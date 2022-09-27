U.S. markets open in 9 hours 6 minutes

Lactose-Free Butter Market Size to Grow by USD 111.14 million, Vendors to Deploy Organic and Inorganic Growth Strategies - Technavio

·13 min read

NEW YORK , Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The lactose-free butter market is fragmented due to the presence of a large number of vendors. Vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. Vendors compete on factors such as price, quality, marketing strategies, innovations, market expansion, and distribution networks. They adopt various growth strategies to expand their profits and market shares and stay competitive. The increasing demand for different flavors of lactose-free butter has widened the scope of growth for vendors across the world. In addition, product innovation has been a major competitive strategy in this market. Thus, the launch of innovative products in the market will intensify the competition in the global lactose-free butter market.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Lactose-Free Butter Market 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Lactose-Free Butter Market 2022-2026

The global lactose-free butter market size is expected to grow by USD 111.14 million from 2021 to 2026, according to Technavio. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.54% during the forecast period.

Use the analysis and insights provided by Technavio for effective decision-making. Download FREE PDF Sample Report

The growing awareness about lactose-intolerant conditions is driving the growth of the lactose-free butter market. However, factors such as limited awareness and high prices may challenge the market growth during the forecast period.

Parent Market Analysis

Technavio categorizes the global lactose-free butter market as a part of the global packaged foods and meats market under the global food products segment of the global food, beverage, and tobacco market. The global packaged foods and meats products market covers manufacturers or food processing vendors that are involved in food processing to eliminate microorganisms and extend shelf life. The growth of this market is driven by factors such as health benefits associated with intake of minimally processed food, increasing demand for processed vegetables, strong distribution network, private label marketplace, increased offerings of packaged food under the halal category, the increasing popularity of superfruits, and rise in online sales. However, factors such as the threat from unorganized players and intense competition among vendors, lack of awareness of the difference between minimally and heavily processed vegetables, stringent food safety regulations, and increasing food allergy among consumers.

Major Lactose-Free Butter Companies

  • Arla Foods amba

  • California Dairies Inc.

  • Cargill Inc.

  • Chr Hansen Holding AS

  • Conagra Brands Inc.

  • Corbion NV

  • General Mills Inc.

  • Ingredion Inc.

  • International Flavors and Fragrances Inc

  • Johnson and Johnson

  • Kellogg Co.

  • Kerry Group Plc

  • Miyokos Creamery

  • Morrison Supermarkets Ltd.

  • Redwood Hill Farm and Creamery Inc.

  • The Hain Celestial Group Inc.

  • Uelzena eG

  • Upfield B.V

  • Valio Ltd

Lactose-Free Butter Market Application Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2021-2026)

  • Household - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Commercial - size and forecast 2021-2026

Lactose-Free Butter Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2021-2026)

  • North America - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • APAC - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • South America - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Middle East and Africa - size and forecast 2021-2026

Learn about the contribution of each segment of the lactose-free butter market during the forecast period. The segment shares are summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View a FREE PDF Sample Report

Related Reports

Peanut Butter Market by Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The peanut butter market share is expected to increase by USD 1.35 billion from 2021 to 2026.

Mango Butter Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The mango butter market share is expected to increase by USD 47.83 million from 2021 to 2026.

Lactose-Free Butter Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.54%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 111.14 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

7.45

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

North America at 36%

Key consumer countries

US, Canada, India, UK, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

Arla Foods amba, California Dairies Inc., Cargill Inc., Chr Hansen Holding AS, Conagra Brands Inc., Corbion NV, General Mills Inc., Ingredion Inc., International Flavors and Fragrances Inc, Johnson and Johnson, Kellogg Co., Kerry Group Plc, Miyokos Creamery, Morrison Supermarkets Ltd., Redwood Hill Farm and Creamery Inc., The Hain Celestial Group Inc., Uelzena eG, Upfield B.V, and Valio Ltd

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Consumer Staples Market Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Application

  • 5.3 Household - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Commercial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Arla Foods amba

  • 10.4 Cargill Inc.

  • 10.5 Chr Hansen Holding AS

  • 10.6 Corbion NV

  • 10.7 General Mills Inc. 

  • 10.8 Ingredion Inc.

  • 10.9 International Flavors and Fragrances Inc

  • 10.10 Kellogg Co.

  • 10.11 Kerry Group Plc

  • 10.12 The Hain Celestial Group Inc.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Tactical and Outdoor Clothing Market 2022-2026 (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Global Tactical and Outdoor Clothing Market 2022-2026 (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lactose-free-butter-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-111-14-million-vendors-to-deploy-organic-and-inorganic-growth-strategies---technavio-301632816.html

SOURCE Technavio

