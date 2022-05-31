U.S. markets close in 4 hours 23 minutes

Lactic Acid Market Size 2022 with CAGR of 4.4% : Share, Trend, Pestal Analysis, & Estimated Value USD 1,307 million by 2028

Proficient Market Insights
3 min read
Proficient Market Insights
Proficient Market Insights

Pune, May 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lactic acid is an organic compound with the formula CH3CH(OH)CO2H. In 2021, the global lactic acid market stood at USD 967 million. Recording a CAGR of 4.4% from 2022 to 2028, the worth is projected to reach USD 1,307 million by 2028, according to a new report by researcher. This industry report offers market estimates of the global market, followed by a detailed analysis of the product, application, and region. The global lactic acid market is highly competitive.

Lactic acid Market Short Description:

The report focuses on the Lactic acid market size, segment size (mainly covering product type, application, and geography), competitor landscape, recent status, and development trends. Furthermore, the report provides detailed cost analysis, supply chain. Technological innovation and advancement will further optimize the performance of the product, making it more widely used in downstream applications. Moreover, Consumer behavior analysis and market dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities) provides crucial information for knowing the Lactic acid market.

The global market data on lactic acid can be segmented by product:

  • L-lactic acid

  • D-lactic acid

  • DL-lactic acid

Lactic acid market is further segmented by application:

  • Agrochemicals

  • animal feed

  • food & beverages

  • industrial

  • personal care

  • pharmaceuticals

  • ploylactic acid

  • others

Key Points:

Analyze the market opportunities of stakeholders and supply market leaders with details of the competitive landscape.

Define, describe and forecast Lactic Acid product market by type, application, user and region.

Provide enterprise external environment analysis and PESTAl analysis.

Provide strategies for the company to affect the impact of COVID-19.

Provide market dynamic analysis, including market driving factors, market development constraints.

Provide market entry strategy analysis for brands spanking new players or players who are able to enter the market, including market segment definition, client analysis, distribution model, product messaging and positioning, and price strategy analysis.

Keep up with international market trends and supply analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 epidemic on major regions of the planet.

the lactic acid market is segmented into:

  • North America

  • Asia Pacific

  • Europe

  • Rest of the World (ROW)

Table of Content

Part 1. Summary

Part 2. Introduction

· Study period

· Geographical scope

· Market segmentation

Part 3. Lactic acid market overview

Part 4. Market breakdown by product

· L-lactic acid

· D-lactic acid

· DL-lactic acid

Part 5. Market breakdown by application

· Agrochemicals

· Animal feed

· Food & beverages

· Industrial

· Personal care

· Pharmaceuticals

· Ploylactic acid

· Others

Part 6. Market breakdown by region

· North America

· Asia Pacific

· Europe

· Rest of the World (ROW)

Part 7. Key companies

· Cargill, Incorporated (NatureWorks LLC)

· COFCO Biotechnology Co., Ltd.

· Corbion N.V.

· Galactic s.a.

· Henan Jindan Lactic Acid Technology

· Jungbunzlauer Suisse AG

· Musashino Chemical Laboratory, Ltd.

· Shandong Baisheng Biotechnology Co., Ltd.

· Wuhan Sanjiang Space Good Biotech Co., Ltd.

Part 8. Methodology

