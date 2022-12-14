U.S. markets close in 2 minutes

Lactalis Canada Donates Over 7.6 Tonnes of Olympic Organic Yogourt to Ontario and British Columbia Food Banks

·3 min read

11,700 tubs valued at $64,000 of Olympic Organic yogourt provided to communities in need this holiday season 

TORONTO, Dec. 14, 2022 /CNW/ - Canadian dairy leader Lactalis Canada today announced a donation of over 7.6 tonnes of Olympic Organic yogourt valued at $64,000 to Ontario and British Columbia food banks this holiday season. The yogourt donation equates to 11,700 tubs in the standard 650g size, with 3,900 tubs earmarked for Ontario. In British Columbia, Lactalis Canada will donate 3,900 tubs, along with an additional donation 3,900 tubs from BC Dairy, the association representing BC's dairy farmers.

The 11,700 tubs represents the brand's matching contribution following an influencer-led social media campaign for Olympic Organic yogourt.

"During these tough economic times, we are proud to support many Canadian families with the all around benefits of highly nutritious dairy essentials such as Olympic Organic yogourt for the holiday season through our food bank donations in Ontario and British Columbia," said Adrienne Pagot-Gérault, General Manager, Cultured & Yogourt Division at Lactalis Canada.

The food bank recipients in British Columbia include the CityReach Care Society, Lotus Light Charity Society, Richmond Food Bank Society, and Archway Food Bank. In Ontario, the yogourt will be donated to Feed Ontario, who will re-distribute the product to their partner food banks.

"Pre-pandemic, we were serving 100 families a week; now, we are serving up to 1,000 families a week," said Simon Gau, Executive Director, CityReach Care Society. "Donations like this from Olympic yogourt allow us to offer dairy to our families struggling with food insecurity and inflation. More people use food banks than ever before in Canadian history, and as we head into Christmas, we're grateful for the support."

Lactalis Canada is committed to enriching and nurturing the lives of Canadians and this latest donation from our Olympic brand follows its donation to communities impacted by the severe flooding in British Columbia last year.

At Vancouver's CityReach Care Society, Lactalis Canada Plant Director Tony Gusikoski (left) and CityReach Care Society Director Simon Gau (right) share a smile with dairy hamper recipients Ching Yun Chien and Zhen Mona Wang (centre). Lactalis Canada is donating over 7.6 tonnes of Olympic Organic yogurt to food banks in British Columbia and Ontario this holiday season.
At Vancouver’s CityReach Care Society, Lactalis Canada Plant Director Tony Gusikoski (left) and CityReach Care Society Director Simon Gau (right) share a smile with dairy hamper recipients Ching Yun Chien and Zhen Mona Wang (centre). Lactalis Canada is donating over 7.6 tonnes of Olympic Organic yogurt to food banks in British Columbia and Ontario this holiday season. (CNW Group/Milk Creative Communications Inc.)

About Lactalis Canada

With 140 years of brand heritage, Lactalis Canada is committed to enriching and nurturing the lives of Canadians by producing nutritious and great tasting dairy products. Named on Forbes 2022 list of Canada's Best Employers, Lactalis Canada directly employs 4,000 Canadians, supports hundreds of farming families and contributes to the livelihoods of thousands of Canadians who provide essential services to Lactalis Canada's more than 30 operating sites including 19 manufacturing facilities. The company's iconic brands include Cracker Barrel, Black Diamond, P'tit Québec, Balderson, Cheestrings Ficello, aMOOza!, Astro, Khaas, siggi's, iÖGO, iÖGO nanö, Olympic, Lactantia, Beatrice, Galbani, and Président. Lactalis Canada's commitment to responsible and sustainable growth has been recognized with the 2021 Canadian Grocer Impact Award for Sustainability and its CDN $2.9 million investment to the communities in which it operates. Lactalis Canada is part of Lactalis Group, the world's leading dairy company, headquartered in Laval, France. For more information, visit www.lactalis.ca.

About Olympic

Olympic Organic yogourt is a high-quality yogourt made from 100% naturally sourced, clean ingredients. It is made with care with milk from grassfed cows from organic farms in British Columbia and Ontario. At Olympic organic, clean ingredients mean no synthetic pesticides, preservatives, and GMOs. Olympic's grassfed cows are treated with good care, and the farmer friends deeply care about the health, the well-being and the happiness of their cows. For more information on Olympic Organic yogourts, click here.

Media Gallery:

https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1sU8mtmNGwesWR0JcjX4KBJN0LMfR5tmZ?usp=sharing

B-roll: View here. Download file here.

Lactalis Canada
Lactalis Canada (CNW Group/Milk Creative Communications Inc.)

SOURCE Milk Creative Communications Inc.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/December2022/14/c1974.html

