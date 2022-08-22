Lactic Acid Market Size to be Worth $5.8 Billion by 2030 at CAGR: 8.0%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global lactic acid market is projected to value USD 5.8 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 8% during the period in focus. The rapid expansion in the industry size may be attributed to the rise in awareness among consumers and increased use of biodegradable plastic packaging in the food application segment. Additionally, with the advancement of new technologies, the use of lactic acid in many sectors such as pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, personal care, and industrial has risen over time.

Grand_View_Research_Logo

Key Industry Insights & Findings from the report:

In 2021, sugarcane emerged as the dominant raw material segment with a revenue share of around 39.0% owing to its abundant availability in nature, low cost, and environmental friendliness.

Corn emerged as the second-largest raw material segment in 2021 and is projected to witness considerable growth over the forecast period owing to the rising awareness regarding sustainable products in the major application industries.

PLA emerged as the dominant application segment in 2021 in terms of both volume and revenue owing to the rising usage in the manufacturing of biodegradable and biocompatible products.

In 2021, North America emerged as the largest regional market due to the presence of major personal care and cosmetic industries in this region, especially in the U.S.

Read 130 page market research report, "Lactic Acid Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Raw Material (Sugarcane, Corn, Cassava), By Application (PLA, Food & Beverages, Personal Care, Pharmaceuticals), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2030", published by Grand View Research.

Lactic Acid Market Growth & Trends

Due to the fact, that is widely used more often in the production of pharmaceuticals and as a vital ingredient in alkali formulations that are used to augment a human body's fluid needs, the pharmaceutical sector has played an integral role in the market expansion over the last few years. An increase in disposable income coupled with the discovery of many diseases has pushed the scope of pharmaceutical industry over time supporting the use of lactic acid. According to reliable sources, the pharmaceutical industry is expected to reach USD 65 billion in terms of value by 2024 and USD 120 billion by the end of 2030.

Story continues

Coronavirus has had a considerable impact on the growth and dynamics of several industries. With consumers becoming more concerned regarding their immunity to safeguard themselves from exposure to the current pandemic. This, to a large extent, has influenced the choice of products among consumers for packaged items that are sought to offer protective benefits. Owing to the restrictions on public movements across regions to control the spread of the lethal virus, the bulk purchase of food products and their stockpiling became inevitable.

In addition to above, the outbreak led to a positive impact on the growth of the packaging sector. However, it has steered the demand for plastic packaging solutions. Food and beverage packaging has witnessed extensive demand during the coronavirus pandemic, as consumers have been more inclined towards packaged food items due to factors like maintaining hygiene and safety. Due to the rise in sustainability in the food sector to maintain the quality of the product, the use of biopolymer packaging materials has emerged as an attractive and eco-friendly alternative to synthetic polymers due to its easy availability, low cost, and renewable raw materials, and the use of agro-industrial waste.

Market Trends

Lactic acid has witnessed robust application in agricultural sector as it is used in the integration of timed-release fertilizer in polylactic acid sheets, molded forms and biodegradable plant clips. In recent times, the agriculture sector has accounted for a low market share for polylactic acid-based products, but applications in polylactic acid-based mulch films is expected to witness an increase in the agriculture industry. Mulch films are widely used in the cultivation of fruits and vegetables. The mechanical characteristics of PLA are comparable to the existing mulch film items and have the benefit of being biodegradable through a single growing season.

Regionally speaking, North America has emerged as a profitable revenue pocket for lactic acid over time led by the U.S. The North American market is regulated by the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) playing a crucial role in the monitoring and commercialization of chemicals. In recent times, the rise in environmental concerns and waste management issues have led to a shift in the focus of consumers towards greener alternatives, mainly for packaging. Due to the aforementioned factors, recognized regulatory authorities like EPA, are opting for biodegradable plastics along with focusing on increasing consumer awareness regarding the use of biodegradable items.

Key Players

The expansion in lactic acid market is supported by efforts taken by industry players to expand their production capacities over time. For instance, in September 2021, South Korean chemical giant- LG Chem inked a Head of Agreement (HOA) with ADM- an American multinational food processing company to establish a Lactic Acid (LA) and Poly Lactic Acid (PLA) joint venture in Chicago.

Similar efforts taken by other notable entities in this market will continue to outline the business growth in the times to come. Some of the prominent Lactic Acid companies include Galactic, Henan Jindan Lacic Acid Technology, Vigon International, Cargill, and Corbion among various others.

Lactic Acid Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global lactic acid market on the basis of raw material, application, and region:

Lactic Acid Market - Raw Material Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

Corn

Sugarcane

Cassava

Other Crops

Lactic Acid Market - Application Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

Industrial

Food & Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Personal Care

Polylactic Acid (PLA)

Others

Lactic Acid Market - Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Central & South America (CSA)

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

List of Key Players of Lactic Acid Market

BASF SE

Galactic

Musashino Chemical (China) Co., Ltd.

Futerro

Corbion

Dow

TEIJIN LIMITED

Check out more related studies published by Grand View Research:

Chromatography Resin Market - The global chromatography resin market size is expected to reach USD 3.07 billion by 2030, as per a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is projected to advance at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2022 to 2030. The growth is majorly driven by the constantly increasing need for drug development activities for the production of biopharma and biological products for diagnostics. The chromatography technique is used in therapeutic drug monitoring, which is used when a patient is on toxic medication to analyze the blood and urine levels. Such tests of blood, urine, stool, and umbilical cord on a regular basis are beneficial to ensure that the patient is taking an appropriate dose of medication. This technique helps companies develop and manufacture biological pharmaceutical tools to achieve the safety and quality of active ingredients.

Disposable Gloves Market - The global disposable gloves market size is expected to reach USD 16.12 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2022 to 2030. The high prevalence of the COVID-19 pandemic, particularly in North America and Asia Pacific, is projected to augment the demand for disposable gloves. The COVID-19 pandemic had boosted the demand for disposable gloves, which strained the supply chain, thus creating a shortage in the market. Furthermore, disposable glove manufacturers are expanding their production capacities to meet the growing demand, thereby improving the global supply chain over the past few months.

Textile Chemicals Market - The global textile chemicals market is expected to reach USD 36.13 billion by 2030, as per the new report by Grand View Research, Inc., rising at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period. The growth is majorly driven by increasing demand for textile products from major applications including apparel, home furnishing, technical textiles, and others.

Browse through Grand View Research's Specialty Polymers Industry Research Reports.

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research Helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Grand View Compass | Astra ESG Solutions

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/661327/Grand_View_Research_Logo.jpg

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lactic-acid-market-size-to-be-worth-5-8-billion-by-2030-at-cagr-8-0-grand-view-research-inc-301609879.html

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.