe costs’

    A White House warning that Russia could invade Ukraine “any day now” shook up financial markets Friday. Here's what investors need to know about military action and markets.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks Trading at Rock-Bottom Prices

    Buy cheap? Even in the stock market, buyers like to find a bargain. Defining a bargain, however, can be tricky. There’s a stigma that gets attached to low stock prices, based on the reality that most stocks don’t fall without a reason. And those reasons are usually rooted in some facet of poor company performance. But not always, and that’s why finding stock bargains can be tricky. There are plenty of low-priced equities out there with sound fundamentals and solid future prospects, and these opt

  • 3M sees earnings hit from waning mask demand

    The company is expecting total sales growth in the range of 1% to 4% for 2022, slower than a near 10% growth recorded a year earlier. Full-year earnings are expected to be in the range of $10.15 to $10.65 per share, the mid-point of which was slightly above the estimates of $10.36 per share, according to Refinitiv IBES. 3M also plans to invest about $4 billion in 2022 toward research and development and capital expenditures.

  • PayPal’s Stock Drop Wiped Out 2 Years of Gains. Insiders Are Buying Up Shares.

    Nearly two years of gains have been wiped from PayPal Holdings’ market value since the payments company reported a disappointing fourth quarter with cringe-inducing guidance after the market closed Feb. 1. Three insiders, including PayPal’s top executive, stepped up and bought $2.5 million of shares. Barron’s noted that PayPal “undermined its credibility” with its fourth-quarter report, which was mixed, and guidance, which was a surprise to the downside.

  • Why Bloom Energy Bounced 8% Today

    Shares of fuel cell company Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE) got a lift Monday morning, shooting up 8.4% by 10 a.m. ET after Bank of America upgraded the stock to buy and helped to pull shares of peer fuel cell company Plug Energy higher as well. The upgrade follows a Thursday-evening earnings report at Bloom that sent the shares up as much as 10% Friday. "Bloom Energy ... delivered an uncharacteristically strong year-end financial performance" in its Thursday-evening earnings report, explains Bank of America, in a note covered by StreetInsider.com.

  • Is PayPal Stock A Buy Right Now After Q4 Earnings Results?

    Top digital payments stock PayPal is one of the leading growth stocks in the current stock market. But is it a buy right now?